Israel-Hamas War: Live news and updates
Realtime updates from the October 2023 Gaza−Israel conflict
Palestinian militant factions, notably Hamas, instigated a full-blown assault against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 7 October 2023. The assault, the first of its magnitude since the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, saw the militants penetrate the heavily fortified Gaza–Israel barrier and infiltrate Israeli settlements and military bases through the Gaza border crossings.
The Hamas-led offensive, named Operation al-Aqsa Storm, commenced under the cover of the early morning with an onslaught of rockets against Israel. This was followed by bold and calculated incursions into Israeli-controlled territories using military vehicles, with numerous assaults on Israeli civilian settlements and military stations.
The gravity of these confrontations led some observers to speculate that this could possibly mark the inception of a third Palestinian intifada. The last instance of such an overt conflict was during the Yom Kippur War in 1973 when Israel had last formally announced war.
In the face of this unparalleled aggression, Israel plotted a swift response, christened ‘Iron Swords’ by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). This marked the first instance of such a declaration by the sovereign nation since the Yom Kippur War, which occurred five decades prior.
This sweeping assault and subsequent Israeli retaliation are perceived as some of the most intense confrontations between the Palestinian militants and Israeli forces in recent memory. As the situation unfolds, the world watches, anxiously waiting for the impact this conflict could have on an already fragile Middle East.
Israel under massive rocket attack, suspected launch from Gaza Strip
Israel has once again become the target of a significant rocket offensive, with missiles believed to be incoming towards its cities. The origin of these rockets remains undetermined, but speculation among Israeli media suggests they may have been launched from the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli emergency services have reported the commencement of a "massive rocket salvo" in the central regions of the country. In response to the recent Red Alert alarms resonating across the nation, teams from Magen David Adom, the national emergency medical service, have been dispatched to the reported impact sites. As of the present time, there have been no confirmed casualties.
Alistair Bunkall, the Middle East correspondent for Sky, reported hearing air sirens in Jerusalem, the nation's capital. He also noted loud detonations that he suspects could be attributed to the operation of the Iron Dome defence system.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has previously stated that they have "more or less" secured the border with Gaza. This claim was made following the brutal assault that took place on Saturday. Despite these assertions, the current barrage of rockets raises questions about the perceived security of the border area.
This incident underscores the ongoing tension and conflict in the region. The Israeli authorities and emergency services continue to monitor the situation closely, ready to respond as necessary. The nation's defence systems, including the Iron Dome, remain on high alert, prepared to intercept incoming threats.
While the exact origin and intent behind this rocket barrage are yet to be confirmed, the speculation of Gaza Strip involvement could have significant implications for the already strained relations in the region. As the situation unfolds, the international community watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution.
Egypt mediates to deescalate Israel-Hamas conflict, safeguard Israeli captives
Egypt is actively engaging with both Israel and Hamas in an attempt to deescalate the ongoing conflict and safeguard Israelis held captive by Palestinian militants. This development was shared today by two unidentified Egyptian security sources.
The Egyptian authorities have reportedly pleaded with Israel to show restraint and have implored Hamas to ensure the well-being of their captives. This approach is seen as a means to keep the window open for potential de-escalation. However, the continuous Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip have complicated these mediation efforts, as per the sources who disclosed this information to Reuters, wishing to remain unnamed.
As a neighbouring country and historically a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Egypt is known to have open channels of communication with both Israel and Hamas. This places the country in a unique position to broker peace and negotiations. The current efforts represent Egypt's ongoing commitment to restore peace and stability in the volatile region.
Israel and Hamas have witnessed an escalation in their longstanding conflict recently. The situation has been further aggravated by the holding of Israeli hostages by Palestinian militants, adding another layer of complexity to the tense scenario. The ongoing Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have sparked international concern, prompting calls for a ceasefire and diplomatic intervention to prevent further casualties and destruction.
In this volatile context, Egypt's role as a mediator is crucial. While the country has urged restraint from both parties, the increasing violence has made the task of mediation increasingly challenging. Despite the difficulties, Egypt continues to leverage its unique position and diplomatic relations in its attempt to halt the escalation and potentially negotiate the release of Israeli hostages.
The situation remains fluid with the potential for further escalation, making the role of diplomatic intervention and negotiation more critical than ever. As Egypt continues to engage with both Israel and Hamas, the world watches in anticipation of a potential breakthrough that could bring about a much-needed de-escalation in the volatile region.
The safety and well-being of the hostages remain a significant concern, with Egypt reportedly urging Hamas to maintain their good condition. This concern for the hostages' welfare underscores the high stakes involved in the mediation efforts, with the lives of the captives hanging in the balance.
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas is a highly charged and complex issue, impacting not just the region but drawing the attention and concern of the international community. With Egypt's ongoing mediation efforts, there is hope for a potential de-escalation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Despite the challenges, Egypt's efforts highlight the critical role of diplomatic intervention in conflict resolution.
As the situation continues to evolve, the role of Egypt as a mediator will remain critical. The country's ongoing engagement with both Israel and Hamas in these challenging circumstances underlines its commitment to peace and stability in the region. Despite the difficulties, Egypt's efforts offer a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak scenario, demonstrating the power of diplomacy in resolving conflicts and mitigating violence.
