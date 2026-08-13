38th death reported in Bangkok nightclub fire, with 13 others remaining in treatment

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 13, 2026, 9:53 AM
2 minutes read
38th death reported in Bangkok nightclub fire, with 13 others remaining in treatment | Thaiger
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

A 29 year old Thai woman became the 38th person to die following the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao fire in Bangkok, while 13 other victims remain under medical treatment one month after the nightclub blaze on July 12.

Bangkok Emergency Medical Centre confirmed the death of Saimai Singchom, who sustained serious injuries in the fire. She initially received treatment at Chulalongkorn Hospital before being transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

Saimai died at around 6.30pm on August 12, according to the centre. Her death brings the reported number of fatalities from the incident to 38.

Thirteen other victims remain under treatment at hospitals in different parts of the country. Seven of those patients remain in critical condition and require close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs).

Fire at Bangkok nightclub
Photo via Facebook/ FM91 Trafficpro

Metropolitan Police Division 2 officers have questioned 211 witnesses, officials involved in the case and experts as part of the investigation into the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao fire.

Police concluded that modifications to the nightclub’s power supply and the layout of the venue, which blocked an escape route, contributed to the incident. Officers said the issues resulted from alleged recklessness.

Police subsequently prosecuted the nightclub owner, Suwicha, over the incident. Investigators also found that four to five other people were business shareholders, but police said they were not involved in managing the venue.

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Photo via Facebook/ FM91 Trafficpro

Suwicha was charged with recklessly causing a fire, committing a reckless act resulting in deaths and injuries, causing property damage and operating an entertainment venue without permission. The legal punishment he may face remains under consideration by the prosecutor.

According to MGR Online, Suwicha remains in serious condition in the ICU at Paolo Hospital Kaset in Bangkok.

Multiple witnesses reportedly said Suwicha attempted to help customers who were trapped inside the nightclub during the fire. He sustained serious injuries while doing so, according to the witness accounts.

Fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao Bangkok
Photo by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration via AP

The police investigation has therefore identified the nightclub’s power supply modifications and blocked escape routes as factors that contributed to the fire, while the legal proceedings against Suwicha remain ongoing.

The Ministry of Justice provided compensation of 300,000 baht each to the first 14 victims on July 20. The ministry also planned to approve an additional budget for the remaining victims and their families. However, details of the specific amounts each remaining victim or family will receive have not yet been clarified.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 13, 2026, 9:53 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.