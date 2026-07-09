2 Indians arrested, over 200 animals rescued during Bangkok wildlife trafficking crackdown

Police arrested two Indian nationals at two rented houses in Bangkok on Tuesday, July 7, and rescued more than 200 protected animals from wildlife trafficking.

Officers from the Wildlife Crime Intelligence Center (WWC) and the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division searched properties in Thung Khru and Bang Khun Thian districts following an investigation linked to an animal seizure in India on April 24.

In the earlier case, authorities recovered 366 animals, including iguanas, Asian leaf tortoises, leopard tortoises and freshwater crocodiles, before returning them to Thailand. Thai investigators subsequently expanded the inquiry, leading officers to the two properties in Bangkok.

At the first house in Thung Khru district, officers arrested an Indian national and seized several African spurred tortoises, commonly known as sulcata tortoises, along with equipment allegedly used to transport animals.

According to Channel 7, the equipment matched items seized during the previous operation, which investigators said indicated a connection between the two cases.

At the second property in Bang Khun Thian district, police arrested another Indian national. Officers also rescued a pileated gibbon, an Asian forest tortoise, a black-crested Sumatran langur and 220 Indian star tortoises.

Investigators additionally seized equipment used for animal care and transport, including incubators, plastic containers, measuring cups, glucose powder, syringes and a travel bag containing animal feed. Police said the items were prepared in a similar manner to those found at the first location.

Both accused have been charged under Section 23 of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act for allegedly importing or exporting protected wildlife without permission. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 1 million baht, or both.

The rescued animals have been transferred to the Wildlife Health Management Group under the Wildlife Conservation Office of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Veterinary teams are providing treatment and care while authorities complete the required procedures.