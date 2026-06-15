Thai woman confesses to fatally assaulting friends’ 4 year old son

Thai parents filed a complaint against their friend after her four year old boy was physically assaulted to death under her care.

The boy’s parents filed a complaint with officers at Tha Pha Police Station against a 44 year old woman identified as May. According to Channel 7, the accused later confessed during police questioning.

The parents said the woman was a close friend who often expressed affection towards their son and regularly invited him to stay with her family. On previous occasions, she usually returned the child home after a day or two.

According to the parents, the accused asked to care for the boy during the Songkran holiday in April. Initially, the child’s mother remained in regular contact through video calls and said the boy appeared to be living comfortably.

Over time, however, the woman became less responsive to calls. The parents said she often claimed she was travelling outside Bangkok or that the child was asleep when they requested to speak with him.

Concerned about their son’s welfare, the parents repeatedly asked for him to be returned. They said their calls and requests were increasingly ignored.

On June 13, the parents received a call from a hospital informing them that their son had died. They travelled to the hospital and observed multiple injuries on his body. The mother told media she was devastated by the condition in which she found her son.

Police said the accused later admitted to physically abusing the child while he was in her care. Authorities have not yet released further details from the questioning.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and plan to question members of the accused’s family as part of the inquiry. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

In a separate case reported in Udon Thani last week, police arrested a Swedish-American couple after the body of a newborn baby was found abandoned near a canal in the Don Udom community.

Witnesses reported that the couple performed some rituals on the infant before leaving the baby to death at the scene. KhaoSod reported that the couple denied the allegations.