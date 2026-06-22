Health Ministry of Thailand releases tougher penalties on cannabis offences

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 22, 2026, 4:45 PM
178 1 minute read
Health Ministry of Thailand releases tougher penalties on cannabis offences | Thaiger
Photo by CasarsaGuru via Getty Images Signature

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) introduced stricter penalties under updated cannabis regulations to restrict its use to medical purposes only.

Cannabis businesses in Thailand were already subject to rules governing controlled herbs, including restrictions on sales to minors, online sales and on-site consumption. Businesses were also required to obtain licences and submit regular reports to authorities.

However, enforcement had been criticised as inconsistent, with penalties often depending on case-by-case discretion.

The MOPH now introduced clearer enforcement measures with tougher penalties for licensed cannabis businesses across the country.

Cannabis rules tightened in Thailand
Photo by Joshua Resnick via Canva

The updated framework is intended to strengthen oversight of cannabis sales, prevent misuse and protect vulnerable groups while supporting the government’s goal of limiting cannabis use to medical treatment and health-related purposes.

Under the revised measures, cannabis shops found committing general violations may face a 30-day licence suspension.

These violations include failure to submit required reports, providing incomplete information, failing to display licences at business premises, selling cannabis products below required standards or advertising cannabis for commercial purposes.

Related Articles

More serious offences may result in a 90-day licence suspension. These include failing to report export details or selling cannabis without a valid prescription from an authorised medical professional.

Cannabis offence punishment tightened
Photo by Petr Vdovkin via Getty Images

The most severe penalty is permanent licence revocation. Businesses risk losing their licences if they are found selling cannabis to children, pregnant women or other protected groups.

Authorities may also revoke licences for allowing on-site smoking, selling cannabis online, using vending machines, operating in restricted areas or submitting false information to regulators.

Repeat offenders who commit the same violation after a suspension may also face permanent licence revocation.

The updated measures provide clearer enforcement guidelines by assigning penalties based on the seriousness of each offence, ranging from temporary suspensions of 30 to 90 days to permanent closure.

Cannabis shops across Thailand face stricter penalties
Photo by Cannabis Culture via Flickr

Alongside the stricter penalties, officials have intensified inspections nationwide. Authorities said 1,247 cannabis shops across Thailand have been inspected to ensure cannabis products are being sold for medical and treatment purposes only.

According to MGR Online, some businesses were found violating regulations by selling cannabis for non-medical purposes, advertising beyond legal limits and engaging in practices that could encourage misuse.

The government also launched a public complaint channel allowing residents to report suspected violations of cannabis regulations.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s problem isn&#8217;t its property law. It&#8217;s that nobody trusts it to last. | Thaiger Property

Thailand’s problem isn’t its property law. It’s that nobody trusts it to last.

32 seconds ago
Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential

10 minutes ago
Foreign driver flees after stopping SUV in Phuket intersection | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver flees after stopping SUV in Phuket intersection

11 minutes ago
Health Ministry of Thailand releases tougher penalties on cannabis offences | Thaiger Thai Law News

Health Ministry of Thailand releases tougher penalties on cannabis offences

60 minutes ago
Suspected nominee businesses in Phuket and Krabi found with 1 billion baht assets | Thaiger South Thailand News

Suspected nominee businesses in Phuket and Krabi found with 1 billion baht assets

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s births just hit a 75-year low. The population has now shrunk five years running. | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand’s births just hit a 75-year low. The population has now shrunk five years running.

3 hours ago
American DJ says permit application is underway after his arrest in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

American DJ says permit application is underway after his arrest in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago
British man held after altercation with on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man held after altercation with on Pattaya road

4 hours ago
Policeman opens fire outside Bhumjaithai office damaging party sign | Thaiger South Thailand News

Policeman opens fire outside Bhumjaithai office damaging party sign

6 hours ago
Panwa Ocean Week brings marine conservation activities to Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort | Thaiger Environment News

Panwa Ocean Week brings marine conservation activities to Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

6 hours ago
Chiang Rai railway construction suspended after fatal tunnel collapse | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai railway construction suspended after fatal tunnel collapse

7 hours ago
Academic warns Phuket nominee issue risks damage to global reputation | Thaiger Phuket News

Academic warns Phuket nominee issue risks damage to global reputation

8 hours ago
Fatal awning collapse raises concerns over ageing buildings in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal awning collapse raises concerns over ageing buildings in Bangkok

8 hours ago
Thailand is throwing out the foreigners it spent a fortune inviting in | Thaiger Property

Thailand is throwing out the foreigners it spent a fortune inviting in

1 day ago
Three homes destroyed in Phichit fire, EV erupts in flames | Thaiger Thailand News

Three homes destroyed in Phichit fire, EV erupts in flames

1 day ago
Bangkok&#8217;s oldest herbal medicine street is fading | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok’s oldest herbal medicine street is fading

1 day ago
Pattaya operators turn pushy as tourist numbers fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya operators turn pushy as tourist numbers fall

1 day ago
Anutin pitches Thailand as ASEAN gateway in Russia | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin pitches Thailand as ASEAN gateway in Russia

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast June 21: heavy rain warning for Bangkok, South | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast June 21: heavy rain warning for Bangkok, South

1 day ago
Bangkok governor hopeful says campaigning &#8216;shouldn&#8217;t be boring&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok governor hopeful says campaigning ‘shouldn’t be boring’

2 days ago
Former diplomat warns MOU 44 risked losses to Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Former diplomat warns MOU 44 risked losses to Cambodia

2 days ago
Bomb explodes under Narathiwat police truck, no injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Bomb explodes under Narathiwat police truck, no injuries

2 days ago
Former pageant winner loses 70 million baht to Forex scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Former pageant winner loses 70 million baht to Forex scam

2 days ago
Use of reserved mangrove forest approved for the Koh Lanta bridge | Thaiger Krabi News

Use of reserved mangrove forest approved for the Koh Lanta bridge

3 days ago
Thai mother left to pay damage cost after son drives SUV into pool | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai mother left to pay damage cost after son drives SUV into pool

3 days ago
Thai Law NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 22, 2026, 4:45 PM
178 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.