Thailand general election 2023 tracker: Live news and election updates

The Move Forward Party (MFP) may have won the 2023 General Election in Thailand on Sunday, May 14 but it is still uncertain whether they will form a government. Despite securing 152 seats, surpassing the favoured Pheu Thai party by 11 seats, the MFP still falls short of the required majority of 376 seats to establish a government.
In an effort to create a coalition, MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat reached out to five other parties, securing a total of 310 MPs. Nevertheless, the MFP faces an additional hurdle in gaining the support of 66 senators to reach the necessary 376 votes to confirm their choice of prime minister, as stipulated by the constitution.
The challenge lies in the composition of the Senate, with 250 members being selected by the former military regime. The Senate may disregard the will of the Thai people and undermine democracy, jeopardizing the MFP’s prospects of forming a government.
In the previous 2019 election, the Palang Pracharath Party received the highest number of votes, winning 116 seats, while Pheu Thai emerged as the largest party with 136 seats. The remaining seats were mostly won by the Future Forward, Democrat, and Bhumjaithai parties. Although Pheu Thai and Future Forward announced a seven-party alliance soon after the election, they were unable to establish a government. Ultimately, on May 25 and June 5, Parliament voted to install Prayut Chan-o-Cha as prime minister.
The official announcement of the 2023 General Election results is scheduled to take place 60 days after the conclusion of voting, meaning that the Thai public can expect to know the outcome on Thursday, July 13. Until then, strap yourself in and hold on to buckled belts because it is going to be a hell of a bumpy ride as The Thaiger provides updates on all of the ensuing political machinations.
MP status in doubt
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday decided to propose the termination of the House of Representatives membership of Move Forward leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, on account of his past shareholding in iTV. The decision has been put forward to the Constitutional Court for a conclusive ruling.
In the basis of the decision lies Sections 101(6) and 98(3) of the constitution, outlining the qualifications necessary for House candidates, and the terms for terminating a Member of Parliament's status.
Candidate qualifications explicitly prohibit ownership of shares in a media organisation.
This particular case is tangled with Limjaroenrat's previous possession of 42,000 iTV shares. Limjaroenrat has maintained that these shares were an inheritance from his father, managed by him only as his father's estate executor, and the ownership has since been passed on to family members.
On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court gave admission to the EC's petition; however, it did not specify the date of the ruling issuance. If in agreement with the poll organisation, it can provisionally suspend Limjaroenrat from the House, pending its ultimate decision.
The EC revealed in a Wednesday statement that they had devoted over three days to study a series of opinions and a report from their investigative committee on the issue.
Following the resolution's approval on Wednesday morning, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong signed the key letter and swiftly assigned an official for its conveyance to the Constitutional Court.
The poll agency's course of action could potentially affect the voting patterns of parliamentarians, as they assemble in a joint session to elect the new prime minister tomorrow.
Earlier, the EC had received numerous complaints regarding Limjaroenrat’s eligibility for political office due to his past iTV shareholding. Any individual knowingly ineligible running in a general election could face penalties inclusive of imprisonment, a fine, and a political prohibition.
Even if Limjaroenrat were to lose his MP status, it wouldn't hinder him from standing for office during the joint parliamentary meeting tomorrow, which will effectively determine the country's prime minister. The victorious candidate would need the majority support of the collective 500 House and 250 senator members, equating to at least 376 votes.
'Allow change'
Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) and the party's solitary candidate for prime minister, made an appeal on Tuesday to fellow MPs and senators. He urged them to allow a democratic majority government in Thailand, echoing the public's desire, when voting for the new premier is held on Thursday.
Limjaroenrat began his appeal through a Facebook video, lasting four minutes and 33 seconds, marking May 14 as the day Thai people manifested their will decisively. Through the election results, 14,438,851 votes went in MFP's favour, leading them to gain the largest number of House seats, numbering 152.
"Such a strong voice, voiced nationwide, illustrates people's hunger for change. I, alongside Move Forward, commit ourselves to the public's mandate to proceed and build a government. We've gathered votes from eight coalition parties, representing 72% voters exercising their voting rights. In typical political conditions, we, a coalition government under MFP's guidance, ought to have already been addressing the people’s concerns," stated Limjaroenrat.
He highlighted that nearly two months have passed since the general election leading up to the vote for a prime minister. Decisions from senators regarding the governance lineup following the people's will is still awaited by the eight-party alliance.
"Today, it's evident that Thailand is undergoing an unconventional political phase. The mandate earned by the public through elections has been consistently overturned consequent to coups, lawfare, and party dissolutions. This anomaly stems from the 2017 Constitution, an undeniable fact.
"This is an opportunity for Thailand to revert back to normalcy. Allow Thailand this chance to have a valid government, one that will progress and rectify Thailand, as anticipated by the public. Let Thailand return to a parliamentary political trajectory that people can believe and place their hopes on.
"Enable Thailand to progress, to evolve – fair remuneration, all-inclusive welfare benefits, an equitable and progressive economy fuelled by its own innovation, mitigated inequality, and societal equality protected by laws safeguarding rights and liberties instead of suppressing citizens' rights," the MFP's prime ministerial contender stated.
He expressed July 13 voting for a prime minister is not merely for him or the MFP but a chance to reinforce that Thailand will advance along a conventional democratic path, analogous to other democracies globally.
This would confirm that, despite living under a constitution seeming to foster unconventional politics, parliamentarians could utilise their voice to realise the will of the public, as demonstrated through the elections, to effectually form a government with majority representation. It's a collective task for all parliamentarians, representing Thais nationwide.
"On this occasion, I'd like to dialogue with all MPs and senators who may not approve of our political method. In conventional politics, you can scrutinise, interrogate, or vote me out of the position. However, voting for a majority government gives Thailand the opportunity to move forward, as it should," Limjaroenrat said.
He assured to serve as a premier for all citizens, irrespective of the party they supported or their political ideology.
"I will be a prime minister who governs the country and embraces everyone's dreams," Limjaroenrat concluded.
Pita future in doubt
A critical case involving the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP), Pita Limjaroenrat, and his previous shareholdings in iTV could be forwarded to the Constitutional Court by the Election Commission (EC). If this happens, it might influence senators' vote for a new Prime Minister, set to take place this Thursday, as posited by a former election commissioner and a scholar.
The previous election commissioner, Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, suggests that if the court takes up the case, it might result in Pita's suspension from his Member of Parliament (MP) duties, adversely affecting the vote. The condition would deny Pita entrance to parliament as an MP, although he could still attend as a Prime Minister candidate, according to Srisutthiyakorn. He adds that senators may abstain from the vote in fear of potential complications arising from Pita's alleged ineligibility.
Pita, 35 years old, the MFP's only Prime Ministerial candidate, is accused of being ineligible for the election due to his 42,000 shareholdings in iTV. Critics believe it was an operational media company when he registered his candidacy in the 2019 election. Pita has, however, denied this claim, stating that he only served as executor of the family's inherited shares.
The constitution disallows individuals with media shareholdings from taking office. Srisutthiyakorn believes the EC should get Pita's defence against the accusation before deciding to forward the case to the court.
Yesterday, the EC inquiry panel handed over their findings from the investigation into Pita's alleged ineligibility to the EC's main committee. On Monday, Ittiporn Boonpracong, the EC chairman, stated that the poll agency is yet to forward the case to the Constitutional Court, with the inquiry panel only briefing the EC's main committee on the findings.
Jade Donavanik, a legal scholar and former adviser to a charter drafting panel, agreed, anticipating that if the EC finds legitimate grounds for the accusations against Pita, the next step would be for the poll agency to push the case to the court. According to Donavanik, if the court accepts the case, it would request the House speaker to suspend Pita as an MP, pending a trial.
Despite this, Pita could still be chosen for Prime Minister in this Thursday's vote. However, according to Donavanik, even if Pita secures a win, he would still be barred from carrying out the duties of Prime Minister pending the trial. This may lead senators to abstain from voting until the court's ruling on his eligibility, offering another solution - political parties nominating alternative candidates.
On Monday, MFP's secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon protested any decision to push the case to the court by sending an urgent letter to the EC. Tulathon accuses the poll agency of hastily handling the case without first summoning Pita to provide his explanation, as required by its regulations.
On the same day, Pita mentioned that the EC has yet to summon him but promised to cooperate when called upon. He remains optimistic about achieving a favourable result from talks with MFP and the senators.
Sources indicate that the Senate committee on political development and public participation holds that if Pita fails to secure the Prime Minister bid in the first voting round on Thursday, he would not be nominated for further voting rounds.
On hold
The elective authority is yet to determine if they will present the contentious case of prime ministerial nominee, Pita Limcharoenrat, and his past iTV shareholding, to the constitution court. This information surfaced after the Monday's commission gathering, courtesy of the EC head, Ittiporn Boonpracong.
Ittiporn stated the commission had merely been following up on information gathered from the investigatory committee overseeing Pita's case. In the past, several queries about Pita's political eligibility arose in connection with his former iTV shareholding.
The commission was encouraged to shift the matter to the Constitution Court where a definitive verdict on Pita's suitability for a political position could be given. Should the case find its way into the courtroom, the potential for Pita to be suspended from political duties would present itself pending the court's decision.
Under the constitution, a media organization shareholder is forbidden from participating in a general election. A person knowing they are unqualified but still participating in the running of a general election is subject to being penalised with jail time, fines, or a political prohibition. Pita disclosed that his ownership of 42,000 iTV shares only stemmed from his status as his late father's estate executor.
Pita serves as the leader and prime ministerial candidate for the victorious Move Forward Party. Along with its seven allies in the coalition, MFP agreed to endorse his candidacy for the prime ministerial role with voting commencing on Thursday in both the House and the Senate.
Collectively, the eight affiliates of the coalition have obtained 312 votes in the House, requiring another 64 supporting votes from the Senate to secure Pita's prime ministership.
The constitution permits a membership of 250 senators to join the 500 representatives of the House in voting for the prime ministerial nominee. Therefore, for a prime minister to be appointed, support from the majority of the Senate and the House, or at the very least, a combined 376 votes is mandatory.
On Monday, Pita contacted the EC to request an opportunity to present his defense regarding his iTV shareholding scandal.
In an interview conducted on daytime television on Monday, Pita reserved the number of Senate votes he might garner. He revealed, however, that their deliberations were progressing well.
Despite opposition from a few senators, disagreeing with his party's intent to modify the lese majeste law, Pita stressed that their goal was to prevent any misuse of the law.
Numerous senators expressed their intention to abstain from the prime ministerial vote, doubting the legitimacy of Pita's candidacy in the general election.
When asked about potential actions should he fail to obtain the necessary votes for his prime ministership from the Senate and House, Pita refrained from commenting.
The Move Forward Party leader, expressed hope on Sunday that the vote on both the Senate and House would reflect the decision of the people from the general elections held on the 14th of May.
Rally expected
In readiness for the imminent vote for a new Prime Minister taking place this Thursday at a joint parliament sitting, land adjacent to the Thai parliament has been allocated for protesters to assemble. A warning, however, has been issued by some senators that the outcomes of the vote might spark controversy.
The Speaker of the House, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, indicated on Monday that the open space managed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, located across Thahan Road, has been designated for demonstrators when the legislators convene at 9.30am on Thursday.
Matha stressed that protests should not take place directly in front of the parliament building due to safety concerns associated with ongoing construction works. A discussion with City Hall led to the nearby site being made accessible. This site offers an unobstructed view of the parliament building with provisions like tents and facilities made available for the protesters.
Matha urged the protesters to conduct themselves orderly, emphasising that the Thursday's assembly is a vital event taking place in a significant venue.
Chadchart Sittipunt, the Governor of Bangkok, stated on Monday that the five-rai area within the precincts of a City Hall compound can accommodate around 600 individuals.
The leader of the Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, is the prospective nominee for the post of Prime Minister in the upcoming meeting by eight coalition allies. However, Pita's eligibility for political office could potentially be questioned due to his inherited shares in iTV Plc. These shares, managed by Pita as the executor of his father's estate, could potentially lead to complications as holdings in a media organisation could prevent an individual from election candidacy, as per the constitution. Anyone who knowingly contravenes these provisions could face penalties, which include imprisonment, fines, and suspension of electoral rights.
Senator Direkrit Jenkhrongtham expressed that the absence of a clear ruling regarding Pita's eligibility prior to the meeting could result in a significant debate. He cautioned fellow parliamentarians that they could potentially violate constitutional principles if they vote for Pita while knowing that his eligibility is under scrutiny.
Direkrit has suggested that the vote for the Prime Minister position might need to be postponed to avoid senators potentially abstaining from voting. Another senator, Seree Suwannapanon, advised that the eight coalition allies could potentially be held in violation of the constitution if they cast their votes in favour of Pita. Consequently, their parties might encounter legal repercussions which might include disbandment.
However, Senator Ampol Chinawatana has stated his plan to support a Prime Ministerial candidate hailing from the majority reigning political party, so as to ensure continuous majority backing for the subsequent government.
Ampol's support seemingly extends towards Pita as he emphasised the importance of respecting the people's choice, failing which holding a general election would be pointless.
According to current constitutional requirements, the new Prime Minister must secure the majority vote of the combined 500 members of the House of Representatives and 250 senators, amounting to a required minimum of 376 votes.
MFP partners query vote tactics
Questions surround the upcoming parliamentary vote led by the Move Forward Party (MFP) to select a new prime minister. Seven parties within the eight-member political alliance are seeking clarification on the voting procedures and what actions will be taken if Pita Limjaroenrat, party leader of MFP, fails to secure the necessary votes.
There is uncertainty among the prospective coalition partners regarding the number of votes required for a successful nomination. Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the House Speaker, has only stated the rounds of voting will continue until a new prime minister is successfully chosen.
Additional rumours persist about proposals for the vote to continue until the Senate's term concludes in May of next year, should Pita fail to obtain the required votes from the Senate members.
Pheu Thai Party's secretary-general, Prasert Chantararuangthong expressed his surprise at these concerns, and remained confident regarding Pita's success in the first round of voting. He revealed these issues would likely be addressed in the eight parties meeting on Tuesday, arranged by Chaithawat Tulathon, secretary-general of MFP, prior to Thursday's vote.
When queried about the exact senatorial support for Pita, Prasert avoided giving a specific number, instead noting that Pheu Thai would conduct a party meeting on Wednesday. He personally rejects the idea of a minority government.
Scottish Senator, Amphol Jindawatana stated on Facebook that he plans to cast his vote for a prime minister nominated by those parties with majority MP support.
In the meantime, Pita went to Suphan Buri to express his gratitude to MFP supporters. He later joined a gathering with MFP supporters in Bangkok. He called for an end to the unusual political developments and a return to normality. If he fails the first vote, Pita's main plan is to "Keep voting."
Public opinion, as gauged by a survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), suggests that the eight parties may succeed in their push for Pita as the prime minister.
Activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana claims to have found new information that challenges Pita's ability to contest the election and become an MP and a prime minister. This evidence, he says, relates to money Pita has earned from writing and publishing at least four books, an activity he believes may count as newspaper operation under the Printing Registration Act 2007.
In contrast, Senator Somchai Sawangkarn warned the Election Commission (EC) against any further delays in deciding upon Pita's eligibility. He insists that the EC should have already petitioned the Constitutional Court and suspended Pita from duties whilst the case is processed.
The EC committee, which has been investigating Pita's alleged ineligibility relating to his past holding of shares in iTV, is set to present its findings to the EC's primary committee on either Monday or Tuesday.
Should the MFP alliance fail in their votes, the deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, suggested that discussions will have to take place as to whom they should nominate, with potential candidates including Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon or Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Pita under legal fire
Political challenger, Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, carries on with his campaign to challenge Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of Move Forward and the candidate tipped to assume the role of prime minister.
Ruangkrai explained that he had previously submitted a missive to the Election Commission (EC), requesting a probe and an official Constitutional Court verdict on whether Pita, the copyright holder of four self-authored books that fetched some income, had given up his right to be elected as a member of parliament (MP) and premium candidate. The dispute is rooted in Clauses 98 (3) and 101 found in the nation's 2017 constitution.
It is known that Ruangkrai, a seasoned campaigner recognised for alternating political party allegiance, was once referred to as a political 'giant-killer'. Following his letter to the EC, he noticed an influx of internet comments made without a firm understanding of the law. To shed some light on the matter, he transmitted another letter to the EC on Sunday, affirming that Pita's authorship, production, and income from the sale of the four books indicated his engagement in a media business, as stated in the Publication Act of 2007.
Previously, Ruangkrai presented a plea to the EC, articulating that Pita's possession of shares in iTV made him unfit for election registration.
Ruangkrai, formerly a designated senator known for obligatory petitions, gained most recognition from lodging a grievance against ex-prime minister Samak Sundaravej in 2008. The dispute arose due to an alleged conflict of interest when Samak accepted a mild financial incentive for hosting a television cooking show. The Constitutional Court sided with Ruangkrai, which consequently ousted Samak from his position.
Currently, Ruangkrai is a Palang Pracharath Party member that spearheads the provisional coalition government led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Simultaneously, senator Somchai Sawaengkarn launched another attack against Pita through a statement on his Facebook page, addressed to the EC. On June 9, the commission dismissed all grievances concerning media share ownership against Pita, deciding instead to determine if Pita applied for a list MP candidacy knowing he might not meet the eligibility criteria.
EC Chairman, Ittiporn Boonpracong, divulged that a committee would be organised to dig deeper and find out whether Pita had breached Section 42 (3) and Section 151 of the law governing the election of MPs. Somchai called on the EC to swiftly use its power, as outlined in Section 82, paragraph 4, of the constitution, to request a Constitutional Court ruling on the likelihood of Pita's knowing ineligibility when he applied in the election. According to Somchai, the EC might be seen as neglecting its duties under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, if it fails to carry this out.
