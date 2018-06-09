by Hayden Rhodes

Most of us want better health, better relationships and better careers. How about you?

Generally speaking, human beings around the world that achieve these objectives live in a role they truly enjoy.

The key word here is enjoy, I.E. In Joy. Doing something that brings JOY into their being, participating in something that creates a sense of joy inside of them-selves.

This does not mean sampling chocolates, sipping coffee and posting selfies!

Real joy stems from a deeper connection with one-self and other human beings. This often involves working in a field you truly want to be associated with. It often means developing yourself so that you can deliver real world results to other humans on this planet.

In his Stanford commencement speech, Steve Jobs said, “Do not be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other peoples thinking. Don’t let the noise of others opinions drown out your own inner voice”.

Some love motor mechanics, others light up around spreadsheets and numbers while some get turned on by sales and marketing. Whatever naturally stimulates your internal drive, I encourage you to seek out a way to follow that urge and develop your joy skills to help more people.

Your time on this planet will be mostly spent pursuing a working role. If that role is something you truly enjoy, it is highly likely you will do your best work, push though the inevitable challenges that arise and at the end of the day remain joyful.

I believe that joy is one of the missing pieces in the high performance puzzle worldwide and why illness and disease continue to sky rocket around the globe. I believe nurturing joy is a corner stone to better health, better relationships and better careers.

Based on the worlds current modus operandi, developing your ‘joy skills’ may be something you want to consider.

