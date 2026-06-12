Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams

The Thai government warned the public today, June 12, to be cautious of online scams linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after fraudsters were found exploiting interest in the tournament to target personal and financial data.

Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan, deputy government spokesperson, said people worldwide are closely following the tournament, creating opportunities for scammers to target users online.

The scams include invitations to online gambling, fake match tickets and travel packages, and livestream links or prize activities designed to install malware. The malware can be used to steal personal and financial information.

The government said it is continuing to monitor and block illegal online channels. The Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society are stepping up action against online gambling networks and fraudulent platforms.

In May 2026 alone, officials blocked 78,796 URLs linked to illegal gambling websites, aiming to disrupt online crime networks and reduce the risk of people falling victim to scams.

The government urged people to follow the “four don’ts”: do not click links, do not trust, do not rush, and do not transfer money.

People are also advised to check information with reliable sources before making any transaction. Anyone who notices suspicious activity or believes they may have been scammed should report it immediately so the damage can be limited.

The government said it will continue acting against technology-related crime by blocking fraudulent channels and sharing warning information with the public.

Ploythalay said the World Cup should be a time of enjoyment and support for sport, and urged people to check information carefully, recognise scammers’ tactics, and follow the 2026 FIFA World Cup safely.

In similar news, Thai cyber police have dismantled a Chinese-led Euro football betting network, arresting six Thai people and seizing assets worth over 282 million baht. The arrests are part of Operation Shutdown EURO Bet.