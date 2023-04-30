TMD warns of hot weather and thunderstorms across Thailand

Photo via Sanook.

Today, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is warning that summer storms will occur across Thailand, characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, and occasional hail. This warning is valid for the next 24 hours and includes both hot weather and torrential rain.

People living in affected areas are advised to take precautions against the dangers posed by the summer storms. They are advised to avoid being in open spaces, standing under large trees, near weak structures or billboards, wearing metal objects, and using mobile phones during thunderstorms. Farmers should take preventive measures and be aware of potential risks to agricultural produce and livestock.

Two dominant weather systems currently influence Thailand’s weather: high air pressure or cold air mass and the southern and south-easterly monsoonal winds. These conditions bring increased humidity from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing strong winds and higher temperatures in the upper parts of the country.

For the southern part of Thailand, the eastern and south-easterly winds are dominating the climate over the Gulf of Thailand, causing intermittent thunderstorms in certain locations. People living in affected areas should be aware of the potential dangers posed by thunderstorms.

Regarding the maritime conditions, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to have 1 metre high waves. However, in areas with thunderstorms, waves may rise to 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate cautiously and avoid sailing in stormy waters.

In terms of air quality, particle accumulations in some parts of Thailand are relatively low to moderate due to ongoing rainfall, and good air circulation. The exception is the northern and northeastern regions, where particulate matter accumulations remain relatively high.

Weather forecast for Thailand, from 6am today to 6am tomorrow:

Northern Region:

Hot weather with afternoon cloud cover and isolated thunderstorms affecting 60% of the area, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hail. The most affected provinces include Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Lampang. Lowest temperatures range between 24-28 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures of 35-42°C. Southern winds blow at 10-20kmph.

Northeastern Region:

Hot weather with afternoon cloud cover and isolated thunderstorms affecting 60% of the area, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hail. The most affected provinces include Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani. Lowest temperatures range between 22-29°C, with maximum temperatures of 35-39°C. Southern winds blow at 10-20kmph.

Central Region:

Hot weather with afternoon cloud cover and isolated thunderstorms affecting 70% of the area, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hail. The most affected provinces include Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, and Nakhon Pathom. Lowest temperatures range between 25-28°C, with maximum temperatures of 36-38°C. Southern winds blow at 10-20kmph.

Eastern Region:

Hot weather with afternoon cloud cover and isolated thunderstorms affecting 70% of the area, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hail. The most affected provinces include Chon Buri, Rayong, and Trat. Lowest temperatures range between 25-29°C, with maximum temperatures of 33-37°C. South-easterly winds blow at 10-30kmph. Waves are less than 1 metre high, rising to more than 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern Region (East Coast):

Hot weather during the day with isolated or scattered thunderstorms affecting 30% of the area. The most affected provinces include Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Narathiwat. Lowest temperatures range between 24-28°C, with maximum temperatures of 32-37°C. Easterly winds blow at 15-30kmph. Waves are about 1 metre high, rising to 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Follow us on :













Southern Region (West Coast):

Hot weather during the day with isolated or scattered thunderstorms affecting 40% of the area. The most affected provinces include Phang Nga, Krabi, and Trang. Lowest temperatures range between 25-26°C, with maximum temperatures of 34-36°C. Easterly winds blow at 10-30kmph. Waves are less than 1 metre high, rising to more than 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

Hot weather with afternoon cloud cover and isolated thunderstorms affecting 60% of the area, accompanied by strong winds and occasional hail. Lowest temperatures range between 26-29°C, with maximum temperatures of 33-37°C. Southern winds blow at 10-20kmph.