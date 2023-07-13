US Election 2024 tracker: Live news and election updates
Nick Begich announces third run for Congressional seat in Alaska promising stronger representation
Nick Begich, a prominent Republican figure, has publicly declared his intention to bid for a Congressional seat in Alaska once again. This announcement suggests a potential heated contest against the current incumbent, Mary Peltola, who is recognized as Alaska's sole Democrat elected at a statewide level.
"The realities for an Alaskan parent, spouse, and entrepreneur, like me, compel me to step up and intervene in what is happening to our state and nation," Begich expressed on his Twitter account. He expressed concerns stating that the Alaskan families, their mutual values, and the sustainable management of their lands are not adequately represented. Begich asserted their need for stronger representation in Congress and declared, "Today, I'm announcing my run for the U.S. House."
Nick Begich, recognized for his Republican activism, has previously ran for Congress twice, in August and November of 2022. The August election was conducted to fill the vacancy left by the demise of Don Young in March 2022, on his way back to Alaska. Don Young was known for his long-term role as a House member. However, Begich came in third in both elections, losing to Peltola and former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee, Sarah Palin. Alaska's ranked-choice voting system, where voters determine their candidate preference in sequence, saw votes being apportioned in cycles of elimination.
Peltola, a representative of the native Alaskan population and a former Alaska House member, emerged victorious in both elections against Palin and Begich. This success was considered surprising due to Alaska's Republican tilt and the high-profile status of the Republican opponents. The Republican party has identified the solitary House seat of Alaska as a top contender in the elections of 2024.
The surname Begich holds considerable influence in Alaska. His uncle, Mark Begich, held the Anchorage Mayor's position, the biggest city in the state, and served as a U.S. Senator from 2003 to 2009. His other uncle, Tom Begich, was a two-term member in the Alaska State Senate. Nick Begich Sr., his grandfather, had served as the state's Congress member-at-large until his demise in a plane crash in 1972.
Trump criticizes Iowa governor Kim Reynolds for neutrality in Republican primary race
In a surprising move, ex-president Donald Trump criticized Iowa's Governor, Kim Reynolds, openly on a recent social media post. His reaction was prompted by an article published by The New York Times that highlighted the tight-knit association between Governor Reynolds and Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis; the latter being a direct competitor of Trump's within the Republican presidential primary.
Bidding adieu to inhibitions, in a public post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “I was the one who made the Governor position available for Kim Reynolds. When she started falling behind, I provided my endorsement, orchestrated large scale rallies, and she emerged victorious. Despite all of this, she is choosing to remain ‘neutral’ now. Consequently, I do not extend invites for her to participate in events! DeSanctus is down by 45 points!”
It is noteworthy that Governor Reynolds had clarified her stand about not officially endorsing any candidates within the Republican primary. She maintains this stand aligning it with the practices followed by prior governors of her state. The state she governs is known to hold the first-in-the-nation caucuses. Simultaneously, she shares a good rapport with Governor DeSantis and has shared the stage with him at all three events he has organised within the state. She even went to the extent of endorsing him verbally during his first in-person campaign event. She praised him saying, “He is a candidate who has proven his worth, all you need to do to confirm this is examine his past record.”
Reynolds came into the limelight last week when she partnered with DeSantis’ spouse, Casey DeSantis, to initiate “Mamas for DeSantis". This campaign was aimed at attracting more women and parents to support DeSantis.
As reported by The Times, the camaraderie demonstrated by Reynolds towards Trump's rival, even considering Trump's endorsement of her in 2018, has irked Trump. Even though this might be the case, Trump still seems to be leading DeSantis significantly in the polls in Iowa. Nevertheless, his public outburst could potentially disrupt his campaign, given that he is seeking to evade a repeat of the defeat he experienced during the 2016 Iowa caucuses once again.
Film star Hill Harper announces bid for Michigan Senate race in 2024
In a new career move, film star, Hill Harper, yesterday revealed his political aspirations for the first time. He will be contending as part of the Democrat lineup for the Senate race in Michigan in 2024. Harper, who carved his fame in the television series “The Good Doctor,” is part of a group of Democrats contesting to succeed Senator Debbie Stabenow, who has decided not to pursue a fifth term.
Harper's position aligns more to the left than that of the Representative Elissa Slotkin, a moderate Democrat who has represented a competitive district thrice and announced her Senate campaign in February.
According to an interview with The Detroit News, Harper finalized his Senate campaign plans last week. His motivation to enter the political arena stems from a desire for enhancing the quality of politics beyond the commonplace politics.
Harper voiced the discontent witnessed among Democrats, particularly African-American Democrats in Michigan. This dissatisfaction arises from the fact that for the first time in 57 years, Michigan lacks a Black Democratic representative in Congress. As an African American himself, Harper sees this as a step backwards. He advocates for representation that stems from the power of the people rather than leaning towards big donors or establishment representation.
Currently, only three Black men serve in the U.S. Senate: Senators Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
An announcement video launched yesterday showcases Harper conveying his concerns to his son, Pierce Hill Harper. He speaks about the divisive and precarious times that his son is being raised in, attributing much of this to politicians who seem more focused on power than on the people. Harper stresses his belief in a government that works for the welfare of its people, promotes positivity, safeguards liberties, and the need for fresh faces in office.
Born in Iowa, Harper has made Detroit his home. In addition, he is the proprietor of a local coffee shop, Roasting Plant Coffee since 2017, according to The Associated Press.
Harper is set to compete against numerous Democrats who have expressed their intention to join the Senate race. This includes Pamela Pugh, the President of the Michigan State Board of Education, former state Representative Leslie Love, entrepreneur Nasser Beydoun, and lawyer Zack Burns.
South Carolina primary's crucial role in the Republican presidential nomination
In South Carolina, known to hold significant weight in determining the Republican presidential nominee, the stakes have been raised even higher. With the state Republican Party’s decision placing its primary election on Feb. 24, more than a month after Iowa and New Hampshire, its influence in predicting whether Donald Trump, who was president twice before, would face a sustained challenge beyond the initial states and into the heart of the primary calendar, is more crucial than ever.
First, the GOP primary will kick off in the middle of January in Iowa, followed by New Hampshire, potentially on Jan. 23, which leaves a significant gap until South Carolina’s primary. Though the dates for the primaries in Nevada, Iowa, and New Hampshire are still uncertain, it seems likely that the candidates will face a historically long lead-up to South Carolina’s notoriously intense primary, making a win in this state even more significant.
This could prove pivotal for both, 55-year-old Senator Tim Scott and former Governor Nikki Haley, 49, who both hail from South Caroline. It also raises the stakes for Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, 43, who had earlier celebrated when the state GOP decided to schedule the primary for a later date than initially expected.
Trump, 75, is considerably ahead in South Carolina, but there seems to be room for his competitors. Recent surveys conducted by two different Republican polling firms awarded Trump the same 23-point lead over DeSantis. However, 41% of the vote lies with Scott and Haley, each securing around 10%. Thus, the main challenge for DeSantis, Scott, and Haley is to combine the non-Trump votes under their banner.
The primary date chosen by the state GOP officials three weeks ago, Feb. 24, looks to increase the potential impact South Carolina will have on the nominating process. However, it also makes it challenging for candidates who do not perform well in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Currently serving President Joe Biden, 79, acts as a recent example of a presidential candidate fueled by success in South Carolina. Despite facing defeat in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada in the 2020 Democratic primary, Biden's victory in South Carolina was a significant turning point. Three days later, on Super Tuesday—when most states hold primaries and the largest number of delegates are offered—Biden seized victory in 10 of the 15 states and territories that participated, paving his way to the Democratic nomination.
South Carolina’s critical role in the modern GOP nominating process can be traced back to 1980 when party leaders decided to challenge the Democrats' long-standing dominance by positioning South Carolina prominently in the primary calendar.
Gibbs Knotts, a professor at the College of Charleston and co-author of a 2020 book on the South Carolina primary, has said the state has served as a “tiebreaker” between Iowa and New Hampshire in recent years. According to him, South Carolina is not just lucky, and the type of voters in the state has more to do with it.
Moving forward, South Carolina could once again play a pivotal role. Either Trump wins again, signifying a likely end for his adversaries and confirming Trump’s stronghold, or it could imply that the former president has serious competition for the nomination. Regardless of the result, South Carolina will hold a weighty role, probably more than ever before. This escalating influence only serves to heighten the drama of the imminent race for the nomination.
Ron DeSantis' Presidential campaign trails significantly: A candid talk with Super PAC spokesperson Steve Cortes
The head spokesperson for the Super Political Action Committee (Super PAC) supporting Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, was recently candid about the governor's presidential chances. The spokesperson, Steve Cortes, admitted that DeSantis is trailing significantly in important primary states and referred to the campaign as a clear 'underdog' in the race.
Cortes, who was a former supporter of Donald Trump, applauded the ex-president's lead in the race during a conversation hosted on Twitter Spaces, a social media platform feature, late last Sunday. He stated, "In terms of national polling, we lag significantly. This is a straightforward and utterly honest admission from me. We're facing a steep uphill battle, and Donald Trump is the clear favourite."
Remarkably, this openness about the campaign's vulnerability is in stark contrast to the usually confident demeanor portrayed by other individuals connected with the DeSantis campaign. However, Cortes still holds a sliver of hope that the gap between the two conservative heavyweights could narrow as DeSantis’ personal and political narrative becomes more prevalent on the campaign trail.
Interestingly, Cortes also suggested that even if DeSantis were to lose in the primary elections, the intense competition could potentially strengthen Trump’s performance in the general elections.
In a surprising turn, Cortes, who endorsed DeSantis in May after working on the Trump campaign in 2016 and 2020, joined the Never Back Down Super PAC as an adviser and spokesperson in the same month. During the Twitter Spaces discussion, he labeled DeSantis as the 'next logical step' for the America First movement, even going as far as stating that he does not believe Trump is the “most conservative, patriotic, populist candidate who can win the general election.”
In recent national polls, Trump has held a consistent, double-digit lead over his 2024 rivals, some of whom have failed to match his overall appeal or enthusiasm. The former president’s grip on the Republican base seems to have solidified despite facing two separate indictments on alleged hush money payments and mishandling of classified documents.
Contrarily, despite being regarded as Trump's most significant threat, DeSantis persistently trails behind in both national and state polls, only coming close to Trump in a recent survey from Wisconsin.
Looking ahead, the 2024 Republican contestants will have the opportunity to debate in a Republican National Committee hosted event moderated by Fox News next month. However, Trump has already indicated his unlikeliness to participate.
Despite the somewhat gloomy assessment, Cortes remains hopeful. The Florida governor's campaign, going against all odds, reflects an attitude of determination, resilience, and a yerning for change. A stark reminder that in the world of politics, everything is possible, and the race, till the very end, is anyone's for the taking.
Supreme Court's rejection of speculative election theory has far-reaching implications for future presidential contests
The Supreme Court recently nullified a speculative election theory which could have significant political ramifications for future presidential contests. This theory was used by Donald Trump as a strategy aimed at securing his second term. According to this scheme, state legislatures were to assign "alternative" slates of electors supporting Trump, even if the state laws validated Joe Biden's win.
Contentious theories, supported by lawyers like John Eastman, insinuated that state legislatures possessed the power to unilaterally overrule their own laws and overturn the election outcome. Attorneys across the political spectrum criticized these theories following the 2020 election, but the absence of any legal precedent allowed proponents to argue that it was a feasible, albeit not yet tested, constitutional interpretation.
With the Supreme Court's rejection of this theory in Moore v. Harper, Chief Justice Roberts essentially prevents it from being feasible in 2024 and beyond. Ben Ginsberg, a respectable Republican election attorney, interpreted this rejection as preventing state legislatures from igniting such power, quashing any plans they might have had to appoint electors on a whim to substitute the public's preference.
Tuesday's decision centered on how state legislatures have interpreted the clause that enables them to determine rules for Congressional elections within their states. Those on the right had grasped at the idea that this clause allows state legislatures to devise and manipulate election procedures independently, without any contribution from governors or state courts. This decision effectively invalidated such interpretations, significantly weakening Trump's desperate attempts to hold onto power.
The decision's implications were clear: state legislatures cannot bypass their own judicial review process. As Professor Vikram Amar from the University of Illinois pointed out, a state legislature cannot exclude its citizens from participating in the presidential elections if their constitution necessitates a popular selection of electoral college members.
The most explicit link between Tuesday's ruling and Trump's election ploy relates to references to a historic Supreme Court verdict in McPherson v. Blacker. This 1892 verdict allowed a Michigan law which authorized the nomination of electors by Congressional district, underlining the legislature's ability to control how presidential electors are selected. Eastman frequently referenced this ruling in his argument that state legislatures could ignore state court's decisions regarding the appointment of electors.
Contrary to this, Roberts emphasized that the MacPherson ruling did not provide state legislatures with the authority to overlook the limitations of state constitution, laws, and courts. The 19th-century judgment did not specifically address this conflict.
Simultaneously, Eastman may experience a ray of hope in his struggle to retain his bar license from the minority opposition to Roberts' ruling, chiefly authored by Justice Clarence. While the bar discipline authorities claim that Eastman's advice was horrendously flawed and built upon assumptions that no lawyer could realistically advocate, it suggests that Judicial authorities do not perceive it as an offense delivering inaccurate or controversial legal advice.
The entire situation prominently revolves around whether states are bound by their constitutions while appointing electors. Eastman had previously lobbied for Pence to contemplate electoral votes allegedly cast by pro-Trump activists in numerous states that Biden had triumphed in, even when no state legislatures cooperated to endorse an "alternative" elector slate. On account of this, Eastman finds himself amidst bar disciplinary proceedings and enduring criminal investigations in Washington and Georgia.
Supreme court decision rejects legal theory granting complete election control to state legislatures
On a surprising day, the Supreme Court took a stand against a legal theory that proposes state legislative bodies should have the full authority to set electoral regulations. This controversial theory, sidelined by a 6-3 decision, contends state judiciaries have no control over state legislative bodies regarding federal election laws.
The court's verdict on the case, identified as Moore v. Harper, has effectively shut down a course that could have resulted in a widespread transformation of the country's election laws. A potent version of the theory, now decisively dismissed, would have allowed state legislative bodies final say on all election aspects, from congressional districts delineation to voting regulations, all the while preventing any challenges to these decisions in state courts.
Critics voiced their anxiety over the possibility of this theory encouraging partisan gerrymandering and laws that could potentially stifle voter turnout.
The court's resolution, drafted by Chief Justice John Roberts, was also supported by three liberal justices: Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, accompanied by two conservatives, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch were the dissenting voices in the court's decision.
This court decision preserves the competence of state high courts to review legislation on state elections under their state constitution - a reassuring move for a balance of power. However, it also emphasizes the necessity for federal courts not to neglect their independent role in exercising judicial review.
Certain staunch conservatives wanted the top court to increase the influence of state legislative bodies, which recently lean more towards Republicans. A nod from the Supreme Court endorsing this theory would have caused significant disruption to upcoming congressional and possibly presidential elections for 2024.
However, the Supreme Court resolved that the country's constitution permits state courts to proceed with their interpretation of state constitutions, curtailing the power wielded by lawmakers.
Chief Justice Roberts clarified that these state courts do not have the freedom to enforce any kind of caps on legislative actions. He also cautioned state courts against exceeding their authority. Still, the aftermath of this Tuesday decision has left some uncertainty over the circumstances under which such a state court ruling might cross a line.
Roberts went on to say, “We hold only that state courts may not transgress the ordinary bounds of judicial review such that they arrogate to themselves the power vested in state legislatures to regulate federal elections.”
This decisive ruling has definitely been a significant blow to the supporters of the independent state legislature theory. Notably, it formed a six-justice majority in favor of Roberts, leaving the three most conservative justices on a sidetrack concerning this matter.
The case at hand began as a challenge to a state Supreme Court decision made by Republican legislative representatives in North Carolina. The decision suggested that certain legislative lines, mapped out by the legislative body, were a result of illegal partisan gerrymandering.
The U.S. Supreme Court conducted hearings in the ensuing federal lawsuit in December. Following these hearings, the state Supreme Court declared it would re-evaluating its original decision. This came in the wake of an ideological shift among the state’s judges during the November elections. This U-turn in the state high court’s decision was a strange move that would typically invalidate the standing of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliberate on the federal Moore case. Regardless, the justices heeded the calls to issue a ruling, a task they embraced on Tuesday.
Thomas’ dissenting opinion argued that this case has been rendered moot by the North Carolina Supreme Court’s actions. He critiqued Roberts’ decision as ambiguous and hard to implement for federal courts.
Despite their criticisms, the dissenting justices did not provide a clear alternative standard and didn’t suggest that legislative bodies should be absolutely immune from state judicial review.
In Kavanaugh's concurrent opinion, he indicated he would have established a unique standard to ascertain when state court rulings have overstepped their bounds. He was open to adopting the standard put forth by former Chief Justice William Rehnquist during the 2000 presidential election case (Bush v. Gore). This standard envisages federal courts quashing rulings by state high courts that excessively distorted state laws, "beyond what a fair reading required."
Four justices of the U.S. Supreme Court - the three dissenters and Kavanaugh - have in the past at least given consideration to some form of the independent state legislature theory. Nonetheless, during oral hearings, a majority of the court seemed hesitant to espouse a fortified version of this theory.
Irrespective of the outcome, all courts showed agreement that federal courts would retain the authority to review changes to state election law contradicting federal law or the federal Constitution.
