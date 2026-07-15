Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 3:59 PM
1 minute read
Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Bell Bell

Witnesses rescued a Thai woman from an abduction attempt in broad daylight on the roadside in Bangkok on July 11, but suspects managed to escape from the scene.

A woman who said she witnessed the incident shared a video on her Facebook account, Bell Bell, along with a description of what happened.

According to the witness, she and her boyfriend were driving home when they noticed a woman being pulled into a bronze Nissan Almera. The woman was seen resisting and shouting for help.

The witness said she initially believed the incident was a dispute between a couple and was reluctant to intervene. However, concerned for the woman’s safety, her boyfriend parked their vehicle in front of the sedan to prevent it from leaving.

Thai woman rescued from abduction on Bangkok roadside
Photo via Facebook/ Bell Bell

The couple approached the vehicle and said they found two men attempting to take the woman away. The woman told them she did not know either of the men and had never met them before.

The couple called for assistance from people nearby. Several members of the public managed to rescue the woman, pulling her away from the car. Witnesses then asked both the driver and the rear-seat passenger to get out of the vehicle, but the suspects drove away before they could be stopped.

The video shows the rear-seat passenger holding the woman while witnesses repeatedly ordered him to let her go. The woman can be heard crying during the confrontation.

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Abduction attempt in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Bell Bell

The footage was later reposted by the Facebook news page ซ้อเปา – เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ, which reported that the incident occurred on a roadside near Lat Krabang Industrial Estate in Bangkok.

There has been no confirmation that the woman reported the incident to police. Many social media users urged police to identify and locate the suspects, even if no formal complaint had been filed, describing the men’s actions as violent.

Although the vehicle’s registration plate is visible in the video, police have not publicly announced whether an investigation has been launched.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 15, 2026, 3:59 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.