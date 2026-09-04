Thailand clamps down on illegal foreign work, warns employers

Thailand is stepping up checks on foreign workers and their employers, with tougher enforcement targeting illegal employment and jobs reserved for Thai nationals.

Deputy government spokesperson Captain Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn said today, September 4, that the government has instructed relevant agencies to carry out proactive inspections and enforce the law against employers, businesses and workers who break employment rules.

The government is also warning employers not to hire or use the services of foreigners who do not have work permits or who are working outside the occupations they are legally permitted to perform.

Examples cited by the government include Thai massage, barbering, beauty services and driving vehicles, which foreign workers are not permitted to perform under the Emergency Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers B.E. 2560.

Businesses that hire foreigners without valid work permits, or allow them to work outside the scope of their permitted jobs, face fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 baht for each foreign worker employed.

Repeat offenders could face up to one year in prison, fines of between 50,000 and 200,000 baht for each foreign worker, or both imprisonment and a fine.

Employers found repeatedly violating the rules would also be prohibited from hiring foreign workers for three years.

Foreign workers found working without permission, or performing jobs outside the scope of their work rights, face fines of between 5,000 and 50,000 baht. After paying the fine, they will be deported from Thailand and barred from applying for a work permit for two years.

Patdarasm said the government wants to establish lawful and fair employment standards while preventing human trafficking and protecting occupations reserved for Thai nationals.

The Ministry of Labour has been working with other agencies to carry out regular spot checks at businesses around the country, with legal action to follow where violations are found.

During the 2026 fiscal year, officials have inspected more than 74,000 businesses employing foreign workers nationwide.

The inspections found more than 1,700 foreign workers carrying out occupations reserved for Thai nationals, according to the government.

Officials said inspections would continue to enforce work permit rules and restrictions on jobs reserved for Thai nationals.

Related news