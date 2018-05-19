Use AIS mobile. You could be flying to Australia with a discount.

QANTAS is offering AIS mobile phone users in the capital an 8% discount on airfares on all routes from Bangkok to Australia, or New Zealand, until 31 July.

The offer is valid on routes Bangkok to Australia (Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne) and Bangkok to New Zealand (Auckland, Christchurch, Queenstown and Wellington via Sydney).

To qualify, AIS mobile phone users must have clocked up at least 300 baht worth of monthly usage.

Each user is allowed to purchase one QANTAS air ticket per day for their use, or for someone else.

Simply dial *545*162# and call out to be eligible for the special airfares.

Air tickets are available at the QANTAS office on 21 Floor, Charn Issara Tower I, phone 02 632 6611 or at TV Airbookings.

Presently, QANTAS operates daily direct flights Bangkok-Sydney-Bangkok on Airbus A330s. From Sydney, passengers can connect to domestic flights, New Zealand and other international destinations.

- Tanutam Thawan