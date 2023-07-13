US Election 2024 tracker: Live news and election updates

South Carolina primary's crucial role in the Republican presidential nomination

In South Carolina, known to hold significant weight in determining the Republican presidential nominee, the stakes have been raised even higher. With the state Republican Party’s decision placing its primary election on Feb. 24, more than a month after Iowa and New Hampshire, its influence in predicting whether Donald Trump, who was president twice before, would face a sustained challenge beyond the initial states and into the heart of the primary calendar, is more crucial than ever.

First, the GOP primary will kick off in the middle of January in Iowa, followed by New Hampshire, potentially on Jan. 23, which leaves a significant gap until South Carolina’s primary. Though the dates for the primaries in Nevada, Iowa, and New Hampshire are still uncertain, it seems likely that the candidates will face a historically long lead-up to South Carolina’s notoriously intense primary, making a win in this state even more significant.

This could prove pivotal for both, 55-year-old Senator Tim Scott and former Governor Nikki Haley, 49, who both hail from South Caroline. It also raises the stakes for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, 43, who had earlier celebrated when the state GOP decided to schedule the primary for a later date than initially expected.

Trump, 75, is considerably ahead in South Carolina, but there seems to be room for his competitors. Recent surveys conducted by two different Republican polling firms awarded Trump the same 23-point lead over DeSantis. However, 41% of the vote lies with Scott and Haley, each securing around 10%. Thus, the main challenge for DeSantis, Scott, and Haley is to combine the non-Trump votes under their banner.

The primary date chosen by the state GOP officials three weeks ago, Feb. 24, looks to increase the potential impact South Carolina will have on the nominating process. However, it also makes it challenging for candidates who do not perform well in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Currently serving President Joe Biden, 79, acts as a recent example of a presidential candidate fueled by success in South Carolina. Despite facing defeat in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada in the 2020 Democratic primary, Biden's victory in South Carolina was a significant turning point. Three days later, on Super Tuesday—when most states hold primaries and the largest number of delegates are offered—Biden seized victory in 10 of the 15 states and territories that participated, paving his way to the Democratic nomination.

South Carolina’s critical role in the modern GOP nominating process can be traced back to 1980 when party leaders decided to challenge the Democrats' long-standing dominance by positioning South Carolina prominently in the primary calendar.

Gibbs Knotts, a professor at the College of Charleston and co-author of a 2020 book on the South Carolina primary, has said the state has served as a “tiebreaker” between Iowa and New Hampshire in recent years. According to him, South Carolina is not just lucky, and the type of voters in the state has more to do with it.

Moving forward, South Carolina could once again play a pivotal role. Either Trump wins again, signifying a likely end for his adversaries and confirming Trump’s stronghold, or it could imply that the former president has serious competition for the nomination. Regardless of the result, South Carolina will hold a weighty role, probably more than ever before. This escalating influence only serves to heighten the drama of the imminent race for the nomination.