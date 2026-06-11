Thailand unveils 5,999 baht FIFA World Cup 2026 package

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 11, 2026, 5:16 PM
151 2 minutes read
Thailand unveils 5,999 baht FIFA World Cup 2026 package | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Mono 29

Jasmine International, or JAS, has officially confirmed it secured the broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030 for Thailand, announcing a 5,999 baht premium viewing package at a press conference in Bangkok today, June 11.

The company said it is the sole FIFA rights holder in Thailand for the World Cup 2026, which will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The press conference was attended by JAS chief executive officer Dr Soraj Asavaprapha, Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan “Madam Pang” Lamsam, major MONO shareholder Pitch Photharamik, and Mono Next chief executive officer Navamin Prasopnet.

Thailand’s FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast plan includes a 5,999 baht Monomax package, with at least one match per day on free-to-air TV.
Photo via Mono 29

Madam Pang said the deal came just in time for Thai football fans, with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa kicking off at 2am tonight.

She said that FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström contacted her last month to ask about Thailand’s decision on World Cup broadcast rights.

Madam Pang said talks intensified on the night of June 9, when the FIFA secretary general joined a Zoom discussion. She said football is the world’s most popular sport and remains hugely popular among Thai fans despite the time zone difference.

The broadcast rights, she said, would help inspire football dreams in Thailand, adding that the Football Association of Thailand’s main partner, Coca-Cola, was also pleased with the deal.

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Thailand’s FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast plan includes a 5,999 baht Monomax package, with at least one match per day on free-to-air TV.
Photo via Mono 29

Dr Soraj thanked FIFA, the government, and all parties involved in the negotiations, saying the deal had been a long process. He said he did not want the World Cup deal to become controversial and credited its success to a wider “Team Thailand” effort.

According to Dr Soraj, the deal was concluded before midnight after several rounds of talks between Thailand’s negotiating team and FIFA.

Matichon reported that he said FIFA had stood firm at US$40 million (about 1.32 billion baht) during negotiations, arguing that Thailand had never previously paid less than that for World Cup rights.

Dr Soraj also confirmed that JAS bought the rights for both the World Cup 2026 and World Cup 2030, which will be hosted by Portugal, Spain, and Morocco.

He added that the agreement also gives JAS rights to the Women’s World Cup and several other international FIFA-organised tournaments across free-to-air and OTT platforms.

For viewers, Dr Soraj said at least one match per day will be available on free-to-air television via Channel 29 (Mono29).

The premium package on Monomax will cost 5,999 baht and allow family viewing, averaging about 250 baht per month. Customers can pay in 0% instalments for up to 10 months and watch on two screens at the same time.

Existing annual Premier League subscribers will also receive extended viewing rights. For example, subscribers with one month remaining who buy the new package will receive 13 months of access.

Dr Soraj said JAS will try to make the World Cup more enjoyable for viewers through partner activities, lucky draws, prizes, and public events.

He said Stadium29 may host some matches, while morning kick-offs could also be turned into community activities, such as watching matches after running in public parks.

Thailand’s FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast plan includes a 5,999 baht Monomax package, with at least one match per day on free-to-air TV.
Photo via Mono 29

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 11, 2026, 5:16 PM
151 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.