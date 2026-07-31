Thailand pushes overhaul of 100 laws to cut business costs

Thailand’s government is reviewing more than 100 laws in an effort to reduce business costs and strengthen the country’s competitiveness, with the first results expected within one to two months.

Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Pakorn Nilprapunt said today, July 31, that the government has begun working with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) through the Joint Public-Private Consultative Committee to identify laws that make it more difficult for businesses to operate.

Businesses have proposed changes to more than 100 laws, with most recommendations coming from the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce. Officials are now sorting the proposals to determine which legal changes would have the biggest impact on businesses and the wider economy.

Pakorn said the government would not produce a large-scale master plan because the process would take too long and could delay reforms. Instead, businesses have been asked to identify exactly which laws or wording should be changed. Once draft amendments have been prepared, they will be opened for public consultation.

After feedback has been gathered and agreement reached, the proposals will be submitted to the Cabinet before the relevant government agencies begin amending the laws. Pakorn said priority would be given to changes that can be introduced quickly and provide the fastest benefits for businesses.

The government will prioritise changes to laws affecting industries that have the greatest impact on Thailand’s competitiveness, particularly tourism and manufacturing.

Businesses have warned that Thailand will find it increasingly difficult to compete with other countries if operating costs remain high.

Pakorn said officials have already held preliminary discussions with the private sector to identify proposals that are both practical and achievable. A tracking system has also been created so businesses can submit proposals and monitor the progress of each issue.

He added that legal reform alone would not solve Thailand’s competitiveness challenges, pointing to high energy prices as a major cost affecting businesses across all sectors. Without tackling those structural costs alongside legal reform, he said, changing the law alone may not be enough.

Pakorn said the review had already made significant progress and expects a clearer picture to emerge within the next one to two months.