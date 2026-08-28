Thailand deportation regulation takes effect today

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 28, 2026, 9:50 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand deportation regulation takes effect today | Thaiger
Photo via Magnific/ Royal Gazette

Thailand’s new deportation regulations take effect today, August 28, giving the Interior Ministry a clearer process for removing foreign nationals who commit specified offences or pose a threat to public order.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the Prime Minister’s Office Regulation on Deportation B.E. 2569 (2026), which was published in the Royal Gazette yesterday, August 27.

The regulation is intended to make enforcement of Thailand’s deportation law faster and more effective while protecting public order and safety.

Under the rules, the Permanent Secretary for Interior, or a designated official, can refer cases involving foreign nationals whose behaviour is considered contrary to public order, morality or public safety to the Interior Minister for consideration of deportation. Those who instigate or support such conduct are also covered.

Foreign nationals convicted of specified offences can also face deportation after a final judgment and their release from prison.

The offences include illegally entering or remaining in Thailand, working illegally and illegally operating a business. Forging or using forged official documents and offences carrying prison terms of five years or more are also covered.

People who act as principals, instigators or supporters in the listed offences can also fall under the regulation.

Thailand deportation regulation 2026 covers foreign nationals convicted of specified offences and sets new removal procedures.
Photo via Magnific

To speed up the process, prison officials must send information on qualifying foreign inmates to the Interior Ministry at least 15 days before their release. Deportation orders can also include a period during which the person is prohibited from returning to Thailand.

Separate procedures apply when a court suspends a sentence or imposes a fine, with the relevant information to be sent promptly to the Interior Ministry for consideration.

Foreign nationals ordered deported will generally be returned to their country of nationality. If their nationality cannot be established, they can be sent to the country where they said they last lived before entering Thailand.

However, deportation decisions must take into account Thai law, Cabinet resolutions and Thailand’s international obligations.

The regulation provides an alternative where a person could face torture, cruel or inhuman treatment, degrading treatment or enforced disappearance.

In such cases, another country or an international organisation can request through diplomatic channels within seven days of the deportation order for the person to be transferred to that country or a third country. The deportee must agree in writing, while the requesting party must cover the costs.

The transfer should be completed within 30 days, although the Interior Minister can approve up to two extensions of no more than 30 days each. If the transfer cannot be completed within that period, officials must proceed with deportation to the destination required under the normal rules.

Deportation costs will be handled under rules set by the Interior Ministry with Finance Ministry approval, while the Interior Minister has final authority over disputes concerning implementation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 28, 2026, 9:50 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.