4 Bangkok men charged after towing tub in floodwater with motorbike

Four men were charged after a viral video showed a motorcycle towing a large plastic tub along a flooded road in Don Mueang district, Bangkok, causing danger to other motorists and pedestrians.

The video was shared by a TikTok user, @heyh339, and was later reposted by the Facebook page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทิร์น part7”, drawing attentions of Thai online users. The TikToker stated in the caption, “Don Mueang, a perfect and balanced life”.

The footage showed a motorcycle towing a cement-mixing tub carrying a man along Thet Rachan Road in Si Kan subdistrict, Don Mueang. The tub appeared to drift towards an oncoming vehicle before the video ended. The clip reportedly received 2.2 million views before it was deleted.

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Later, officers from Don Mueang Police Station investigated the footage and subsequently identified four men allegedly involved in the incident including 22 year old Anuchit, 22 year old Amphon, 22 year old Sarawut, and 23 year old Arnon.

Anuchit was the man who sat on the tub, and Sarawut rode the motorcycle to tow the tub. The other two suspects were reportedly travelling on another motorcycle and filmed the video.

Investigators contacted the four men and asked them to meet officers for questioning. The four men admitted that they had acted out of recklessness and had not expected the incident to become a major issue.

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Police warned that their actions were inappropriate given the flooding situation. Officers said the behaviour could cause concern among members of the public and potentially put other road users at risk if an accident occurred.

The men apologised for their actions and for causing public concern, promising not to repeat the behaviour.

Police charged the four men with causing a public nuisance, driving without regard for the safety of others’ lives or bodies, and driving recklessly or in a manner that could endanger others. They were scheduled to be taken to Don Mueang Kwaeng Court tomorrow, October 1.

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