Rainfall reigns: Tropical storm Talim puts Thailand on umbrella alert

Picture courtesy of Torsten Dederichs, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department recommends the nation gets its umbrellas out as heavy rainfall bears down on Thailand, providing a tangible reminder of the dramatic effects of tropical storm Talim.

The Meteorological Department issued a weather alert for several provinces in the country as the storm continues to show its relentless power. An urgent weather bulletin cautions citizens, particularly those located in the eastern upper region, eastern region, and the western coast of the southern region, about a severe bout of rainfall that’s expected to last from now until July 20. The department warned…

“Flash floods and runoff are circumstances to be wary of, particularly in areas that are low-lying and steep.”

Rainwater can often accumulate swiftly in these geographical landscapes, posing potential hazards to unsuspecting individuals or hapless infrastructure.

“The potent sway of a monsoon trough is responsible for the anticipated cycles of rain.”

The weather phenomenon typically carries wet weather, primarily because it represents the confluence of moist air flows from different directions.

Adding to the onslaught of relentless precipitation, another southwestern monsoon is predicted to rouse high waves in the upper part of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Boat operators have been instructed to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

Moreover, tropical storm Talim, born in the southern belt of the South China Sea, is gradually intensifying and swaying northwestward. The storm is expected to journey close to Hainan Island, bestowing rainfall on the upper division of Vietnam tomorrow and Tuesday.

The report revealed that an array of provinces across the country are expected to feel the impact of the tropical storm; dates and regions are as follows.

Yesterday, northern provinces, including regions such as Chiang Rai, Phayao, and Lampang, alongside others like Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi in central Thailand, projected record rainfall.

Down south, provinces like Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Krabi are set to experience heavy showers. Eastern provinces aren’t spared either, with Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Chon Buri among those due for a downpour.

For today and tomorrow, warnings are being flagged for Mae Hong Son and Tak in the Northern region, while those in the Eastern provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Sa Kaeo should prepare for heavy rains. Down south, residents of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon are set to face the storm.

Follow us on :













Adding to the list, from tomorrow and Wednesday, residents of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai in the north, alongside those residing in central provinces like Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Bangkok and its vicinity, are prime targets for rainfall. Not to be left out, regions in the east, including provinces such as Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri, are put on alert along with several southern provinces like Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Trang.

The overall national prognosis stresses the severity of the forthcoming weather conditions due to tropical storm Talim and urges residents to brace themselves for the turbulent weather ahead.