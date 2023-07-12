Donald Trump tracker: Live news and updates on Trump’s latest moves
Taylor Taranto ordered to remain in custody ahead of January 6 charges trial
A federal magistrate judge has recently required Taylor Taranto, who has been charged related to the events of January 6, to remain in detention while awaiting trial. Taranto was apprehened last month when he was discovered by law enforcement in a van stocked with weapons and copious quantities of ammo near the residence of the former President, Barack Obama.
Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui delivered his verdict on Wednesday, stating that Taranto was considered a high risk and would thus need to stay under custody until his upcoming trial. He is currently facing four misdemeanor charges due to his participation in the January 6 crowd. Preceding his arrest, Taranto had been exhibiting unusual behavior that raised alarm among authorities. One instance included a supposed social media livestream in which he revealed he was contemplating triggering a blast with his vehicle near a government building in Maryland.
Along with the ruling, Faruqui expressed his criticism of America's neglect of the needs of military veterans, like 24-year-old Taranto, who experience psychological repercussions from their time in service. He expressed regret and stated that Taranto is unfortunately having to bear the consequences of such societal shortcomings. Additionally, the judge addressed the lack of responsibility taken by certain elected officials who incited their followers to believe conspiracy theories, including the concept that the 2020 election results were fraudulent.
Confined to the Washington jail until his trial, Taranto will likely challenge the decision via an appeal to Chief U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg. Meanwhile, there have been indications from both Faruqui and Taranto's lawyer, Kathryn Guevara, that Taranto was assaulted by fellow inmates who are also being held for January 6 related charges due to an undisclosed disagreement.
Guevara suggested that her client had been unjustly portrayed as a major threat based on the distortion of facts and unusual emphasis placed upon his political beliefs. She pointed out how prosecutors originally claimed that Taranto was found trespassing in a Maryland elementary school close to Rep. Jamie Raskin's home, before it was confirmed that he was participating in an official event at the school.
However, his presence at the school was still deemed questionable by prosecutors, especially in the context of his livestream implying he planned to approach Raskin's residence. Judge Faruqui voiced his doubt that Taranto's views expressed on the mentioned social media livestreams could be considered mere expressions of free speech protected by the First Amendment. He stated that Taranto's choice to bring weapons into Washington could have had disastrous results.
According to the legal team, prior to his arrest on June 30 near Obama's neighborhood, Taranto tried to evade Secret Service agents. It was noted that the neighborhood where he was caught was mentioned in an article on Truth Social, shared by the former President, Donald Trump, a day prior. During one of his livestreams, Taranto discussed his intentions of finding tunnels to gain entry into the homes of Obama and the long-serving Democratic figure, John Podesta.
Faruqui asserted that the current political discourse is unsettlingly intense and that under international scrutiny, such discussions often veer from their original context.
The Department of Justice has declined to comment on the case or Trump's request for a delay. Regardless, this development indicates that the trial and its potential outcomes will remain a significant topic of conversation in national and international politics.
Former US President Donald Trump has requested a delay before he is to stand trial for allegedly hoarding military secrets at his Mar-a-Lago estate. His legal team has argued that the presidential election cycle makes an impartial jury impossible and therefore demands a postponement. This move suggests a strategy of staving off what could be a lengthy prison sentence if Trump is convicted in the first ever prosecution of a former president. Trump's lawyers also stress that the trial will be complex, owing to unprecedented rulings regarding presidential records and examination of legal procedures. The trial date has not yet been set, and lawyers' request for delay is pending approval.
D.C. court upholds sex trafficking law, rejects broad First Amendment infringements
Crucial parts of a federal law passed by the Congress in 2018 to combat sex trafficking online have been upheld by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. However, any overly broad interpretations of the statute, which may have infringed First Amendment rights, were rejected by the court. The court determined that the language used in the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) was not in breach of constitutionality nor did it infringe upon freedom of speech.
The court also stated that it would interpret the preamble of criminal liability for usage of computer services in a way that would assist or encourage prostitution to apply as aiding and abetting such crimes in the same manner as existing statutes do. The court found that FOSTA's mental state requirement did not cover the intention to engage in general discussions surrounding prostitution or offering advice to sex workers typically meant to protect them from harm. Rather, it addressed the intent to assist or encourage the prostitution of another individual.
A legal challenge to the enforcement of the law came from advocates for the legalisation of prostitution, operators of the Internet Archive, Human Rights Watch, and an individual who worked as a massage therapist who claimed to have lost business after Craigslist removed various categories of ads in response to the enactment of FOSTA in 2018.
The Justice Department had encouraged a constrained interpretation of the law during the course of arguments in D.C. with an objective of avoiding the statute being ruled as unconstitutional.
A recent Supreme Court ruling with a 7-2 decision that narrowed a similar law against promoting illegal immigration caused the judges in D.C. to reassess their stances. A First Amendment lawyer, Robert Corn-Revere, who was arguing against FOSTA, expressed disappointment in the decision but also appreciated the strong push from the appeal court that the law should not be used to dissuade advocacy and activities not linked to explicit acts of prostitution.
He admitted that the Supreme Court ruling had clearly had an influence on the D.C. Circuit's judgment while he indicated that a separate ruling by the high court to limit liability from social media companies in lawsuits related to terrorism might result in further limitations on the use of FOSTA.
The D.C. Circuit's decision might not provide any aid to several founders and staff members of the former online classified advertisement website, Backpage, who are currently being confronted with criminal sex-trafficking charges in Arizona. Legal defense teams have argued that the Justice Department applied inconsistent positions, proposing that the defendants may in fact be declared guilty in a criminal prosecution based on evidence that did not meet the necessities of aiding and abetting. However, this argument was dismissed by the judge handling the case last month.
The case concerning Backpage, which had its origins in the classified section of Village Voice newspaper, ended in a mistrial two years ago and a new trial is expected to start on August 8.
El Paso hate crime shooter receives 90 life sentences, faces further penalties
In the Texas city of El Paso, a Caucasian gunman who took the lives of 23 people in a racially motivated attack on Hispanic shoppers in a local Walmart was given 90 consecutive life sentences last Friday. However, he may be subjected to further penalties including capital punishment. In the violent incident that occurred in 2019, 24-year-old Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty to almost 50 federal hate crime charges, positioning the case as one of the largest prosecuted by the U.S. government.
Showing no reaction while the verdict was announced, Crusius remained quiet throughout the hearing, donned in a prison jumpsuit and shackles. It was recommended by the judge that the sentence be served in a maximum security prison located in Colorado. Police reports indicate that Crusius traveled over 700 kilometres from his residence near Dallas, armed with an AK-style rifle, with the intent to target Hispanic people in and around the store. A racist post warning of a Hispanic 'invasion' of Texas was made online by Crusius just moments before initiating the attack.
Since the incident, Republicans have depicted the influx of migrants across the southern U.S. border as an 'invasion', disregarding critics who argue that the rhetoric stokes anti-immigrant sentiments and violent behaviours. After federal prosecutors decided against the death penalty, Crusius pleaded guilty in February. However, Crusius is expected to face possible capital punishment when he undergoes trial in state court, according to Texas prosecutors. A date for this trial has yet to be determined.
Joe Spencer, the assigned defense lawyer for Crusius, spoke about his client's mental health status prior to the sentencing. He explained Crusius' thought processes to be detached from reality, resulting in delusional thinking. Spencer revealed that Crusius' violent tendencies greatly alarmed him, causing him to resign from his previous job at a movie theater and drop out from a community college near Dallas. Crusius even attempted to seek solutions for his mental health online. His lawyer emphasized that Crusius' actions during the El Paso shooting were influenced by his dysfunctional mind.
The sentencing given by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama in El Paso culminated after two days of emotional statements given by relatives of the victims, some of whom are citizens of Mexico. Along with the casualties, over two dozen more people were physically injured and numerous others have since suffered from severe trauma as they hid or escaped from the shooting scene.
Recounting the grief and pain they have been subjected to, family members of victims directly confronted Crusius, expressing how their lives were disrupted by the loss of their loved ones. While some of them chose to forgive him, one man insisted that Crusius look at the pictures of his deceased father. Bertha Benavides, widow of victim Arturo Benavides, addressed Crusius, expressing the pain caused by the absence of loved ones taken away by the attack.
Crusius occasionally swiveled in his seat, displaying little emotion while the initial statements were read. On the second day, his eyes seemed to well up as he was condemned for his violent acts and prompted to take accountability for his actions by the victims. Nevertheless, after consulting with his lawyer, Crusius signified that he would not respond.
The El Paso attack is ranked as the deadliest among a series of mass shootings in the U.S. connected to hate crimes since 2006. In the time leading up to the shooting, Crusius appeared to be engrossed in the country's immigration debate, expressing support for hardline border policies and advocating for the construction of the border wall.
During the sentencing phase, immigrants' rights activists renewed their appeals for politicians to tone down their rhetoric on immigration. These include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who is known to advocate for tougher actions to secure the southern U.S. border. Amaris Vega, whose aunt was killed and mother critically wounded in the attack, condemned Crusius' racially influenced "manifesto" in court.
Margaret Juarez, whose elderly father was killed and mother injured but survived the attack, found irony in the fact that Crusius would be spending the rest of his life in prison among minority inmates.
The people who were killed ranged from a teenage high school athlete to several elderly grandparents. The victims included immigrants, a former city bus driver, teachers, tradesmen including a retired ironworker, and several Mexican nationals who were making routine shopping trips across the U.S. border.
Two teenagers relayed their terrifying escape from Crusius' act of violence during a fundraiser for their youth soccer team. While their parents were wounded and their coach later died from the injuries, both admitted to still being haunted by the fear of another shooting when in public places. Kathleen Johnson, wife of one of the victims, emotionally described the grief and pain inflicted by the loss of her husband.
Ketanji Brown Jackson's impactful first year on Supreme Court bench
When Ketanji Brown Jackson, 52 years old, became a justice for the Supreme Court last summer, she joined a group divided by ideological perspectives and facing significant challenges to its legitimacy in years. Jackson immediately demonstrated her commitment to becoming a forceful dissenter, while also showing signs of seeking cross-ideological consensus throughout her first year.
In a term dominated by race-related cases, Jackson, as the first black female justice, consistently advocated for measures addressing discrimination based on race. Her history as a public defender made her especially sensitive to the arguments of criminal defendants, arguably more than any other justice. She also made her presence known during the court’s oral arguments, often speaking more than any of her colleagues.
In some situations, Jackson, who was President Joe Biden’s first and only Supreme Court nominee so far, showed signs of potential alliance with Neil Gorsuch, a justice appointed by Donald Trump. However, she primarily remains part of the three-justice liberal minority, with limited ability to influence outcomes in the most divisive cases.
According to Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA, Jackson brought fresh perspectives and arguments to Supreme Court discussions. However, her overall impact is limited due to her being in the minority in high-profile cases.
Nonetheless, Jackson utilized written dissents to draw attention to her priorities and perceived injustices. For example, her first opinion as a justice was a dissent from a court’s decision not to hear a death penalty case in November, only a month into the court’s new term. Jackson argued that the court should have heard the case, as lower courts were too rigorous in considering requests to overturn guilty verdicts. Jackson’s second opinion also related to a death penalty appeal and accused state courts of taking shortcuts to expedite the execution of a black man on death row in Missouri, despite evidence of racial bias on the part of prosecutors. Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only justice who joined both of these early dissents.
Howard University law professor Sherrilyn Ifill remarked that Jackson's unique qualities were evident in her analysis and engagement. As a black southern woman and former criminal defense attorney, her perspectives on the court differed from those of her colleagues.
Jackson’s role during the court’s in-person hearings was also notable for her aggressive questioning style. She displayed this approach on her second day of hearing arguments, interrogating an attorney about Alabama’s congressional map and whether it gave minority voters a fair chance to elect their candidates.
Eight months later, the court sided with the minority voters in a surprise 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh voting with the three liberals.
Some court observers credited Jackson with compelling the conservative justices to address the original reasoning for the 14th Amendment and reconcile this with originalist legal principles. Thomas Berry, editor of the Cato Institute’s Supreme Court Review, noted Jackson’s attempts to communicate in the language of the majority on the court.
Reflecting her background as a federal trial judge, Jackson was proactive from the start of her tenure, becoming the court’s most prolific questioner. According to Supreme Court analyst Adam Feldman, she was likely the most active new justice in the history of the Court.
After a confident start, Jackson continued to present arguments that commanded attention on the high court bench. Berkeley Law professor Khiara M. Bridges expressed her appreciation for Jackson’s fearless approach.
In her first term, Jackson wrote six majority opinions, none of which involved controversial cases. However, she did not shy away from conflict and regularly voiced her dissent in diverse cases.
Although Jackson struggled to find common ground in the contentious cases, her fellow liberals, Sotomayor and Kagan, were also frequently on the losing side in many of the court’s most significant cases.
Despite this, Jackson was part of the majority more often than either of the other liberal justices. She agreed with 84% of the court’s decisions, compared to 82% for Sotomayor and 80% for Kagan, according to the website Empirical SCOTUS.
Jackson also surprised observers by aligning with Gorsuch, one of the court’s most conservative members, in a series of cases. This alignment brought together Jackson’s background as a federal appellate lawyer and Gorsuch’s libertarian instincts, often leading to a focus on individual rights versus state authorities.
Jackson's background as a criminal-defense attorney also appeared to influence her rulings in business-focused cases and she displayed a consistent focus on the rights and safeguards of individual defendants. However, whether her legal expositions have managed to convince any of the six GOP-appointed justices remains to be seen.
Ex-Trump aide Nauta pleads not guilty to charges of concealing documents
MIAMI - The previous personal aide of ex-President Donald Trump, Walter Nauta, aged 40, sought to assert his innocence in court on Thursday to the accusations of aiding his former boss in concealing sensitive papers from federal officials. He also appointed a new counsel from Florida to stand for him as the case unfolds.
Nauta, alongside Trump, were indicted in June on 38-counts, accusing them of mismanaging sensitive papers. Nauta was expected in court twice before, but due to struggles with securing a Florida-licensed attorney and personal travel issues, his arraignment was deferred.
Before his court appointment, Nauta secured the services of Sasha Dadan, a criminal defense lawyer and ex-public defender, whose primary law firm is located in Ft. Pierce – a strategic location due to its proximity to the presiding judge for the trial, as per a familiar source who requested anonymity prior to the court appearance.
Stanley Woodward, an attorney based in Washington, pleaded not guilty on behalf of Nauta during the court proceedings.
Former President Trump also asserted his innocence during his arraignment on June 13th concerning charges that included the willful retention of national defense data. However, Nauta's arraignment on that same day was postponed due to an issue with his legal representation and again the following week when his flight from New Jersey was cancelled.
According to the indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith and his team, Nauta is believed to have conspired with Trump to hide files that Trump had taken from the White House at the completion of his term in January 2021.
The prosecutors claim that under Trump's directive, Nauta relocated boxes of documents bearing confidential markings to prevent exposure to a Trump-affiliated attorney tasked with locating classified records for governmental return. They contend that this action facilitated a false assertion to the Justice Department that a thorough search for confidential documents had been undertaken and returned all documents in response to a subpoena.
Nauta, a Navy veteran, and Trump's former valet at the White House frequently fetched Diet Cokes for Trump before joining him as a personal assistant at Mar-a-Lago. He has been seen continually in Trump's presence, including riding in Trump's convoy to the Miami court for their recent appearances and accompanying him to the renowned Cuban restaurant Versailles in the city, where he assisted crowds eager to take selfies with the ex-president.
Peaky Blinders team slam DeSantis for unauthorised use in controversial video
The creative team behind the popular television show Peaky Blinders has publicly criticized the video shared by presidential candidate Ron DeSantis's campaign. This video, which was posted within the week, criticizes DeSantis's potential competitor for the 2024 presidency, Donald Trump. The crux of the video criticizes him for promising to protect the rights of LGBT+ citizens.
This controversial video includes a collection of clips of Trump because in 2016, he publicly showed support for the LGBT+ community following the mass shooting at Pulse, a well-known gay nightclub. The second half of that video features DeSantis and his views regarding drag performers and transgender rights. This juxtaposition seems to present the Florida governor as a macho figure, with clips of him interspersed with muscular men without shirts alongside images of many actors from Hollywood and Britain, including Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, and the star of Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy.
Multiple members of the Republican party who themselves identify as LGBT+ have already labeled DeSantis's video homophobic, a sentiment echoed by many critics across the political divide.
Several days ago, Cillian Murphy, now aged 45, and his colleagues at Peaky Blinders publicly criticized the video, making it clear that the footage from their show had been used without official permission or licensing rights.
Murphy and his team expressed their disapproval on Twitter, stating: “We cannot support, nor do we endorse, the message of this video. Its inappropriate usage of our material greatly displeases us."
Besides the clip of Murphy, the video created by DeSantis's team mocks Trump for supporting Caitlyn Jenner's right to use the bathroom of her choice and permitting transgender women to participate in Miss Universe competitions. Jenner, aged 70, criticized the video, accusing it of relying on "horrendously divisive tactics!" She also shared through a tweet: “DeSantis has reached a new low.”
In related news, Pete Buttigieg, who currently serves as the Secretary of Transportation, dismissed DeSantis's video over the weekend. He said: “Setting aside the strangeness of trying to showcase machismo in a video spliced with images of oiled, shirtless bodybuilders, the larger issue for me is this: Who is this supposed to help? Who is supposed to benefit? And which public policy matters do you consider important to solve when you rise each day?” Buttigieg shared these thoughts on CNN's State of the Union show earlier.
