Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 1:17 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MAgnific

Thailand’s digital minister is pushing ahead with a bill to promote the game industry and may expand its scope to include board games and trading cards to better reflect the current industry.

Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, gave an update on the draft Promotion of the Game Industry Act, saying he had appointed a team to review and revise its details.

He said the original draft focused too heavily on regulation and control rather than industry promotion, while some provisions did not cover current business models and related industries.

Thailand’s game industry bill could be expanded to cover board games and trading cards as the government reviews its scope.
Photo via Thai Government

Chaichanok wants the bill to make concrete progress within 2026 but has not set a deadline for completing the revised draft. He acknowledged that he had not yet followed up with the team since assigning the work and said he would check its progress.

The minister said the original draft lacked detail in several areas, including the definition of “game”. He questioned whether the term should cover only video games or extend to board games, trading cards and other activities connected to the industry.

He said a broader definition would allow the law to support existing business models and establish fair rules for Thai operators.

Thailand’s game industry bill could be expanded to cover board games and trading cards as the government reviews its scope.
Photo via ONE PIECE Card Game

Another priority is adding intellectual property provisions to the law. Chaichanok said Thailand needs to build and develop strong Thai IP if it wants to promote the domestic game industry, including by drawing on the country’s culture, content and identity.

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He cited Japan and China as examples of countries that have turned cartoons and characters into games and built large user bases.

Chaichanok said the new law should balance regulation with industry promotion. He pointed to Thailand’s programmers, gamers and game developers but said the country still relies largely on imported products.

Thailand’s game industry bill could be expanded to cover board games and trading cards as the government reviews its scope.
Photo via ONE PIECE Card Game

He added that some talented Thais choose to work abroad because the domestic environment does not yet provide enough support for the industry to grow.

Chaichanok became Minister of Digital Economy and Society in September 2025 and continued in the role under the second Anutin Cabinet. He is the eldest son of Buriram political figure Newin Chidchob and founded Buriram United Esports.

The game bill, drafted by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency, has been under development for more than a year and aims to establish a central framework for Thailand’s gaming industry.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 1:17 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.