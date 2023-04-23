Summer storm wreaks havoc on 2 districts of northeast Thailand province

One of 10 toppled power posts is seen in That Phanom district, photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai, Bangkok Post.

A summer storm wreaked havoc on two districts of Thailand’s northeast Nakhon Phanom province. Around 70 houses in That Phanom and Renu Nakhon districts were damaged yesterday afternoon, according to authorities.

In That Phanom district, both Moo 3 and Moo 8 villages of Tambon Phon Phaeng faced heavy showers, strong gusts of wind, and thunderstorms for approximately an hour. As a result, around 50 homes had their rooftops blown away by the intense storm, with approximately ten of them suffering significant damages. The estimated cost of repair for each house has been calculated to be around 50,000 Thai Baht.

Additionally, ten power poles were knocked down by the high winds, causing a complete power outage in the two villages. In Nathon sub-district, also in That Phanom district, roughly 20 houses were damaged, Bangkok Post reported.

Nippitch Ati-anawat, the That Phanom district chief, has directed officials from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre and local administrations to conduct a damage assessment to provide appropriate assistance to the affected residents.

In the nearby district of Renu Nakhon, three buffaloes tragically lost their lives, having been struck by lightning in a rice field in Tambon Na Ngam. The damage to residential properties in this area is currently being assessed as well.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand has provided weather forecasts and updates for the entire country from 6 am on Sunday until 6 am on Monday, as follows:

The North: Hot to very hot weather with hazy conditions expected during the day. Isolated thundershowers with strong wind gusts are predicted in various areas, including Lamphun, Lampang, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, and Phitsanulok. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 21-29°C and maximum of 37-42°C.

The Northeast: Hot weather combined with hazy conditions. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and possible hail predicted in Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 21-29°C and maximum of 39-40°C.

The Central Region: Hot weather with hazy conditions forecasted. Isolated thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are predicted in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, and Sara Buri. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 26-28°C and maximum of 38-41°C.

The East: Hot weather with hazy conditions. Isolated thundershowers and gusty winds are anticipated in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 26-30°C and maximum of 35-40°C.

The South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers forecasted in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 24-28°C and maximum of 34-38°C.

The South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and heavy rainfall anticipated in Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 26-28°C and maximum of 32-36°C.