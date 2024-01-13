Unpredictable weather warning for 40 northern Thailand provinces

Photo by Andreas Brücker on Unsplash

A forecast from the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a warning for 40 provinces in northern Thailand of unpredictable weather conditions, including storms and hail, from January 13 to 16, 2024.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are expected to experience a drop in temperature starting from today.

The Director of the TMD, Karnwi Sitthijiphak, announced the fourth weather alert for the northern part of Thailand, effective until January 16. The report indicates that a western air stream from Myanmar will sweep across northern Thailand, accompanied by a renewed surge of high atmospheric pressure from China.

This will spread to cover the northeastern and South China Sea regions, resulting in southeast winds carrying moisture from the South China Sea to cover the upper Gulf of Thailand, lower central, and eastern regions.

This weather pattern will likely cause thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail in primarily the northern, upper northeastern, and central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

In the initial stages, there may be lightning strikes, followed by a temperature drop and strong winds. In the north and northeast, temperatures could drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius while the central and eastern regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, will experience a slight drop in temperature.

People in northern Thailand are advised to be cautious of the dangers of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and potential lightning strikes. Avoid being in open areas, under large trees, near billboards, and weak structures. Take care of your health due to changing weather conditions during this period. Farmers should prepare to protect and prevent damage to agricultural products.

Affected areas

Affected areas in the north include: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.

Affected areas in the northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima.

Affected areas in the central region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Affected areas between January 15-16 in the north Include: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.

Affected areas in between January 15-16 in the northeast: Loei.

Affected areas in between January 15-16 in the central region: Kanchanaburi.

The public is advised to follow updates from the TMD and can find more information on the TMD’s website http://www.tmd.go.th or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day. The TMD will issue the next announcement today at 5pm.