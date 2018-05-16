SHARE

The SIS Kata, Phuket celebrates its 1st Birthday by launching the “Stay in Style” promotion and “Photo in Style” contest.

The winner of the “Photo in Style” contest will win 4 days/3 nights stay at SIS Kata. There are a total of 5 prizes to be won.

Stay in Style Promotion, Stylish Room inclusive of Breakfast for 2 persons.
2,799 THB – SIS ON THE HILL
3,199 THB – SIS OVER THE STELLA POOL
3,599 THB – SIS OVER THE GARDEN
3,999 THB – SIS JACUZZI POOL
4,399 THB – SIS OVER THE SEA
6,399 THB – SIS STUDIO
8,399 THB – “THE SIS” SUITE

Only booking direct through website www.thesiskata.com and enter promo code “SIS1stBD” and receive 10% off when staying in June 2018.

Booking period: May 17 – June 17, 2018
Staying period: May 17 – October 31, 2018

Photo in Style Contest

Join in the Photo in Style Contest to win prizes of 4 days/3 nights vouchers at The SIS Kata, Phuket. A total of 5 prizes to stay at The SIS Suite, SIS over the Sea, SIS over the Garden, SIS over the pool and SIS on the hill.

Rules:
1. Upload >> photo while staying at The SIS Kata, Phuket
2. Hashtag >> #SIS1stBD #TheSISKata in a post.
3. Check in >> The SIS Kata, Phuket and set privacy to public.
4. Capture >> the photo you post and comment in Photo in Style post (this post).

Contest period: May 17–June 30, 2018
Winners announced: Sunday, July 3, 2018

- The Thaiger

