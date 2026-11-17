Police arrested three Myanmar nationals in Pathum Thani yesterday, November 16, after they robbed students near a university campus in Khlong Luang district three times in one night.

Officers from Khlong Luang Police Station arrested the suspects at a house in Soi Kaeo Nimit 11, in Khlong Nueng subdistrict. They were identified as 22 year old Shu He Du Lar, 22 year old So Tu, and 24 year old Thein Ghi One.

Police seized a grey Honda Click motorcycle without a number plate, a modified .380-calibre pistol, a homemade pistol and nine rounds of ammunition. They also collected clothing believed to have been worn during the robberies.

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One of the seized T-shirts bore the words “Dek Ratchada”. Police suspect the clothing could link the group to migrant-worker gangs previously associated with offences in nearby areas, although no confirmed connection was established in the report.

Police said the suspects had committed similar offences on several previous occasions. Three victims reportedly filed complaints about separate incidents on the same night.

One student told police that he was walking from his dormitory, opposite the university, to a convenience store at around 2.40am when a motorcycle stopped in front of him. A passenger got off and threatened him before taking his belongings.

The victim said the suspects took his iPhone and 1,020 baht in cash. He also said one of them took his identity card, but he managed to recover it.

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However, reports differ over the weapon used in the incident. The victim’s account described a knife, while DailyNews reported that the suspect threatened him with a gun.

According to DailyNews, Shu He Du Lar is also wanted under a separate arrest warrant over an alleged assault that caused serious injuries.

Police are also examining possible links between the group and other migrant-worker gangs previously reported in the Khu Khot Police Station area and around Pak Khlong Rangsit, where another group was seen displaying firearms.

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