Thai woman confesses to fatally assaulting friends’ 4 year old son

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 2:12 PM
318 1 minute read
Thai woman confesses to fatally assaulting friends’ 4 year old son | Thaiger
Photo by Aflo Images via Canva

Thai parents filed a complaint against their friend after her four year old boy was physically assaulted to death under her care.

The boy’s parents filed a complaint with officers at Tha Pha Police Station against a 44 year old woman identified as May. According to Channel 7, the accused later confessed during police questioning.

The parents said the woman was a close friend who often expressed affection towards their son and regularly invited him to stay with her family. On previous occasions, she usually returned the child home after a day or two.

According to the parents, the accused asked to care for the boy during the Songkran holiday in April. Initially, the child’s mother remained in regular contact through video calls and said the boy appeared to be living comfortably.

Thai boy abused to death
Photo via Channel 7

Over time, however, the woman became less responsive to calls. The parents said she often claimed she was travelling outside Bangkok or that the child was asleep when they requested to speak with him.

Concerned about their son’s welfare, the parents repeatedly asked for him to be returned. They said their calls and requests were increasingly ignored.

On June 13, the parents received a call from a hospital informing them that their son had died. They travelled to the hospital and observed multiple injuries on his body. The mother told media she was devastated by the condition in which she found her son.

Related Articles
Parents' friend abuses child to death
Photo via Channel 7

Police said the accused later admitted to physically abusing the child while he was in her care. Authorities have not yet released further details from the questioning.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and plan to question members of the accused’s family as part of the inquiry. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

In a separate case reported in Udon Thani last week, police arrested a Swedish-American couple after the body of a newborn baby was found abandoned near a canal in the Don Udom community.

Witnesses reported that the couple performed some rituals on the infant before leaving the baby to death at the scene. KhaoSod reported that the couple denied the allegations.

Latest Thailand News
Suspect arrested after Thai man found dead in plastic box | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suspect arrested after Thai man found dead in plastic box

1 hour ago
Thai woman confesses to fatally assaulting friends&#8217; 4 year old son | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman confesses to fatally assaulting friends’ 4 year old son

2 hours ago
Thailand ranked second best country to retire in the world for 2026 | Thaiger Retire in Thailand

Thailand ranked second best country to retire in the world for 2026

2 hours ago
Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence

3 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider hospitalised after assault by 2 foreigners | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider hospitalised after assault by 2 foreigners

4 hours ago
India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed | Thaiger Thailand News

India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed

5 hours ago
2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police

5 hours ago
Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US | Thaiger Thailand News

Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US

6 hours ago
Why Phuket&#8217;s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in | Thaiger Property

Why Phuket’s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in

9 hours ago
Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone

23 hours ago
Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school | Thaiger Thailand News

Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school

1 day ago
Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool | Thaiger Thailand News

Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool

1 day ago
Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation

1 day ago
Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use

1 day ago
Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest

1 day ago
Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute

1 day ago
Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute | Thaiger South Thailand News

Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute

1 day ago
Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha

1 day ago
South African woman caught with heroin at Phuket airport | Thaiger Thailand News

South African woman caught with heroin at Phuket airport

1 day ago
Chadchart&#8217;s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead | Thaiger Thailand News

Chadchart’s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead

1 day ago
United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy

1 day ago
Temple criticised for releasing catfish into Thai river | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple criticised for releasing catfish into Thai river

2 days ago
Phuket property market 2026: what 54,628 real enquiries reveal | Thaiger Property

Phuket property market 2026: what 54,628 real enquiries reveal

2 days ago
Dutch tourist&#8217;s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist’s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach

2 days ago
Student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 2:12 PM
318 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.