Abbot’s 2 billion baht donation is donors’ money, says scholar

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 4:36 PM
2 minutes read
Abbot’s 2 billion baht donation is donors’ money, says scholar | Thaiger
Photo via Medical Service Department

A Buddhist scholar clarified the source of the money at 2 billion baht that the abbot had donated to build a new hospital and medical facility in the Don Mueang district of Bangkok.

A Facebook page focusing on reports about monastic ranks posted yesterday, September 13, that Phra Phrom Wachira Khunathan, also known as Luang Pho Nen, had donated 2 billion baht towards the construction of a medical facility in Don Mueang.

The project is Somdet Phra Maha Ratchamangalacharn Hospital, a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration hospital being developed on 28,800 square metres of land within Pak Nam Temple.

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The second phase of the project has a budget of 1,999,960,000 baht for 2026 to 2030. It includes a 13-storey, 200-bed hospital, a support building and a staff dormitory.

The facility is intended to serve people in Chatuchak, Bang Sue, Lak Si, Don Mueang and Bang Khen areas of Bangkok.

Bangkok abbot donation
Photo via Facebook/ พัดยศ สมณศักดิ์พระสงฆ์ไทย

The reported donation is not the first hospital-related project to receive support associated with Luang Pho Nen. Previous projects listed in the source include

  • Ratchapiphat Hospital
  • Centre for Geriatric Medicine and Learning
  • Comprehensive Centre for the Promotion and Development of Quality of Life for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities
  • Rattanapracharak Hospital
  • Phra Mongkhon Thepmuni Hospital and Bussarakham Chitkarun Hospital

Phra Phrom Wachira Khunathan is the current abbot of the royal temple Wat Sri Sudaram Worawihan in Bangkok Noi district.

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The reported amount prompted members of the public to question where the money came from and call for the financial transactions of the abbot and temple to be examined.

Some people raised concerns about possible money laundering, while others suggested that the report could have been intended to divert attention from the recent scandal involving a former abbot in Ayutthaya.

Bangkok abbot donates over 2 billion baht for hospitals
Photo via Medical Service Department

Buddhist scholar Banjob Bannaruji subsequently clarified the reported 2 billion baht donation. He said the money was not the abbot’s personal funds and did not come from money donated to the temple.

According to Banjob, several millionaires and business operators who respected the abbot provided funds to him, which the abbot then directed towards several hospitals.

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Banjob further explained that some of the funding came from a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration budget, while other contributions came from people who respected the abbot.

The scholar said the abbot acted as an intermediary between donors, BMA officials and the public to support projects intended to benefit the wider community.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 14, 2026, 4:36 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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