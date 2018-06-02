Bangkok Airways and Lao Airlines have now agreed on a code shares for flights between Laos and Thailand.

Passengers will gain more flight options and they can book travel to a third destination served by the partnering airlines more conveniently. They will be able to make the through-flight bookings at the one time rather than having to make two separate bookings. Lao and PG also plan to maximise their flight times to allow the most convenient connections.

The new codeshare allows Lao Airlines to ticket passengers on Bangkok Airways’ flights on the Bangkok-Vientiane and Bangkok-Luang Prabang routes.

Bangkok Airways’ flights on these two routes will appear as a booking options when passengers check the Lao Airlines’ website, or its flight schedules, but with a QV four digit flight designator.

In return, Bangkok Airways gains access to Lao Airlines’ routes Vientiane-Bangkok, Luang Prabang-Bangkok, Pakse-Bangkok and Luang Prabang-Chiang Mai.

It will ticket passengers on Lao Airlines services using a PG four digit designator.

Both airlines win with the appearance of more flights on shared routes. It allows the airline to market and sell the additional flights without a big investment.

In the case of the Lao Airlines and Bangkok Airways both airlines serve the Bangkok-Vientiane and Bangkok-Luang Prabang routes, but not Pakse-Bangkok or Chiang Mai –Luang Prabang that are served exclusively by Lao Airlines.

