Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, 2018, Movenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket has implemented a “no straw” campaign, successfully removing plastic straws from its seven food & beverage outlets within the resort.

The move follows many other organisations around the island committing to “no straw” categories.

“While straws remain available for our guests who wish to use them they will no longer be automatically provided with soft drinks or cocktails served. The goal is to reduce plastic consumption by 55 kilograms a year, or the equivalent of 110,000 straws.”

“The resort has always been on the forefront of eco-sustainable initiatives, which are in line with its Green Globe certification, first obtained over six years ago.”

Some other measures have been put in place to reduce the resort’s carbon footprint and encourage both hotel staff and guests to be more mindful of the environment, such as the several recycling stations located throughout the hotel.

“The resort is committed to promoting sustainability, and this is reflected in our management principles and daily practices. It is our goal to reduce negative environmental impacts at all levels, and encourage our partners, guests and staff to do the same,” said Nick Porter, general manager of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket.