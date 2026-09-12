Backhoe frees wild elephant from Rayong septic pit

Photo courtesy of กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช/Facebook

Rescuers used a backhoe to free a young wild elephant from an old septic pit in Rayong on September 11. The elephant, about four years old, walked out unharmed at 9.29am and ran back into the forest.

Rangers received the report at 8.30am, the Department of National Parks said. The elephant had fallen into the pit at Ban Khao Ngo, in Huai Thap Mon subdistrict, Khao Chamao district. A local kamnan supplied a small backhoe, and crews dug a ramp at the edge of the pit.

Rangers from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary worked with rescue volunteers, community leaders and residents, the department said. Khao Chamao’s own elephant watch unit also took part, Dailynews reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sukhi Bunsang, director of the department’s Wildlife Conservation Division, said the quick report made the difference. He credited community leaders, rescue workers and residents, and thanked everyone who joined the mission, Thairath reported.

The department has ordered rapid-response units to step up patrols for elephants leaving the forest. It is also working with local councils to find and fill in old structures near forest boundaries that endanger wildlife.

The public can report injured wildlife, or animals that have left a protected area, on the department’s 24-hour hotline, 1362. The Khao Chamao District Rescue Association takes calls on 1669 or 08-7127-9459, also around the clock.

In similar news