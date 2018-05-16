The SIS Kata, Phuket celebrates its 1st Birthday by launching the “Stay in Style” promotion and “Photo in Style” contest.

The winner of the “Photo in Style” contest will win 4 days/3 nights stay at SIS Kata. There are a total of 5 prizes to be won.

Stay in Style Promotion, Stylish Room inclusive of Breakfast for 2 persons.

2,799 THB – SIS ON THE HILL

3,199 THB – SIS OVER THE STELLA POOL

3,599 THB – SIS OVER THE GARDEN

3,999 THB – SIS JACUZZI POOL

4,399 THB – SIS OVER THE SEA

6,399 THB – SIS STUDIO

8,399 THB – “THE SIS” SUITE

Only booking direct through website www.thesiskata.com and enter promo code “SIS1stBD” and receive 10% off when staying in June 2018.

Booking period: May 17 – June 17, 2018

Staying period: May 17 – October 31, 2018

Photo in Style Contest

Join in the Photo in Style Contest to win prizes of 4 days/3 nights vouchers at The SIS Kata, Phuket. A total of 5 prizes to stay at The SIS Suite, SIS over the Sea, SIS over the Garden, SIS over the pool and SIS on the hill.

Rules:

1. Upload >> photo while staying at The SIS Kata, Phuket

2. Hashtag >> #SIS1stBD #TheSISKata in a post.

3. Check in >> The SIS Kata, Phuket and set privacy to public.

4. Capture >> the photo you post and comment in Photo in Style post (this post).

Contest period: May 17–June 30, 2018

Winners announced: Sunday, July 3, 2018

- The Thaiger