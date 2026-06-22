Health Ministry of Thailand releases tougher penalties on cannabis offences

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) introduced stricter penalties under updated cannabis regulations to restrict its use to medical purposes only.

Cannabis businesses in Thailand were already subject to rules governing controlled herbs, including restrictions on sales to minors, online sales and on-site consumption. Businesses were also required to obtain licences and submit regular reports to authorities.

However, enforcement had been criticised as inconsistent, with penalties often depending on case-by-case discretion.

The MOPH now introduced clearer enforcement measures with tougher penalties for licensed cannabis businesses across the country.

The updated framework is intended to strengthen oversight of cannabis sales, prevent misuse and protect vulnerable groups while supporting the government’s goal of limiting cannabis use to medical treatment and health-related purposes.

Under the revised measures, cannabis shops found committing general violations may face a 30-day licence suspension.

These violations include failure to submit required reports, providing incomplete information, failing to display licences at business premises, selling cannabis products below required standards or advertising cannabis for commercial purposes.

More serious offences may result in a 90-day licence suspension. These include failing to report export details or selling cannabis without a valid prescription from an authorised medical professional.

The most severe penalty is permanent licence revocation. Businesses risk losing their licences if they are found selling cannabis to children, pregnant women or other protected groups.

Authorities may also revoke licences for allowing on-site smoking, selling cannabis online, using vending machines, operating in restricted areas or submitting false information to regulators.

Repeat offenders who commit the same violation after a suspension may also face permanent licence revocation.

The updated measures provide clearer enforcement guidelines by assigning penalties based on the seriousness of each offence, ranging from temporary suspensions of 30 to 90 days to permanent closure.

Alongside the stricter penalties, officials have intensified inspections nationwide. Authorities said 1,247 cannabis shops across Thailand have been inspected to ensure cannabis products are being sold for medical and treatment purposes only.

According to MGR Online, some businesses were found violating regulations by selling cannabis for non-medical purposes, advertising beyond legal limits and engaging in practices that could encourage misuse.

The government also launched a public complaint channel allowing residents to report suspected violations of cannabis regulations.