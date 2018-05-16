PHOTO: Nine News, Australia

Most cosmetic surgeries in Thailand will definitely save you money when compared to the costs in western hospitals. And the vast majority of procedures will go perfectly according to plan with patients broadly happy with their results.

But Lee Cameron says she will regret the decision to have cosmetic surgery in Thailand for the rest of her life. The 48 year old Melbourne woman booked a breast augmentation via a cosmetic tourism agency in August last year.

She says she was promised cheap surgery by world class doctors in luxury accommodation.

“It was about $7000 and I was quoted $27,000 here in Australia,” Ms Cameron said.

Having lost faith in the Thai doctors, she was desperate to get home to Melbourne for treatment.

- The Thaiger