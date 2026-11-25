Immigration police rescued two Indian men held hostage at a townhouse in Bangkok‘s Phatthanakan area on November 24, after a group of five fellow Indian nationals demanded millions of rupees in ransom from one victim’s family.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Nopasin Phunsawat led the operation after the family of one victim, identified as Mohammed, reported being unable to contact him for four days. Investigators traced him to the townhouse, where officers found the two men being detained.

During a search of the property’s ground floor, officers discovered cannabis flowers packed inside large suitcases and elephant-print bags. They also found more than 10 sacks of pet food and boxes of detergent, which police said the suspects allegedly used to conceal the smell of cannabis from customs officers in Thailand and India.

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Mohammed and the second victim, whose identity was not disclosed, were found on the second floor. Mohammed reportedly had bruises across his body and a broken wrist.

Mohammed told officers that the group had detained him for four days. They targeted him because a friend connected to a cannabis smuggling network had failed to deliver a shipment to buyers in India. Members of the network then went after people associated with that friend.

Both victims told police they had been forced to pack cannabis and threatened with beatings using iron pipes and hoes if they refused to cooperate or their families failed to pay the ransom.

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Mohammed said the suspects contacted his mother in India through a video call and demanded 4 million rupees. His family reportedly paid 1 million rupees before police rescued him.

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Immigration police said they had previously received a complaint from a neighbour about a strong cannabis smell coming from the townhouse.

Police arrested five Indian nationals at the scene and identified an Indian man named Alamin as the alleged leader of the group.

One of the arrested suspects, an Indian woman, had previously been caught by customs officers with cannabis hidden in her luggage and was released on bail before the latest operation.

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Nopasin said police were coordinating with Indian authorities to investigate the suspected smuggling routes and identify other members of the network.

The case has also been referred to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to investigate possible connections with other criminal groups.

In a similar case in July, police in Pattaya rescued three Indian tourists held captive in a townhouse and arrested five Indian nationals at a Bangkok hotel. Police alleged the five had acted on instructions from a Pakistani organiser based in Dubai.

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