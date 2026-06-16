3 Thai men held after cannabis vendor’s body found buried in planter box

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 3:29 PM
589 2 minutes read
3 Thai men held after cannabis vendor’s body found buried in planter box | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath and Workpoint News

Police arrested three men in connection with the murder of a cannabis shop owner whose body was discovered concealed inside a plastic container buried in a planter box at a house in Bangkok.

The investigation began on June 14 when officers responded to reports of a physical altercation and an alleged murder at a property on Thoet Rachan Road in Don Mueang district. The house also operated as a cannabis business on the ground floor.

Police initially found no evidence of a crime, but a complainant continued to insist that an incident had taken place at the property. A more detailed search of the second floor later led investigators to the body of 34 year old Chaiyasit, the operator of the cannabis shop.

The body was found inside a dark blue plastic container buried within a planter box. Investigators believe he died about one day before the discovery. Police also reported that his motorcycle and mobile phone were missing.

Three suspects were arrested yesterday. Police identified them as 27 year old Suppakorn, 27 year old Chayapon, and 24 year old Kritthanat.

Thai cannabis shop owner murdered and hidden in plastic box
Photo via DailyNews

Suppakorn explained that Chaiyasit had accused him of stealing his watch and had arranged a meeting at his accommodation to discuss the matter. He said that they then got into an argument, after which he fatally stabbed Chaiyasit.

Suppakorn stated that the remarks made about his parents contributed to the murder. The man claimed that he acted alone and that the two other men were not involved in the attack. Police said they are continuing to further investigate Suppakorn’s accounts and gather additional evidence.

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Police told Matichon that Chaiyasit had filed a complaint regarding the alleged watch theft on the afternoon of the same day he was killed.

All three accused denied taking the watch. Chayapon and Kritthanat also denied involvement in the killing or the concealment of the body.

Thai cannabis shop owner stabbed to death
Photo via DailyNews

Investigators reviewed the backgrounds of the accused and found that Suppakorn had previously been implicated in the theft of 19 firearms from the Royal Thai Army while serving as a conscript in 2021.

Police also found that Kritthanat had allegedly evaded military conscription, while Chayapon had no recorded criminal history.

Police initially charged all three accused with jointly committing intentional murder and concealing, moving or disposing of a body to conceal the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

According to Thai Rath, all three suspects were detained at Don Mueang Police Station. Supakorn reportedly showed no sign of remorse. He remained smiling and laughing cheerfully, while the other two suspects remained calm.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 3:29 PM
589 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.