Voyeur captures Chinese students having sex behind a lorry in Wenzhou

Two Chinese students having sex behind a lorry was snapped by an opportunist voyeur in Wenzhou, a city in the southeastern province of Zhejiang, in the People’s Republic of China. Unsurprisingly, the video clip and snaps went viral on social media.

The Chinese students, taking advantage of what they believed to be a hidden corner next to a lorry, thought they were not being observed as they engaged in a bit of rumpy-pumpy. They were unaware, however, that there was a voyeur someone sitting inside a nearby parked vehicle, who managed to capture the couple having sex on camera, recording every moment and angle.

The footage sparked heated criticism, as, on numerous occasions, similar videos have emerged on social media platforms. This particular incident is especially shocking due to the individuals involved appearing to be significantly younger, estimated to be in their teens.

As these types of incidents continue to surface, it raises questions about the influence of social media and the Internet on today’s youth. Discussions surrounding the boundaries of privacy and responsibility need to be addressed by both parents and educators to guide young people who may be prone to such impulsive behaviours.

This is not the first time an incident of this sort has gone viral in China.

Follow us on :













At the weekend, another young Chinese couple was caught having sex outside of a popular convenience store entrance in Zhumadian, Henan Province, China, much to the surprise of passersby and the astonishment of netizens. Onlookers appeared to be indifferent to the scene, with some speculating that the woman seemed to be drunk.

Local news reports indicated that the event took place at a seating area near the entrance of the well-known convenience store. The man was an employee of the store, while the woman appeared to be in a drunken state. The 1.5-minute clip that went viral on the Internet showed the woman’s trousers had been taken off down to her knees, as she lay across the bench, with the man engaging in sexual activities.