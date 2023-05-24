Football transfer news tracker: Live news, gossip and deals
It’s the end of the football season in Europe, but don’t threat because the drama isn’t over as we begin the pre-season with the excitement of the transfer window! Get the latest football transfer news, whether it’s from the Premiership, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, or even Ligue 1, we’ve got you covered. As the transfer window unfolds, our dedicated live news update page brings you the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on the hottest deals, rumours, and signings in the world of football. Stay informed and engaged with the ever-evolving landscape of the beautiful game.
Our live news updates cover a wide range of topics, including hot speculations, not-so-hot speculations, transfer fees, contract negotiations, and club transfer strategies. We also delve into the behind-the-scenes stories and the impact of these transfers on the teams, leagues, and the players themselves.
The Thaiger team works tirelessly to bring you the most reliable and up-to-date football transfer news and gossip in real-time. But what will it be in summer 2023? Messi to Saudi Arabia or the return of Ronaldo to Real Madrid (and if so, in what capacity)? Or maybe it’s finally time for the Premiership’s greatest-ever striker to leave Spurs and seek trophies at a team capable of such a feat?
Chelsea's reasoning for Mount's £85 million price tag is clear as Man Utd join Liverpool in the race for the midfield star
In the battle for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Liverpool are keen to avoid a bidding war with Manchester United. The 24-year-old's future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain for some time, primarily due to his contract expiry in 2024 and limited playing opportunities. Although Liverpool have demonstrated a long-standing interest in Mount, the club is concerned about the £85 million price tag set by Chelsea.
Discussions have already taken place between Liverpool and Mount in an attempt to persuade the Chelsea star to join their ranks. However, the odds have increased with Manchester United now showing genuine interest in acquiring Mount's talents. Speculation suggests that United's pursuit of the English international is not merely a tactic to pressure Liverpool into making a hasty or overpriced transfer.
As a result, Liverpool may refrain from engaging in a bidding competition with Manchester United over Mount. Instead, the Merseyside team could shift their attention to Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, who they had assessed in January and would be available at nearly half the price.
Some insiders believe Liverpool may also take advantage of any potential breakdown in Jude Bellingham's transfer to Real Madrid. Although the move to Spain seems more probable, the Merseyside club has not yet lost all hope.
Despite the perceived exorbitant fee on Mount's head, Chelsea are reluctant to let go of their academy-grown player, especially to a Premier League rival. The club regards Mount as a symbol of its identity, which justifies the lofty price tag. According to FootballTransfers, Mount's Expected Transfer Value (xTV) is £62m (€72m), with a top-end estimate of £78m (€90m), indicating that Chelsea's asking price surpasses his actual worth.
Several high-profile players are set to become free agents in the summer, and they are allowed to discuss potential moves with interested clubs. Among them is the newly-crowned world champion, Lionel Messi, who is reportedly considering a sensational return to Barcelona or an ambitious transfer to Saudi Arabia. Complete details on other out-of-contract players can be found on the FootballTransfers website.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still religiously compared with one another, so who is performing better this season?
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to dominate discussions in football, even as their careers at the highest level potentially reach their climax. During the 2021-22 season, both players proved that they remain capable of performing at the top of their game.
Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer of 2022 to play Champions League football, but eventually stayed with the Red Devils when the transfer deadline passed. However, after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United decided to rescind his contract in November. Ronaldo then signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he has already enjoyed a successful start.
In contrast, Messi had a much better 2022 at Paris Saint-Germain compared to his performance in 2021. The 35-year-old capped off an incredible year by guiding his team to win the World Cup in Qatar, also earning the Best Player Award.
When comparing their records in the 2022-23 season, Messi has scored more goals than Ronaldo. The Argentine has netted 20 goals in 39 games in all club competitions, while Ronaldo has scored 16. Moreover, Messi currently leads the assist tally against Ronaldo, with 20 assists to Ronaldo’s four.
Messi enjoyed a phenomenal 2022 World Cup, leading Argentina to victory in Qatar, scoring seven goals in the tournament and assisting three. He was awarded the Golden Ball as the competition's best player. On the other hand, Ronaldo had a disappointing World Cup, scoring only one goal in five games and displaying controversial behaviour off the pitch.
Looking back at the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo's first year back at Manchester United and Messi's first-ever professional campaign outside of Barcelona, it was Ronaldo who adjusted quicker, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, while Messi scored only 11. However, when it came to assists, Messi was far more productive, registering 14 assists compared to Ronaldo's three. In total, Ronaldo performed slightly better overall, notching 27 goals and assists, while Messi managed 25.
Tuesday delivered some massive Man Utd takeover news.
In recent football news, it appears that the Manchester United takeover saga will soon come to an end, with an announcement of a preferred bidder expected shortly. Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has seemingly made a decision about midfielder Thomas Partey, and it is not favourable for the player.
Chelsea fans are optimistic for the upcoming season as on-loan star Joao Felix discussed his future at Stamford Bridge. However, the player's high price tag raises questions about his value to the team, especially when more affordable options are available.
The mayor of Rio de Janeiro has taken issue with LaLiga's chief, Javier Tebas, following the incident involving racist comments towards Vinicius Jr. In other news, Sam McGuire examined prospective midfielders for Liverpool to target in the summer and how these players might fit into Jurgen Klopp's plans.
Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to be seeking an exit from Al-Nassr while, in contrast, Bukayo Saka has signed a new contract at Arsenal. This move is seen to signal the end of the club's so-called "banter years".
A wave of RB Leipzig news has emerged, with German reports suggesting one of Pep Guardiola's favourite Bundesliga players could be available for transfer, albeit at a significant cost. Old statements from Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai regarding Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp resurfaced, giving fans hope for a potential transfer. The Hungarian player also has an attractive release clause.
Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi discussed the high-profile interest in his squad members, urging them to control their own destinies. Real Madrid has entered the race alongside Manchester United to sign one of the Netherlands' top talents, who is not Ryan Gravenberch.
Finally, reliable insider Fabrizio Romano disclosed the actions required by Manchester United to successfully sign Neymar.
PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe is ready to open the door to a transfer to Manchester United or Liverpool with a big decision over his contract
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe is potentially up for grabs as Manchester United and Liverpool receive signals that the 24-year-old may not extend his contract in Paris. The French footballer has made a significant impact on the pitch, scoring 40 goals in 41 games this season. A L'Equipe report suggests a "strong trend" that Mbappe may refuse the option to prolong his contract with PSG, which is currently valid until 2024, with the possibility to extend it until 2025.
PSG stated that even if Mbappe chooses not to activate the extension option, it would not prevent him from signing a new contract. This development will mainly interest clubs like Real Madrid, who have persistently pursued Mbappe, along with Manchester United and Liverpool.
L'Equipe's report also highlights that Mbappe is unlikely to push PSG to sell him this summer, particularly given his close relationship with the club's sporting director, Luis Campos. However, the possibility of leaving the club in 2024 remains on the table. Real Madrid would be eager to secure Mbappe on a free transfer in a year, especially after the dramatic events last year that left their supporters disappointed.
Premier League clubs are also in the mix for the World Cup-winning forward. Liverpool, a club highly regarded by Mbappe, could be a potential destination, as the French international has previously praised the club's manager, Jurgen Klopp. Meanwhile, Manchester United, emboldened by future takeover plans, could also emerge as a serious contender.
PSG may have hoped that last summer's contract extension would put an end to rumours about Mbappe's future, but it seems that this was only a temporary reprieve.
Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk has been called out by the 'CEO of Gym Positivity', Joey Swoll
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is once again making headlines, this time due to a controversial video posted on his Instagram stories. Fitness influencer Joey Swoll has criticised the footballer's behaviour in a TikTok video. Mudryk has had difficulty maintaining a positive image since his €70 million transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea in January.
Despite high expectations, Mudryk has only provided two assists in 16 matches and has yet to score a goal. Furthermore, the player seems to be playing less frequently for the first team. His latest controversy involves filming a fellow gym-goer in an embarrassing situation and sharing the video on Instagram.
Joey Swoll, who calls himself the 'CEO of Gym Positivity,' used his TikTok platform to criticise the 22-year-old footballer's actions:
"So you see that man at the gym, working hard, trying to better himself with a trainer, he’s in an embarrassing situation where, yes, he’s a little exposed, and you decide: ‘Hey, let me take a video of it to post on social media to make fun of him all for attention.’”
Swoll continued: "Pardon my language but what the f*** is wrong with you. And you’re a professional soccer player. You play for Chelsea in the Premier League. Is this how you want to represent yourself and your team? The fact that you don’t know better and want to set a better example as a professional athlete. Really? You need to do better.”
Mudryk's actions have been met with widespread disapproval, and many believe he should be focused on improving his on-field performance rather than attracting negative attention.
Manchester United have been given a boost in their chase for Neymar, with Premier League legend Emmanuel Petit "convinced" the PSG star wants a move
Manchester United's prospects of signing PSG forward Neymar have improved, as the Brazilian international's future in France becomes increasingly uncertain. Although he transferred to PSG for a record-breaking €222 million in 2017, the 31-year-old has not met the expectations set for him. With a contract until 2025 and an Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of €59m, Neymar has experienced numerous injury issues while his off-field behaviour has sparked controversy, leading to accusations of excessive indulgence in Paris nightlife.
During an incident in early May, disgruntled fans gathered outside Neymar's home, demanding his departure from the club. Former Arsenal and Chelsea footballer and 1998 World Cup-winning Frenchman, Emmanuel Petit, expressed his belief that Neymar wishes to leave PSG, with Manchester United often mentioned as a potential destination.
In an interview with RMC, Petit stated, "I’ve always defended him, and even more so after the wild hoard that turned up at his house insulting him and his family and asking him to get out. We’re dragging him through the mud."
Petit continued, "Everyone in Paris, on TV sets and even the famous Parisian supporters keep spitting on him saying that he has a lack of investment, that he doesn't love the jersey."
He urged Neymar, "Leave! Be like Messi, get out! Don't stay here in France and Paris." Petit expressed his conviction that Neymar no longer wants to stay in PSG, saying, “If I were in Neymar’s place, I would never stay at this club."
It is understood that Manchester United's interest in Neymar relies heavily on the potential takeover of the club, and even then, there is no certainty that a deal can be agreed upon with PSG.
There has been fume after Chelsea revealed the price tag they have set for Mason Mount
Liverpool supporters are expressing their outrage after discovering the £85 million asking price for Chelsea's Mason Mount. The Reds view the midfielder as a key target this summer. Mount's contract with Chelsea is set to expire in 2024, so the club must decide whether to sell him this summer or risk letting him go for free next year. Despite rejecting Chelsea's latest offer and having only one year left on his contract, Mount is being valued at £85 million, a figure that has angered numerous fans.
Manchester United, another club with reported interest in Mount, is considering a £55 million offer. However, given Chelsea's valuation, it is likely to be insufficient. Mount has held several discussions with Chelsea about a new contract, but nothing has been signed yet.
Fans of Mount's potential new clubs took to social media to express their frustration over the hefty price tag:
"He is worth 15 million max" – Matthew de Villiers
"What are they smoking over there 🤣" – nose boops
"85mill you gotta be kidding me 😂😂" – Justin Cole LIVERPOOL FC MY LIFE
"He’s worth that much, yet they don’t wanna play him" – AB
"Not worth half of that. He can't get in a bad Chelsea team." – Stoko1990
"He's worth 40 million right now" – Yanitedf
"Hes not even starting for Chelsea before his injury and they want 85 million 😆😆😆" – Michael Childs
With such hefty price tag, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Manchester United will be willing to splash the cash for Mason Mount, or if the clubs will be forced to look elsewhere for other potential targets.
Lionel Messi's future is becoming increasingly clear, with his father and agent Jorge set to make the final call on his future
The future of football star Lionel Messi, 35 years old, seems to be gradually unfolding as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) nears its end in June. Two main clubs, Barcelona and Al-Hilal, are competing for the forward's signature, presenting contrasting offers. Barcelona's proposition is strictly focused on sporting pursuits, while the Saudi Pro League is reportedly presenting a deal worth €1 billion over two years, which would rank as the richest sporting contract in history.
Catalan television Beteve reports that Messi's father, Jorge Messi, will play a pivotal role in the final decision. The footballer is said to be unwilling to go against his father's preferences. As a result, Barcelona's chances might be impacted, considering that sentimentality is not factored into the decision-making process, which will primarily hinge on financial considerations.
It is reported that Jorge Messi is enticed by the lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. The likelihood of a return to Barcelona seems increasingly improbable, despite the Spanish club receiving financial clearance from LaLiga to secure a deal with the PSG athlete.
Xavi, the head coach of the Primera Division champions, hinted at the potential challenge of bringing Messi back to Barcelona this summer. In a recent press conference, he indicated that the future of the World Cup winner depends on the player's own desire to return to Camp Nou. This notion seems even more relevant considering the recent report.
Currently, Lionel Messi has scored 20 goals and provided 20 assists in 39 appearances for PSG this season. Respecting his father's wishes, he is unlikely to go against the decision made by Jorge Messi. Consequently, the direction appears to be leaning towards Messi engaging in a competitive rivalry in the Saudi Pro League, rather than a sentimental reconnection with Barcelona.
Should Arne Slot leave for Tottenham Hotspur, there is a good chance, according to English media, that in addition to Orkun Kökcü, Santiago Giménez will also follow the success trainer to London.
The potential move of Arne Slot to Tottenham Hotspur may reportedly result in both Orkun Kukcu and Santiago Gimenez following the Eredivisie-winning coach to London. Slot is set to discuss his future with Feyenoord's club management, alongside his agent Rafaela Pimenta, and he is expected to express his interest in joining Spurs. Interest in Mexican international Gimenez has increased, with clubs such as Milan, Lazio, and Atletico Madrid also considering acquiring the young player.
Gimenez has played a crucial role in Feyenoord's Eredivisie success this season, leading to speculation that his time with the club may be brief. If Slot moves to Spurs, he would like to bring the 22-year-old, who scored 15 league goals and 28 in all competitions, with him. This may be part of the process of rebuilding the team amidst rumours of star player Harry Kane possibly leaving for Manchester United.
Although Gimenez joined Feyenoord from Cruz Azul last summer for €4 million, with his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) now at €14m, he has not made any specific statement about his desire to leave the club. In fact, he has previously indicated his preference to stay and develop further as a footballer. However, Gimenez acknowledged that decisions in football can be unpredictable, saying: "If you ask me, now, I say I want to stay. I'm not done yet. I can still develop a lot further as a footballer. The problem is that sometimes you don't always have it in your own hands, football is unpredictable. But if I now listen to my head and my heart, they say both that I should stay."
Despite his expressed desire to remain with Feyenoord, Gimenez may find himself on the move if Slot secures a position at Tottenham Hotspur and proceeds with his plans to bring him along as a valuable addition to the team, especially if they face the challenge of replacing Harry Kane.
