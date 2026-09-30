4 Bangkok men charged after towing tub in floodwater with motorbike

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 2:22 PM
1 minute read
4 Bangkok men charged after towing tub in floodwater with motorbike
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

Four men were charged after a viral video showed a motorcycle towing a large plastic tub along a flooded road in Don Mueang district, Bangkok, causing danger to other motorists and pedestrians.

The video was shared by a TikTok user, @heyh339, and was later reposted by the Facebook page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทิร์น part7”, drawing attentions of Thai online users. The TikToker stated in the caption, “Don Mueang, a perfect and balanced life”.

The footage showed a motorcycle towing a cement-mixing tub carrying a man along Thet Rachan Road in Si Kan subdistrict, Don Mueang. The tub appeared to drift towards an oncoming vehicle before the video ended. The clip reportedly received 2.2 million views before it was deleted.

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4 men charged for towing tub in floods with motorcycle
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

Later, officers from Don Mueang Police Station investigated the footage and subsequently identified four men allegedly involved in the incident including 22 year old Anuchit, 22 year old Amphon, 22 year old Sarawut, and 23 year old Arnon.

Anuchit was the man who sat on the tub, and Sarawut rode the motorcycle to tow the tub. The other two suspects were reportedly travelling on another motorcycle and filmed the video.

Investigators contacted the four men and asked them to meet officers for questioning. The four men admitted that they had acted out of recklessness and had not expected the incident to become a major issue.

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Tub towing video leads to arrest of 4 men
Photo via Amarin TV

Police warned that their actions were inappropriate given the flooding situation. Officers said the behaviour could cause concern among members of the public and potentially put other road users at risk if an accident occurred.

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The men apologised for their actions and for causing public concern, promising not to repeat the behaviour.

Police charged the four men with causing a public nuisance, driving without regard for the safety of others’ lives or bodies, and driving recklessly or in a manner that could endanger others. They were scheduled to be taken to Don Mueang Kwaeng Court tomorrow, October 1.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 2:22 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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