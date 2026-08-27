Chinese jade vendor allegedly swindles 2 million baht from Thai victims

Thai victims gathered at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to file a complaint against a Chinese man and his accomplices, who had swindled them out of more than 2 million baht in a jade sales scam.

A group of fraud victims, led by a female veterinarian, filed a complaint at CIB’s complaint centre in Bangkok yesterday, August 26. They accuse a Chinese gang of operating a jade fraud.

The complainants allege the Chinese sellers promoted jade through livestreams. Buyers who transferred money then either received counterfeit stones or nothing at all. The sellers disappeared with the money.

The group says at least 48 people lost money in this case, and 26 of them compiled evidence showing combined losses of more than 2 million baht. They expected nationwide losses to exceed 5 million baht.

The veterinarian leading the group said victims had already reported the matter through the hotline of the Anti Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC). Officials suggested they file a civil suit or complain to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

According to the veterinarian, they could not do so because they could not identify the suspects. They only knew that the money they transferred was routed to bank accounts in the name of the Chinese national named Zhao Xin.

The bank accounts were held at Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank and Kasikorn Bank. They requested the banks to freeze each account but believed that the funds had already been moved out of these bank accounts and even out of the country.

The case is at the complaint stage, and the allegations have not been tested in court. No public statement or clarification was issued by the accused Chinese man.

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