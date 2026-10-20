Chinese and South Korean nationals held for call centre scam operation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 11:56 AM
1 minute read
Chinese and South Korean nationals held for call centre scam operation
Photo via Channel 8

Thai immigration officers and the South Korean Embassy joined forces to investigate a suspected call centre scam network after raids in Bangkok led to the arrest of South Korean and Chinese nationals.

During a raid on a house in the Watcharapol and Chatuchot area of Sai Mai district on October 19, officers arrested eight South Korean nationals and one Chinese man.

Investigators seized 13 computers, 21 mobile phones and other equipment from the property. They reportedly found forged South Korean government documents, fake arrest warrants and Korean-language scripts intended for conversations with victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officers, the suspected operation used tactics previously identified in other scams. Suspects allegedly impersonated officials, presented forged documents or arrest warrants and threatened victims to pressure them into transferring money.

Chinese and South Korean arrested in Bangkok
Photo via Channel 8

Investigators said the operation made more than 50 calls within an hour. Initial findings suggested the network may have obtained more than 100 million baht from victims, although officers said further analysis was needed to establish the total losses.

The investigation began after a victim reported losing 64 million won, equivalent to around 1.6 million baht, to South Korean police. Channel 8 reported that investigators spent nearly two months tracing the suspected network before identifying the Bangkok property as its main operating base.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house reportedly consisted of two large buildings joined together and divided into ten rooms used for accommodation and work.

Related Articles
Call centre scam raids in Bangkok see ten arrests of foreigners
Photo via Channel 8

Officers also conducted raids in the Huai Khwang and Rama 9 areas, where another Chinese national was reportedly arrested. Investigators suspect Chinese nationals may have played a leading role in the operation or provided its funding, but their alleged roles have not been established.

According to the initial checks, the suspects entered Thailand on tourist visas. Officers found no criminal records or Interpol warrants against them at that stage of the investigation.

No Thai victims had been identified at the time of the report.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 11:56 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Social media post prompts investigation into ancient tracks in Udon Thani Thailand News

Social media post prompts investigation into ancient tracks in Udon Thani

38 minutes ago
Rodtang finally meets his Hollywood hero Thailand News

Rodtang finally meets his Hollywood hero

40 minutes ago
Phuket car crash injures 2 Thai women, German tourists, young children Phuket News

Phuket car crash injures 2 Thai women, German tourists, young children

1 hour ago
Emile Ratelband&#8217;s family offers 2,500 euros for his whereabouts Thailand News

Emile Ratelband’s family offers 2,500 euros for his whereabouts

2 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxis say new blue vests cost them passengers Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxis say new blue vests cost them passengers

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 20 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 20 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

5 hours ago
Rayong police chief reassigned after karaoke bribe claims Eastern Thailand News

Rayong police chief reassigned after karaoke bribe claims

18 hours ago
Virgin Atlantic begins first Thailand route to Phuket Phuket News

Virgin Atlantic begins first Thailand route to Phuket

18 hours ago
Want your brand to appear in AI search? Get other websites talking about it Digital Marketing

Want your brand to appear in AI search? Get other websites talking about it

18 hours ago
Phatthalung driver says tyre blowout leads to death of 65 year old cyclist Road deaths

Phatthalung driver says tyre blowout leads to death of 65 year old cyclist

19 hours ago
Chiang Mai riders face scrutiny over unicycle trip downhill from Doi Suthep Mountain Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai riders face scrutiny over unicycle trip downhill from Doi Suthep Mountain

19 hours ago
Thailand sets December deadline for nominee land investigations Business News

Thailand sets December deadline for nominee land investigations

20 hours ago
Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book Things To Do

Floating train to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam 2026: dates, fares and how to book

20 hours ago
Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins Eastern Thailand News

Rayong lottery sellers suspected of wrecking shrine after village wins

20 hours ago
Thai man blames ex after foetus remains found outside in Bangkok home Bangkok News

Thai man blames ex after foetus remains found outside in Bangkok home

21 hours ago
Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe Phuket News

Phuket eyes AI system to keep tourists safe

21 hours ago
Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street Pattaya News

Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street

22 hours ago
Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo Bangkok News

Bangkok toddler dies after fall from eighth-floor condo

22 hours ago
ICONSIAM hosts international guests during IMF and World Bank meetings Events

ICONSIAM hosts international guests during IMF and World Bank meetings

23 hours ago
Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving

23 hours ago
Nonthaburi RoboCop dies in crash involving elderly driver Road deaths

Nonthaburi RoboCop dies in crash involving elderly driver

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism can no longer carry economy, says ex-TAT chief Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism can no longer carry economy, says ex-TAT chief

1 day ago
Affected Thai Airways passengers can now apply for compensation Aviation News

Affected Thai Airways passengers can now apply for compensation

1 day ago
Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea South Thailand News

Koh Phangan crewman held after stabbing colleague at sea

1 day ago
Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized South Thailand News

Two arrested over grenade attack in Trang, bombs seized

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleBangkok cannabis raid seizes over 5 tonnes, arrests five