9/11 at 25: How 102 minutes changed America and the world

At 8.46am on September 11, 2026, families will fall silent at the footprints of the former Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan.

It will be 25 years to the minute since American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Relatives will again read aloud the names of those killed. The reading pauses at the moment a second aircraft struck the South Tower, and at the moment another hit the Pentagon. It pauses again for United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania, and for the fall of both towers.

This year, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum is adding a seventh moment of silence. It will honour the rescue workers, survivors, residents and others who died in the years afterwards from illnesses and injuries associated with the attacks.[1]

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That addition captures an essential truth about September 11, 2001. The event commonly called 9/11 lasted 102 minutes, from the first impact to the collapse of the North Tower. Its consequences never fitted inside that morning.

Nineteen al-Qaeda hijackers killed 2,977 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The dead came from 90 countries and included two Thai nationals. Thousands more were injured. The attacks triggered wars, created new security institutions, transformed flying and expanded state surveillance. They also left a medical toll that is still growing and a criminal case that, 25 years later, has yet to reach trial.[19]

A plot years in the making

The attacks were not a sudden act conceived in the final months before September 2001. Their roots lay in al-Qaeda, the transnational extremist organisation founded by Osama bin Laden and associates after the Soviet-Afghan war.

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According to the bipartisan 9/11 Commission, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed proposed using aircraft as weapons to bin Laden in the 1990s. Bin Laden eventually approved a reduced version of the plan, selected or approved participants and supplied money and training. Mohammed Atta, an Egyptian member of an extremist circle in Hamburg, Germany, became the operation’s tactical leader.[2]

The hijackers entered the United States, took flying lessons and tested weaknesses in aviation security. Four of them were trained pilots. The others were to overpower crews and passengers. Cockpit doors were comparatively weak at the time, and the accepted response to a hijacking was to cooperate until the aircraft landed.

There were warning signs, but they remained scattered among agencies and jurisdictions. Two future hijackers, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, attended an al-Qaeda meeting in Kuala Lumpur in January 2000. US intelligence knew of their extremist connections but lost track of them after they travelled through Bangkok. They arrived in Los Angeles on January 15, 2000, and lived openly in the United States.[3]

Other clues included manipulated passports, immigration violations, suspicious flight training and an FBI field-office warning about Islamist extremists attending US aviation schools. The Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation did not combine the information in time.

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On August 6, 2001, President George W. Bush received a daily intelligence briefing titled Bin Ladin Determined to Strike in US. It described al-Qaeda’s interest in attacks inside the country but did not identify the date, targets or operational plan.[4]

The commission later described the disaster as a failure of “imagination, policy, capabilities and management”. It found no single missed clue that would certainly have stopped the plot. Rather, institutions built for an earlier age failed to assemble fragments into an actionable picture.

The morning, minute by minute

The four targeted flights were domestic transcontinental services carrying large quantities of fuel. All were scheduled to fly from the US East Coast to California.

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8.46am — North Tower: American Airlines Flight 11 struck floors 93 to 99 of the World Trade Center’s North Tower. The aircraft was flying from Boston to Los Angeles. All 92 people aboard, including five hijackers, were killed. People at and above the impact zone were trapped because all three stairwells were severed.

9.03am — South Tower: United Airlines Flight 175 hit floors 77 to 85 of the South Tower. The second impact, broadcast live, ended any doubt that the first crash had been an accident. All 65 people aboard, including five hijackers, died. One stairwell remained temporarily passable, enabling a small number of people from above the impact area to escape.

9.37am — Pentagon: American Airlines Flight 77 struck the western side of the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The attack killed 59 passengers and crew, excluding the five hijackers, and 125 military and civilian personnel inside the building — 184 victims in total.

9.59am — South Tower falls: After burning for 56 minutes, the South Tower collapsed. Although it had been hit second, the aircraft impact and fires caused it to fall first.

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10.03am — Flight 93 crashes: Passengers and crew aboard United Airlines Flight 93 learned through phone calls that other hijacked aircraft had struck buildings. They organised a counterattack. As they tried to enter the cockpit, the four hijackers crashed the aircraft near Shanksville, killing all 40 passengers and crew. The 9/11 Commission concluded that the US Capitol was the most likely target.[5]

10.28am — North Tower falls: The North Tower collapsed after burning for 102 minutes. A huge cloud of pulverised concrete, glass, asbestos and other material spread across Lower Manhattan.

Later that afternoon, at 5.20pm, 7 World Trade Center also collapsed after debris ignited fires that burned uncontrolled for almost seven hours. The 47-storey building had been evacuated and no one died in its collapse.

The day produced the deadliest terrorist attack in US history and the largest single-day loss of emergency responders in the country. The New York dead included 343 members of the Fire Department of New York. They also included 37 Port Authority police officers and 23 New York Police Department officers. In total, 441 first responders died that day.[6]

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Why the towers collapsed

The collapse of three buildings fuelled years of conspiracy theories, but extensive engineering investigations reached a clear conclusion.

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology examined the Twin Towers. It found that the aircraft impacts severely damaged columns, dislodged fireproofing and spread fuel across several floors. The fuel ignited widespread office fires. The steel did not need to melt: intense heat weakened floors and columns until the structures could no longer redistribute their loads, initiating progressive collapse.[7]

NIST found no evidence that explosives or controlled demolition brought down the towers. Its separate investigation of 7 World Trade Center concluded that uncontrolled fires caused thermal expansion. That led to the failure of a critical column, and to a fire-induced progressive collapse.[8]

The investigations produced changes to building and fire codes, including stronger fireproofing, wider stairways and improved emergency communications. They also exposed fatal communication failures among police, firefighters and emergency commanders on the day.

From rescue to recovery

In New York, the search for survivors quickly became a search for human remains. Rescue and recovery crews worked around the clock on a debris field known as “the pile”. Fires continued beneath the wreckage for more than 100 days.

The formal operation ended on May 30, 2002, after nine months and the removal of about 1.8 million tonnes of material. The final steel column was carried away in a ceremonial procession.[9]

The scale of the physical destruction was visible. The danger in the air was harder to understand. Dust from the collapse contained a complex mixture that included pulverised cement, glass fibres, asbestos, metals and products of combustion. Respirators were scarce, poorly fitted or quickly clogged; many workers did not wear them consistently.

Some official assurances about Lower Manhattan’s air quality later came under severe criticism. Respiratory illness appeared among workers within weeks, followed over time by cancers, digestive disorders and post-traumatic stress.

The federally funded World Trade Center Health Program now serves nearly 150,000 responders and survivors living across the United States. Data reported from the programme through June 30, 2026, showed roughly 85,000 certifications for 9/11-related health conditions.

More than 9,000 enrolled members had died from all causes. Officials caution that this figure does not establish how many deaths were caused by exposure.[10]

The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund had received more than 105,000 claims by the end of 2025. It had awarded over US$16.8 billion to more than 71,000 claimants.[11]

The seventh silence at the 25th-anniversary ceremony gives that continuing loss a formal place in the annual ritual for the first time.

America goes to war

The political response was immediate. On September 14, Congress authorised the president to use force against those responsible for the attacks and those who harboured them. NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in its history. The article treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.[20][24]

US and allied forces began operations in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001. The Taliban had refused American demands to surrender bin Laden and dismantle al-Qaeda’s sanctuary. The Taliban government fell quickly, but the conflict evolved into an insurgency and became the longest war in US history.[25]

Bin Laden escaped capture in Afghanistan. US special forces killed him at a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, on May 2, 2011, nearly a decade after the attacks.[12]

The war continued for another decade. The final US military aircraft left Kabul on August 30, 2021, after a chaotic evacuation in which more than 124,000 people were flown out. Thirteen US service members and scores of Afghan civilians were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport. The Taliban, driven from power in 2001, had already retaken the capital.

The post-9/11 response also expanded far beyond Afghanistan. The United States invaded Iraq in March 2003. Saddam Hussein’s government was not responsible for 9/11, and the 9/11 Commission found no evidence of a collaborative operational relationship between Iraq and al-Qaeda.

However, the climate created by the attacks helped the Bush administration build support for the invasion. So did the broader “war on terror” and disputed claims about weapons of mass destruction.

The results cannot be reduced to a single total. Brown University’s Costs of War project estimates that post-9/11 wars cost or obligated the United States more than US$8 trillion through 2021.

It counts more than 940,000 people killed directly by war violence in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria and Yemen through 2023. Its researchers estimate a further 3.6 million to 3.8 million indirect deaths, from destroyed health systems, displacement, disease and hunger. They stress that the precise number is unknowable.[13]

Those figures cover conflicts and deaths with different degrees of connection to 9/11. They are estimates, not a count of people killed in the attacks themselves. They nevertheless show the vast scale of policies pursued in the attacks’ name.

The security state built after 9/11

For ordinary travellers, the most familiar legacy is at the airport.

Congress created the Transportation Security Administration in November 2001, transferring passenger screening from private airline contractors to a federal agency. Checked baggage screening expanded, cockpit doors were reinforced, air marshal numbers increased and watch-list systems grew.

Removing shoes, restrictions on liquids and advanced body scanners arrived after later attempted attacks, but they were layered onto the post-9/11 system.[14]

The federal government underwent its largest reorganisation since the creation of the Defense Department. The Department of Homeland Security began operating in 2003, combining all or part of 22 agencies.

The 2004 Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act created the director of national intelligence. It also put the National Counterterrorism Center on a statutory footing, to reduce the information-sharing failures the commission had exposed.[15]

The USA Patriot Act, signed on October 26, 2001, expanded investigative powers and made it easier for agencies to share information. Supporters said the changes allowed investigators to connect intelligence and criminal cases that had previously been separated.

Civil-liberties groups argued that roving wiretaps, broader records searches and secrecy weakened privacy and due-process protections.[21]

Later disclosures about bulk collection of Americans’ telephone records intensified that debate. A federal privacy oversight board concluded in 2014 that the National Security Agency programme provided little unique value in counterterrorism investigations.

The post-9/11 era also produced indefinite detention at Guantanamo Bay, secret CIA prisons and coercive interrogation. The US Senate Intelligence Committee concluded those methods were more brutal and less effective than the agency told policymakers.

Torture and disputes over evidence obtained through coercion would later complicate efforts to prosecute the alleged plotters.[22]

Muslims, Sikhs and people perceived to be Middle Eastern also faced harassment and violence. FBI data recorded a sharp rise in anti-Islamic hate crimes in 2001.

The backlash became another enduring part of the attacks’ social history. Muslim Americans were themselves among the victims, the rescuers, the service members and the families affected.[23]

A quarter-century wait for a trial

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was captured in Pakistan in 2003 and held in secret CIA custody before being transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006. He was waterboarded 183 times, according to US government records.

At the 25-year mark, Mohammed and three co-defendants have not been tried. The military-commission case has been delayed by disputes over torture-tainted evidence, secrecy, procedure, judicial turnover and attempts to negotiate guilty pleas.

In August 2026, a military judge set June 5, 2028, as the date to begin jury selection. The schedule remains conditional and could move again. If it holds, the trial would begin almost 27 years after the attacks.[16]

For some relatives, a full capital trial is the only acceptable form of accountability. Others supported plea agreements that would have exchanged life sentences for guilty pleas and answers to unresolved questions. The long impasse has made the justice process itself part of the 9/11 legacy.

Thailand and the Southeast Asian trail

Although the attacks occurred in the United States, Southeast Asia formed part of the plot’s history.

The January 2000 meeting in Kuala Lumpur brought together several al-Qaeda figures, including future hijackers al-Hazmi and al-Mihdhar. Malaysian authorities monitored the gathering at the CIA’s request, but the participants’ conversations were not recorded.

The pair then passed through Bangkok before disappearing from surveillance and entering the United States.

The episode became one of the clearest examples of information that failed to move across borders and between agencies. It also demonstrated that al-Qaeda’s infrastructure extended far beyond Afghanistan and the Middle East.

In the years after 9/11, Southeast Asian governments intensified intelligence cooperation against Jemaah Islamiyah and related networks.

Thailand experienced the loss personally. Contemporary commemorations recorded two Thai nationals among the victims.

On the day of the attacks, Thai authorities tightened security around the US Embassy in Bangkok. The embassy suspended normal services, a response preserved in The Thaiger’s own Phuket Gazette archive.[17]

Rebuilding a skyline and preserving memory

The physical reconstruction of the World Trade Center took years of planning, political conflict and engineering.

The National September 11 Memorial opened on the 10th anniversary in 2011. Its two reflecting pools occupy the footprints of the former towers. Around them are the names of the 2,977 victims, and of six people killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

The underground museum opened in May 2014. One World Trade Center, rising to a symbolic 1,776 feet, opened later that year.

The Pentagon was repaired within a year, and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial opened in 2008. In Pennsylvania, the Flight 93 National Memorial preserves the crash site. It carries the names of the 40 passengers and crew whose resistance kept the aircraft from Washington.

Identification work continues. More than 1,100 of the people killed at the World Trade Center have still not been formally identified. That figure comes from the latest publicly reported identifications, in 2023.

The New York City medical examiner retains remains and uses advances in DNA analysis to try to return them to families.

What the 25th anniversary means

On September 11, 2026, the New York ceremony is due to begin at 8.30am, with the first silence at 8.46am.

At Flight 93 National Memorial, the names of the 40 passengers and crew will be read and Bells of Remembrance will sound. Ceremonies will also honour the 184 victims at the Pentagon.[1][18]

The anniversary arrives as lived memory is becoming history. An estimated 100 million Americans were born after the attacks or were too young to remember them. Many serving in government, aviation and the armed forces have known only the institutions built in response.

The record 25 years later is neither a simple story of recovery nor a single verdict on the war on terror.

The attacks exposed genuine security failures and led to reforms that made a repeat of the same operation far more difficult. They also opened the way to wars whose costs spread across generations, and to surveillance powers that remain contested. Detention and torture damaged US claims to the rule of law, and suspicion fell on communities with no responsibility for the crime.

New York’s skyline has been rebuilt. Al-Qaeda lost bin Laden and much of the leadership that organised the attack. US troops left Afghanistan, but the Taliban returned to power.

The alleged mastermind remains at Guantanamo awaiting a trial now scheduled for 2028. Rescue workers continue to fall ill, and families still wait for remains to be identified.

The 102 minutes of September 11 ended when the North Tower came down. The history they set in motion is still being written.

Photo: AP

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