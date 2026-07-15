Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 9:55 AM
1 minute read
Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked
Photo by Wason Wanichakorn via AP

The 31st death from the Bangkok nightclub fire was confirmed today, July 15. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that the venue’s operating licence would be revoked, and the site would be barred from hosting another entertainment business.

Metropolitan Police Division 2 confirmed today, July 15, that 34 year old Sudarat Pokkasub, who had sustained critical injuries in the fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao on July 12, died at about 6pm yesterday, July 14, at Paolo Hospital Kaset.

Police also told MGR Online that authorities have formally identified 30 of the 31 victims, with one identity still undergoing verification.

Officials, together with the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, have returned 28 bodies to their home provinces for funeral rites, while arrangements for the remaining victims are continuing.

Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao
Photo by Wason Wanichakorn via AP

According to MGR Online, 24 people remain in critical condition, including the nightclub owners, Bang-on and Suwicha. A further 132 people are reported to be in moderate condition, while 40 sustained minor injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, as well as the venue’s operating licence and compliance with safety regulations.

Former Building Inspectors Association president Wasawat Kritsiriteerapark joined forensic investigators during an inspection of the scene yesterday.

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Wasawat told reporters that the premises were licensed as a restaurant but had been operating as an entertainment venue.

Deadly nightclub fire in Bangkok
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

He added that licensed nightclubs are required to comply with stricter safety regulations, but the owners of Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao did not do so.

According to Wasawat, entertainment venues require the installation of adequate emergency exits, fire extinguishers, emergency lighting and sprinkler systems. He also said ceilings should not be constructed from flammable materials.

Wasawat stated that the cause of the fire has not yet been established. Investigators are reviewing available CCTV footage as part of the forensic examination.

Speaking yesterday, PM Anutin said those responsible for operating and managing the business would face legal action. He also announced that the venue’s business licence would be permanently revoked and that no future entertainment venue would be permitted to operate at the site.

31st death confirmed in nightclub fire
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 9:55 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.