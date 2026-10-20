Chinese and South Korean nationals held for call centre scam operation

Thai immigration officers and the South Korean Embassy joined forces to investigate a suspected call centre scam network after raids in Bangkok led to the arrest of South Korean and Chinese nationals.

During a raid on a house in the Watcharapol and Chatuchot area of Sai Mai district on October 19, officers arrested eight South Korean nationals and one Chinese man.

Investigators seized 13 computers, 21 mobile phones and other equipment from the property. They reportedly found forged South Korean government documents, fake arrest warrants and Korean-language scripts intended for conversations with victims.

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According to officers, the suspected operation used tactics previously identified in other scams. Suspects allegedly impersonated officials, presented forged documents or arrest warrants and threatened victims to pressure them into transferring money.

Investigators said the operation made more than 50 calls within an hour. Initial findings suggested the network may have obtained more than 100 million baht from victims, although officers said further analysis was needed to establish the total losses.

The investigation began after a victim reported losing 64 million won, equivalent to around 1.6 million baht, to South Korean police. Channel 8 reported that investigators spent nearly two months tracing the suspected network before identifying the Bangkok property as its main operating base.

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The house reportedly consisted of two large buildings joined together and divided into ten rooms used for accommodation and work.

Officers also conducted raids in the Huai Khwang and Rama 9 areas, where another Chinese national was reportedly arrested. Investigators suspect Chinese nationals may have played a leading role in the operation or provided its funding, but their alleged roles have not been established.

According to the initial checks, the suspects entered Thailand on tourist visas. Officers found no criminal records or Interpol warrants against them at that stage of the investigation.

No Thai victims had been identified at the time of the report.

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