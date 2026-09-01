Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 6:06 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตคลองเตย

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) established regulations to protect “heritage trees” across the capital, with cutting, pruning or transplanting of registered trees requiring permission.

BMA officials and relevant departments held a meeting yesterday, August 31, to establish a definition of “heritage trees” and develop measures to care for them according to international arboriculture standards. The trees will also be recorded in a city database.

The meeting concluded that heritage trees must grow in public areas of Bangkok and be recognised based on their physical characteristics, role in urban ecology, or connections to history, culture and local communities.

Officials then discussed guidelines for selecting heritage trees, with the assessment divided into two main categories.

Bangkok launches regulations to protect heritage trees
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตคลองเตย

The first covers physical characteristics. Trees should have an estimated age of at least 50 years or be an original tree. They must also be in sound health, have an adequate tree protection zone and sufficient exposed soil surface area. Their safety in relation to nearby city structures and utilities will also be assessed.

The second category covers other values, including rarity or botanical significance, such as endemic or endangered species. Historical or cultural connections and landscape or aesthetic value will also be considered.

The BMA plans to implement the project in two phases. Phase 1 will establish a “Tree Inventory” database to register trees with a trunk circumference of at least 60 centimetres. The phase will also establish pruning standards and make the information available for public scrutiny.

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Photo via Facebook/ สำนักสิ่งแวดล้อม กทม

Phase 2 will formally announce a Heritage Tree List. Once a tree is included on the list, pruning, transplanting or felling it will require permission from the Environment Department.

Officials also considered a draft order establishing a Green Space Policy Driving Committee, chaired by the deputy governor. The committee will include forestry and arboriculture experts and conservation partners.

Its responsibilities will include setting strategies, driving the million-tree planting policy, monitoring progress and providing advice to government agencies and the public.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 6:06 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.