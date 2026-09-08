American realtor duct-taped to seat after alleged racist outburst

An American Airlines passenger has been dropped by a real estate firm after an alleged racist and homophobic outburst on September 3 ended with him restrained to his seat using duct tape and zip ties.

Arthur Layne Lundeen, 67, was affiliated with Long Realty in Tucson, Arizona. The company said on September 6 that it ended its relationship with Lundeen shortly after learning about the incident.

Long Realty said the conduct described in reports was seriously at odds with the professionalism, ethics and respect it expected from those representing the company.

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It added that Lundeen was no longer associated with or authorised to represent the firm. The company also expressed support for the passengers and crew affected.

The Independent separately reported that Long Realty described its agents as independent contractors and said it had “promptly ended its affiliation” with Lundeen.

The disturbance occurred aboard American Airlines Flight 618 from Dallas to Newark.

Passengers said Lundeen became aggressive, shouted vulgar, racist and homophobic remarks and behaved threateningly towards women seated nearby.

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Two passengers stepped in to help restrain him, including former law enforcement officer Juan Mejia. ABC News reported that Mejia and another passenger intervened after Lundeen allegedly became physical.

Images from the flight showed Lundeen restrained to his seat with duct tape and zip ties around his wrists, torso and head. The footage and images were later widely shared online.

The pilots diverted the aircraft to Baltimore, where police boarded the plane and took Lundeen into custody. The remaining passengers later continued to Newark. American Airlines confirmed that Flight 618 was diverted because of a disruptive passenger.

Lundeen was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

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The FBI is also investigating the incident and considering whether further federal charges should be brought.

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