Weather warning: Thailand braces for varied conditions in multiple regions

The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a weather warning for Thailand today. Over the next 24 hours, various regions of the country will experience different weather conditions.

In the northern and northeastern regions, morning fog is expected, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms in specific areas. These areas include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Sukhothai. Temperatures will range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius in the morning and rise to 33 to 36 degrees Celsius during the day. Easterly winds are blowing at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The central region faces a higher risk, with a 60% chance of thunderstorms expected in the area. Provinces such as Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya will be particularly affected.

Minimum temperatures will be in the range of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures reaching 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds are blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr.

The Eastern region is also under a 60% thunderstorm warning, with a higher risk in provinces like Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Morning temperatures are expected to be between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, rising to 33 to 35 degrees Celsius during the day. Easterly winds vary from 10 to 30 km/hr.

The sea generally has waves less than 1 metre high, but areas with thunderstorms may experience waves higher than 1 metre.

The southern region, both the east and west sides, is similarly under a 60% thunderstorm warning. On the east side, provinces like Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat are at higher risk. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures reaching 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds are blowing at speeds of 10 to 30 km/hr. The sea has waves less than 1 metre high, but areas with thunderstorms may experience waves higher than 1 metre.

On the west side of the Southern region, provinces like Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun are also under a 60% thunderstorm warning. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures reaching 31 to 35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds are blowing at speeds of 10 to 30 km/hr. The sea has waves less than 1 metre high, but areas with thunderstorms may experience waves higher than 1 metre.

In Bangkok and its surrounding areas, there is a 60% probability of thunderstorms, making it crucial for residents and travellers to exercise caution. Morning temperatures are expected to range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds are blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 km/hr.

Additionally, there’s a heightened risk of landslides in 60% of the Bangkok and southern regions. The sea may also experience waves higher than 1 metre, prompting boaters to navigate with care and avoid thunderstorm-affected areas.

All must stay informed and prioritise safety during this period, reported KhaoSod.

