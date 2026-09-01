Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) established regulations to protect “heritage trees” across the capital, with cutting, pruning or transplanting of registered trees requiring permission.

BMA officials and relevant departments held a meeting yesterday, August 31, to establish a definition of “heritage trees” and develop measures to care for them according to international arboriculture standards. The trees will also be recorded in a city database.

The meeting concluded that heritage trees must grow in public areas of Bangkok and be recognised based on their physical characteristics, role in urban ecology, or connections to history, culture and local communities.

Officials then discussed guidelines for selecting heritage trees, with the assessment divided into two main categories.

The first covers physical characteristics. Trees should have an estimated age of at least 50 years or be an original tree. They must also be in sound health, have an adequate tree protection zone and sufficient exposed soil surface area. Their safety in relation to nearby city structures and utilities will also be assessed.

The second category covers other values, including rarity or botanical significance, such as endemic or endangered species. Historical or cultural connections and landscape or aesthetic value will also be considered.

The BMA plans to implement the project in two phases. Phase 1 will establish a “Tree Inventory” database to register trees with a trunk circumference of at least 60 centimetres. The phase will also establish pruning standards and make the information available for public scrutiny.

Phase 2 will formally announce a Heritage Tree List. Once a tree is included on the list, pruning, transplanting or felling it will require permission from the Environment Department.

Officials also considered a draft order establishing a Green Space Policy Driving Committee, chaired by the deputy governor. The committee will include forestry and arboriculture experts and conservation partners.

Its responsibilities will include setting strategies, driving the million-tree planting policy, monitoring progress and providing advice to government agencies and the public.

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