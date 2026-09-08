American realtor duct-taped to seat after alleged racist outburst

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 8, 2026, 3:31 PM
1 minute read
American realtor duct-taped to seat after alleged racist outburst | Thaiger
Photo via FOX 8/ LinkedIN

An American Airlines passenger has been dropped by a real estate firm after an alleged racist and homophobic outburst on September 3 ended with him restrained to his seat using duct tape and zip ties.

Arthur Layne Lundeen, 67, was affiliated with Long Realty in Tucson, Arizona. The company said on September 6 that it ended its relationship with Lundeen shortly after learning about the incident.

Long Realty said the conduct described in reports was seriously at odds with the professionalism, ethics and respect it expected from those representing the company.

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It added that Lundeen was no longer associated with or authorised to represent the firm. The company also expressed support for the passengers and crew affected.

The Independent separately reported that Long Realty described its agents as independent contractors and said it had “promptly ended its affiliation” with Lundeen.

The disturbance occurred aboard American Airlines Flight 618 from Dallas to Newark.

American Airlines passenger was restrained with duct tape after an alleged racist outburst on a flight before police arrested him.
Photo via FOX 8

Passengers said Lundeen became aggressive, shouted vulgar, racist and homophobic remarks and behaved threateningly towards women seated nearby.

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Two passengers stepped in to help restrain him, including former law enforcement officer Juan Mejia. ABC News reported that Mejia and another passenger intervened after Lundeen allegedly became physical.

Images from the flight showed Lundeen restrained to his seat with duct tape and zip ties around his wrists, torso and head. The footage and images were later widely shared online.

The pilots diverted the aircraft to Baltimore, where police boarded the plane and took Lundeen into custody. The remaining passengers later continued to Newark. American Airlines confirmed that Flight 618 was diverted because of a disruptive passenger.

Lundeen was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

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The FBI is also investigating the incident and considering whether further federal charges should be brought.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 8, 2026, 3:31 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.