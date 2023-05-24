Should Arne Slot leave for Tottenham Hotspur, there is a good chance, according to English media, that in addition to Orkun Kökcü, Santiago Giménez will also follow the success trainer to London.

The potential move of Arne Slot to Tottenham Hotspur may reportedly result in both Orkun Kukcu and Santiago Gimenez following the Eredivisie-winning coach to London. Slot is set to discuss his future with Feyenoord's club management, alongside his agent Rafaela Pimenta, and he is expected to express his interest in joining Spurs. Interest in Mexican international Gimenez has increased, with clubs such as Milan, Lazio, and Atletico Madrid also considering acquiring the young player.

Gimenez has played a crucial role in Feyenoord's Eredivisie success this season, leading to speculation that his time with the club may be brief. If Slot moves to Spurs, he would like to bring the 22-year-old, who scored 15 league goals and 28 in all competitions, with him. This may be part of the process of rebuilding the team amidst rumours of star player Harry Kane possibly leaving for Manchester United.

Although Gimenez joined Feyenoord from Cruz Azul last summer for €4 million, with his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) now at €14m, he has not made any specific statement about his desire to leave the club. In fact, he has previously indicated his preference to stay and develop further as a footballer. However, Gimenez acknowledged that decisions in football can be unpredictable, saying: "If you ask me, now, I say I want to stay. I'm not done yet. I can still develop a lot further as a footballer. The problem is that sometimes you don't always have it in your own hands, football is unpredictable. But if I now listen to my head and my heart, they say both that I should stay."

Despite his expressed desire to remain with Feyenoord, Gimenez may find himself on the move if Slot secures a position at Tottenham Hotspur and proceeds with his plans to bring him along as a valuable addition to the team, especially if they face the challenge of replacing Harry Kane.