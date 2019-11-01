Thai PM will negotiate the GSP issue with US officials during ASEAN Summit | The Thaiger

ASEAN
Thai PM will negotiate the GSP issue with US officials during ASEAN Summit
Thailand will hold talks with US officials, about the GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) suspension for Thai exports to the US market, on the sidelines of the weekend’s ASEAN Summit, being held in Bangkok.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says there are still six months in which to resolve the issues before the suspension of trade benefits for up to 500 Thai export items kicks in. He is also calling for a halt to speculation about the reason for the US action, claiming that only about 300 items will be affected and that several other countries have also been hit by similar measures.
There has been speculation that the US action is a retaliation against the ban on paraquat, chlorpyrifos and, especially, glyphosate by the National Hazardous Substances Committee last week.
The PM is assuring that the government is trying to resolve the problem and urges the private sector to do likewise but, if the US refuses to review its decision, he said that Thailand would have to accept it, according to Thai PBS.
The US announced the suspension of US$1.3 billion of trade benefits under the GSP program and the removal of Thai seafood products included in the program last Friday. The announcement cited Thailand’s failure to bring labour rights up to International Labour Organisation standards, pointing out the problems in the Thai fishing industry as an example. The Thai Commerce Ministry, meanwhile, claims that the impact of the US action will be limited and will cut annual export value by less than US$32.8 million next year.
The US is Thailand’s second-largest export market and shipments are valued around US$3s billion per annum.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Red shirts get four years for 2009 Pattaya protests
PHOTO: A decade ago when Red Shirts stormed the ASEAN Summit in Pattaya – Reuters
Passionate remnants of the former red-shirt (pro-Thaksin Shinawatra) movement are considering their situation after this weeks’ handing down of a long sentence for some members’ involvement in protests at an ASEAN Summit a decade ago.
Three former members of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship, (aka. the red-shirt movement), were sentenced to four years in prison without parole by the Supreme Court for the 2009 protest that forced closure of the ASEAN summit in Pattaya.
A summit of Asian leaders in Thailand was canceled on Saturday after anti-government protesters swarmed into the meeting’s venue, renewing doubts about the durability of the government – Reuters, April 11, 2009
The three were among 13 former red shirts on trial for their roles in the high-profile disruption. The trio failed to show up when the Supreme Court’s verdict was read on September 11, claiming that they didn’t receive notification.
On the same day, the Supreme Court gave them four years in prison without parole, after finding them guilty of disrupting the ASEAN Summit – a situation that required all international summit leaders to evacuate Pattaya. None were present when the verdict was read and arrest warrants have been issued to round them up and send them to prison to serve their terms.
All have been blacklisted by Immigration to prevent them from fleeing abroad.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
US downgrades delegation to ASEAN summits
The US is downgrading its participation in two Asia-Pacific summits in Bangkok next week, a move sure to disappoint Asian partners worried by China’s expanding influence.
US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Chile in November, but the most senior official from his administration, when Thailand hosts the annual East Asian Summit (EAS) and US-ASEAN Summit, will be Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, according to a White House statement.
Ross will lead the US delegation to an Indo-Pacific Business Forum comprising government officials and executives on the sidelines of the EAS. Trump has also named national security adviser Robert O’Brien as his special envoy to the summits.
David Stilwell, the State Department’s assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, will attend, but the US delegation will be outranked by regional players like Japan, India and China.
Despite declaring Indo-Pacific “the single most consequential region for America’s future” in a report earlier this year, the Trump administration has steadily shrunk US presence at EAS and ASEAN gatherings.
Although Trump attended the US-ASEAN summit in Manila in 2017, he’s never attended a full EAS meeting. Vice President Mike Pence represented the US at the meetings in Singapore last year. In contrast, Barack Obama attended every US-ASEAN and East Asia summit from 2011, except for 2013 when he canceled due to a US government shutdown.
Asian diplomats say the lack of top U.S. representation in Bangkok is a significant, if unsurprising disappointment, in a region increasingly worried about China’s growing influence.
Diplomats and analysts say Trump’s absence in Bangkok will raise questions about US commitment to the region, especially after his withdrawal from the 11 nation Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement in 2017, shortly after taking office. Last year, Trump, currently embroiled in an impeachment inquiry, sent his VP in his place to APEC as well as the ASEAN and the East Asia summits.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Recession hits Hong Kong as no end in sight for anti-government protests
More than five months in to the anti-government protests that have shaken Hong Kong, Paul Chan, the city’s Financial Secretary says Hong Kong is in recession and the economy is unlikely to grow this year.
Thai PBS World reports that Mr Chan says the protests have had a devastating effect on the economy and that achieving the government’s forecast of 0-1% annual economic growth (issued before the protests began) would be “extremely difficult”.
Determined protesters dressed in black and wore face masks (despite a ban on the latter) on Sunday, setting fire to shop premises and throwing petrol bombs at police. The authorities responded with tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets.
The buildings routinely seen as targets by the protesters are those owned by mainland Chinese companies, including banks. They have also vandalised the MTR, the city’s metro system, which has had to shut down services in recent weeks.
The protests have caused a significant drop in visitor numbers, which are down nearly 50% this month. Mr Chan says the fall in tourist numbers is an emergency for the city and is pleading with the protesters to do the right thing for Hong Kong.
“Let citizens return to normal life, let industry and commerce to operate normally, and create more space for rational dialogue.”
The Hong Kong protests started in June as a result of a proposed extradition bill that could have led to arrested criminals being sent to China for trial.
The hugely controversial bill has now been withdrawn but it sparked an uprising that has now escalated to become a wider, pro-democracy, anti-Beijing interference movement that shows no sign of ending anytime soon.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
