Thailand clamps down on illegal foreign work, warns employers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 3:46 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand clamps down on illegal foreign work, warns employers | Thaiger
Photo via Magnific

Thailand is stepping up checks on foreign workers and their employers, with tougher enforcement targeting illegal employment and jobs reserved for Thai nationals.

Deputy government spokesperson Captain Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn said today, September 4, that the government has instructed relevant agencies to carry out proactive inspections and enforce the law against employers, businesses and workers who break employment rules.

Thailand clamps down on illegal foreign work as the government warns employers of heavy fines for hiring workers without proper permission.
Photo via Thai Government

The government is also warning employers not to hire or use the services of foreigners who do not have work permits or who are working outside the occupations they are legally permitted to perform.

Examples cited by the government include Thai massage, barbering, beauty services and driving vehicles, which foreign workers are not permitted to perform under the Emergency Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers B.E. 2560.

Businesses that hire foreigners without valid work permits, or allow them to work outside the scope of their permitted jobs, face fines of between 10,000 and 100,000 baht for each foreign worker employed.

Repeat offenders could face up to one year in prison, fines of between 50,000 and 200,000 baht for each foreign worker, or both imprisonment and a fine.

Employers found repeatedly violating the rules would also be prohibited from hiring foreign workers for three years.

Related Articles
thai bank notes money
Photo via Magnific

Foreign workers found working without permission, or performing jobs outside the scope of their work rights, face fines of between 5,000 and 50,000 baht. After paying the fine, they will be deported from Thailand and barred from applying for a work permit for two years.

Patdarasm said the government wants to establish lawful and fair employment standards while preventing human trafficking and protecting occupations reserved for Thai nationals.

The Ministry of Labour has been working with other agencies to carry out regular spot checks at businesses around the country, with legal action to follow where violations are found.

During the 2026 fiscal year, officials have inspected more than 74,000 businesses employing foreign workers nationwide.

The inspections found more than 1,700 foreign workers carrying out occupations reserved for Thai nationals, according to the government.

Officials said inspections would continue to enforce work permit rules and restrictions on jobs reserved for Thai nationals.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
5 year old boy forced to stand naked in front of classmates at Bangkok school | Thaiger Central Thailand News

5 year old boy forced to stand naked in front of classmates at Bangkok school

3 hours ago
Singaporean suspect denies accumulating chemicals for mass killing plot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Singaporean suspect denies accumulating chemicals for mass killing plot

3 hours ago
Thailand clamps down on illegal foreign work, warns employers | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand clamps down on illegal foreign work, warns employers

4 hours ago
Teachers question ethics of anti-Thai Cambodian classroom clip | Thaiger News

Teachers question ethics of anti-Thai Cambodian classroom clip

4 hours ago
Pathum Thani commander orders probe into police sleeping claim | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani commander orders probe into police sleeping claim

5 hours ago
US sailors spread across Pattaya, spend big at tourist sites | Thaiger Tourism News

US sailors spread across Pattaya, spend big at tourist sites

5 hours ago
Jet skis buzz passenger boat off Phuket, prompting safety concerns | Thaiger Phuket News

Jet skis buzz passenger boat off Phuket, prompting safety concerns

5 hours ago
Marriott&#8217;s Road to Give returns to Khao Lak, all funds go to children&#8217;s charities | Thaiger Things To Do

Marriott’s Road to Give returns to Khao Lak, all funds go to children’s charities

6 hours ago
Website exposing Thai government exam scandal disappears | Thaiger Thailand News

Website exposing Thai government exam scandal disappears

6 hours ago
Kanchanaburi missing woman traced to boyfriend&#8217;s truck | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Kanchanaburi missing woman traced to boyfriend’s truck

7 hours ago
Two USS Abraham Lincoln sailors confined to ship after Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two USS Abraham Lincoln sailors confined to ship after Pattaya brawl

8 hours ago
Jewish cemetery in Chachoengsao permit extension rejected | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Jewish cemetery in Chachoengsao permit extension rejected

8 hours ago
Udon Thani Airport officially gains international status | Thaiger Aviation News

Udon Thani Airport officially gains international status

8 hours ago
Foreigner accused of launching spray attack for robbery, targeting Phuket pharmacists | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner accused of launching spray attack for robbery, targeting Phuket pharmacists

9 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln welcomes Chon Buri officials aboard | Thaiger News

USS Abraham Lincoln welcomes Chon Buri officials aboard

9 hours ago
Thailand weather: Bangkok, provinces brace for another wet day | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather: Bangkok, provinces brace for another wet day

10 hours ago
Chinese tourist bitten by lion cub at Chiang Mai cafe | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese tourist bitten by lion cub at Chiang Mai cafe

10 hours ago
Maid&#8217;s 100-million-baht windfall exposes illegal firms | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Maid’s 100-million-baht windfall exposes illegal firms

10 hours ago
LISA releases &#8216;SaWaDiKa&#8217; as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage | Thaiger Entertainment

LISA releases ‘SaWaDiKa’ as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage

10 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new electric bus fleet nears production | Thaiger Transport News

Bangkok’s new electric bus fleet nears production

1 day ago
Police officer walks free after admitting to gun scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer walks free after admitting to gun scare

1 day ago
Bangkok data centre faces charges over illegal fuel storage | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok data centre faces charges over illegal fuel storage

1 day ago
Sea turtle found stranded and weak on Phuket&#8217;s Patong Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Sea turtle found stranded and weak on Phuket’s Patong Beach

1 day ago
1 in 5 children face child sexual abuse online: UNICEF | Thaiger News

1 in 5 children face child sexual abuse online: UNICEF

1 day ago
Thai AirAsia&#8217;s Silver Care offers seniors free perks | Thaiger Transport News

Thai AirAsia’s Silver Care offers seniors free perks

1 day ago
NewsThai Law NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 3:46 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.