The Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 is on now and celebrating its 19th year. It’s taking place at Sra Bua, Laem Samila, Songkhla until June 9, 2018.

The event is known for offering all kinds of seafood fresh off the boat, including fish, shrimp, crab, shellfish, squid and jellyfish, caught during the 12-day festival. There will be more than 100 seafood stalls, local Thai gastronomy demonstrations and local shops serving the fruits of the sea daily from 4pm – midnight.

Seafood is the highlight of the event, but Thai stars and entertainers are also set to shine bright. Live performances by Pinky Savika, Lamyai Hai Thongkam, Maleehuana, Mike Piromporn and others are expected to draw crowds. There are also local art performance and the Miss Samila 2018 Contest which is not to be missed.

The Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 is hosted by Songkhla City Municipality and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and others. It intends to promote Thai gastronomy and food tourism in a city famed for the freshest seafood in the Kingdom.

This year, the festival is also positioned as a ‘Food Festival No Alcohol’ and Styrofoam-free event by ThaiHealth, making it both family and eco-friendly.

For information, contact the TAT Hat Yai Office:

TELEPHONE: 07423 1055; 07423 8518; 07424 3747

EMAIL: [email protected]

- The Thaiger