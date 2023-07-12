Thailand general election 2023 tracker: Live news and election updates

Pita future in doubt

A critical case involving the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita Limjaroenrat, and his previous shareholdings in iTV could be forwarded to the Constitutional Court by the Election Commission (EC). If this happens, it might influence senators' vote for a new Prime Minister, set to take place this Thursday, as posited by a former election commissioner and a scholar.

The previous election commissioner, Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, suggests that if the court takes up the case, it might result in Pita's suspension from his Member of Parliament (MP) duties, adversely affecting the vote. The condition would deny Pita entrance to parliament as an MP, although he could still attend as a Prime Minister candidate, according to Srisutthiyakorn. He adds that senators may abstain from the vote in fear of potential complications arising from Pita's alleged ineligibility.

Pita, 35 years old, the MFP's only Prime Ministerial candidate, is accused of being ineligible for the election due to his 42,000 shareholdings in iTV. Critics believe it was an operational media company when he registered his candidacy in the 2019 election. Pita has, however, denied this claim, stating that he only served as executor of the family's inherited shares.

The constitution disallows individuals with media shareholdings from taking office. Srisutthiyakorn believes the EC should get Pita's defence against the accusation before deciding to forward the case to the court.

Yesterday, the EC inquiry panel handed over their findings from the investigation into Pita's alleged ineligibility to the EC's main committee. On Monday, Ittiporn Boonpracong, the EC chairman, stated that the poll agency is yet to forward the case to the Constitutional Court, with the inquiry panel only briefing the EC's main committee on the findings.

Jade Donavanik, a legal scholar and former adviser to a charter drafting panel, agreed, anticipating that if the EC finds legitimate grounds for the accusations against Pita, the next step would be for the poll agency to push the case to the court. According to Donavanik, if the court accepts the case, it would request the House speaker to suspend Pita as an MP, pending a trial.

Despite this, Pita could still be chosen for Prime Minister in this Thursday's vote. However, according to Donavanik, even if Pita secures a win, he would still be barred from carrying out the duties of Prime Minister pending the trial. This may lead senators to abstain from voting until the court's ruling on his eligibility, offering another solution - political parties nominating alternative candidates.

On Monday, MFP's secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon protested any decision to push the case to the court by sending an urgent letter to the EC. Tulathon accuses the poll agency of hastily handling the case without first summoning Pita to provide his explanation, as required by its regulations.

On the same day, Pita mentioned that the EC has yet to summon him but promised to cooperate when called upon. He remains optimistic about achieving a favourable result from talks with MFP and the senators.

Sources indicate that the Senate committee on political development and public participation holds that if Pita fails to secure the Prime Minister bid in the first voting round on Thursday, he would not be nominated for further voting rounds.