12 year old ringleader admits to throwing huge rocks at cars | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Facebook/ฅนข่าว ต้นปราการ (Ton Kaow Ton Prakarn)

A 12 year old ‘gang leader’ and his band of four other rock-throwers have been rounded up in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok.

Facebook Page “Ton Kaow Ton Prakarn” reported the story. The Bang Phli Noi Police visited a home located in Bang Bo District at 2pm yesterday. They brought 5 youngsters aged 12 to 16 years old back to the police station for questioning after complaints from driver on a motorway heading to Chonburi.

On August 10 a truck driving heading to Chonburi province was shocked when a rock hit his windscreen. The large stone went through the glass and injured the driver’s hand.

Police tracked down the rock that was used to throw at the truck. It weighed 4.9 kilograms. There was also another rock found with the boy’s motorbike weighing 2 kilograms. The 12 year old gang leader admitted to the police that he was the one who came up with the idea. The members of the gang all come from the same village and were older than him. They told police that they had done the same thing many times. He would invite them online and together they’d drive to the side of the motorway before throwing rocks at random vehicles.

The ring-leader told police their goal was to throw rocks onto the roofs of vehicles so that it makes a “crashing sound”. This time, instead of hitting the roof, the rock broke the windshield. The gang scampered home to hide and didn’t tell anyone else about their antics. The young members told police that their intention was only to have some fun.