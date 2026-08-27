Chinese jade vendor allegedly swindles 2 million baht from Thai victims

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 11:18 AM
1 minute read
Chinese jade vendor allegedly swindles 2 million baht from Thai victims | Thaiger
Photo via Workpoint News

Thai victims gathered at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to file a complaint against a Chinese man and his accomplices, who had swindled them out of more than 2 million baht in a jade sales scam.

A group of fraud victims, led by a female veterinarian, filed a complaint at CIB’s complaint centre in Bangkok yesterday, August 26. They accuse a Chinese gang of operating a jade fraud.

The complainants allege the Chinese sellers promoted jade through livestreams. Buyers who transferred money then either received counterfeit stones or nothing at all. The sellers disappeared with the money.

The group says at least 48 people lost money in this case, and 26 of them compiled evidence showing combined losses of more than 2 million baht. They expected nationwide losses to exceed 5 million baht.

Thai victims lost over 2 million baht to fake jade
Photo via Khao Ratchakarn

The veterinarian leading the group said victims had already reported the matter through the hotline of the Anti Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC). Officials suggested they file a civil suit or complain to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

According to the veterinarian, they could not do so because they could not identify the suspects. They only knew that the money they transferred was routed to bank accounts in the name of the Chinese national named Zhao Xin.

Chinese man runs jade fraud in Thailand
Photo via Khao Ratchakarn

The bank accounts were held at Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank and Kasikorn Bank. They requested the banks to freeze each account but believed that the funds had already been moved out of these bank accounts and even out of the country.

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The case is at the complaint stage, and the allegations have not been tested in court. No public statement or clarification was issued by the accused Chinese man.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 11:18 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.