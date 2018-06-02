One flight a day, four times a week. Hua Hin Today goes grand with its headlines about the inaugural Air Asia flight. It’s straight out of the 1930s…

“Hua Hin Realises the Age of International Flight”

“In what may prove to be a game-changing event for the local tourism industry, Hua Hin airport has welcomed the inaugural Air Asia direct flight from Kuala Lumpur.”

And there it was, the Airbus A320 arriving at Hua Hin International Airport to great fanfare. You’d think no one in Hua Hin had ever seen a plane before. Sure, it’s a great opportunity for Malaysians to head north for a weekend and have a few rounds of golf, maybe enjoy the strip’s beaches and a spot of shopping. Probably the question needs to be asked why it’s taken until 2018 for an airline company to pluck up the courage to commit energy and equipment on the seaside town (we look forward to Hua Hin-ians to provide some answers to that question).

“AirAsia has… projections of over 55,000 passengers in the first year of operations and over 2 million annually by 2022.”

That’s a massive growth projection. 2 million annual passengers would be making a big impact on the town’s tourism industry if it eventuates. Let’s hope the promised additional routes to Chiang Mai and Phuket eventuate which would truly open up Hua Hin to the large Chinese tourist contingent already spending time and money in the other two Thai tourist magnets.

Here’s the rest of the story of Hua Hin’s first international flight HERE.

And a report about the expanded Hua Hin to Chiang Mai and Phuket flight routes HERE.

- The Thaiger