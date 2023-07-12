Donald Trump tracker: Live news and updates on Trump’s latest moves

El Paso hate crime shooter receives 90 life sentences, faces further penalties

In the Texas city of El Paso, a Caucasian gunman who took the lives of 23 people in a racially motivated attack on Hispanic shoppers in a local Walmart was given 90 consecutive life sentences last Friday. However, he may be subjected to further penalties including capital punishment. In the violent incident that occurred in 2019, 24-year-old Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty to almost 50 federal hate crime charges, positioning the case as one of the largest prosecuted by the U.S. government.

Showing no reaction while the verdict was announced, Crusius remained quiet throughout the hearing, donned in a prison jumpsuit and shackles. It was recommended by the judge that the sentence be served in a maximum security prison located in Colorado. Police reports indicate that Crusius traveled over 700 kilometres from his residence near Dallas, armed with an AK-style rifle, with the intent to target Hispanic people in and around the store. A racist post warning of a Hispanic 'invasion' of Texas was made online by Crusius just moments before initiating the attack.

Since the incident, Republicans have depicted the influx of migrants across the southern U.S. border as an 'invasion', disregarding critics who argue that the rhetoric stokes anti-immigrant sentiments and violent behaviours. After federal prosecutors decided against the death penalty, Crusius pleaded guilty in February. However, Crusius is expected to face possible capital punishment when he undergoes trial in state court, according to Texas prosecutors. A date for this trial has yet to be determined.

Joe Spencer, the assigned defense lawyer for Crusius, spoke about his client's mental health status prior to the sentencing. He explained Crusius' thought processes to be detached from reality, resulting in delusional thinking. Spencer revealed that Crusius' violent tendencies greatly alarmed him, causing him to resign from his previous job at a movie theater and drop out from a community college near Dallas. Crusius even attempted to seek solutions for his mental health online. His lawyer emphasized that Crusius' actions during the El Paso shooting were influenced by his dysfunctional mind.

The sentencing given by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama in El Paso culminated after two days of emotional statements given by relatives of the victims, some of whom are citizens of Mexico. Along with the casualties, over two dozen more people were physically injured and numerous others have since suffered from severe trauma as they hid or escaped from the shooting scene.

Recounting the grief and pain they have been subjected to, family members of victims directly confronted Crusius, expressing how their lives were disrupted by the loss of their loved ones. While some of them chose to forgive him, one man insisted that Crusius look at the pictures of his deceased father. Bertha Benavides, widow of victim Arturo Benavides, addressed Crusius, expressing the pain caused by the absence of loved ones taken away by the attack.

Crusius occasionally swiveled in his seat, displaying little emotion while the initial statements were read. On the second day, his eyes seemed to well up as he was condemned for his violent acts and prompted to take accountability for his actions by the victims. Nevertheless, after consulting with his lawyer, Crusius signified that he would not respond.

The El Paso attack is ranked as the deadliest among a series of mass shootings in the U.S. connected to hate crimes since 2006. In the time leading up to the shooting, Crusius appeared to be engrossed in the country's immigration debate, expressing support for hardline border policies and advocating for the construction of the border wall.

During the sentencing phase, immigrants' rights activists renewed their appeals for politicians to tone down their rhetoric on immigration. These include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who is known to advocate for tougher actions to secure the southern U.S. border. Amaris Vega, whose aunt was killed and mother critically wounded in the attack, condemned Crusius' racially influenced "manifesto" in court.

Margaret Juarez, whose elderly father was killed and mother injured but survived the attack, found irony in the fact that Crusius would be spending the rest of his life in prison among minority inmates.

The people who were killed ranged from a teenage high school athlete to several elderly grandparents. The victims included immigrants, a former city bus driver, teachers, tradesmen including a retired ironworker, and several Mexican nationals who were making routine shopping trips across the U.S. border.

Two teenagers relayed their terrifying escape from Crusius' act of violence during a fundraiser for their youth soccer team. While their parents were wounded and their coach later died from the injuries, both admitted to still being haunted by the fear of another shooting when in public places. Kathleen Johnson, wife of one of the victims, emotionally described the grief and pain inflicted by the loss of her husband.