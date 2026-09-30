3 Polish developers build flood information platform for Bangkok

A team of three Polish developers based in Thailand created Floodboard, a free website for flood reports, road conditions, and requests for assistance, for residents to access information during the ongoing flooding in Bangkok.

Floodboard website combines information from more than 12 sources, including government agencies and public reporting platforms, allowing users to check flooded roads, water depths, traffic conditions and locations where people may need help.

The three people behind the project are the development team leader and a cybersecurity student and software developer, Mateusz Gniadek; Polish entrepreneur and audio engineer living in Hua Hin, Patryk Tylza; and a Polish student and audio systems engineer, Karol Bernacki.

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The Polish creators said they wanted to provide a single, reliable place for people to check which roads were flooded and help direct assistance to those in need during difficult circumstances.

They identified the scattered flood information across different applications and government agencies as a key problem, with residents often having to check multiple channels to understand the situation in their area.

To ensure the credibility of the information on the website, Floodboard brings together information from several sources, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Drainage Department, the Department of Highways, iTIC/Longdo, Traffy Fondue, ThaiWater, the Thai Meteorological Department, news reports and social media.

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The platform also collects public reports requesting assistance, including photographs, timestamps, status updates and map coordinates. Users can consult the information to check affected areas and assess whether roads are passable.

Bernacki applied principles of system reliability and redundancy from his experience in audio systems to help keep the Floodboard map running when users need it most.

The team described the project as being built with care and concern for Thai people, adding the message…

“We will get through this together”

Floodboard is available free of charge in both Thai and English. Users are encouraged to check the information alongside official announcements, particularly when making travel decisions or seeking emergency assistance, as flood conditions can change rapidly.

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