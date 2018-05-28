To celebrate the start of summer season, luxury Kata Rocks, Phuket is launching a new lunch menu at the Oceanfront Clubhouse. Some new flavours and surely one of the island’s best views coupled with the legendary Kata Rocks service.

With flavours inspired by both the Mediterranean and regional gastronomy, the refreshing new menu celebrates the summer and island life by using seasonal ingredients and seafood specialities. The new menu aims to make the Oceanfront Clubhouse a destination of choice for premium lunchtime dining on the island’s west coast.

Executive Chef Laia Pons says, “the highlight of this upgraded menu is not only its innovative use of unique, fresh flavours, but also its commitment to seasonal ingredients and the demands of our diners.

“We’ve also added some great new creative and healthy dining options on both our new menus,” she added.

The Mediterranean Lunch Menu, which features specialities such as Grilled Lobster and freshly imported Fine De Claire Oysters, adds a touch of Riviera flair to island dining. Other new dishes include the Salmon Avocado Quinoa Bowl, Whipped Ricotta, Basil and Tomato Pizza, Lamb Burger with Tzatziki, and signature vegetarian options such as the Watermelon Rocket Feta Cheese salad with Berries and Caesar Salad with Avocado and Poached Egg.

For guests looking to experience a taste of Thailand, the new Thai Lunch Menu offers an inspired take on local gastronomy. New dishes include Nam Tok Nuea with dry chili, grapes, mint, roasted rice powder; Gaeng Phoo – Blue Swimmer Crab Curry with coconut cream, sweet basil, steamed noodles and Pla Ka-Pong – Deep fried Sea Bass with sweet and sour green mango dressing.

Wines from Kata Rocks’ signature Wine Cellar, which features over 300 world-class wines, compliment the new menus and with 24 different wines available by the glass, guests can enjoy the perfect pairing. Alternatively, a selection of handcrafted cocktails are available created by the resort’s master mixologists.

Tim Newton was a guest of Kata Rocks in previewing the new lunch menu.

- Tim Newton