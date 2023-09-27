Rain reigns in Thailand: TMD’s 10th warning as heavy rainfall soaks the nation

Picture courtesy of Tasos Mansour, Unsplash.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its 10th heavy rainfall warning, highlighting many areas across the country at risk. The announcement comes in response to a strong low-pressure area covering the northeastern region and a monsoon trough passing over northern Thailand.

These conditions are expected to cause heavy rain in the north, northeast, and central, including Bangkok and nearby provinces, east, and south regions.

The public is urged to be wary of potential threats from heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds in some areas, which may cause flash floods and runoff.

Caution is particularly advised for people living near mountain slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas. Additionally, motorists are urged to be cautious when driving through rainstorms and avoid being in open spaces, under large trees, and with weakly installed billboards, reported KhaoSod.

The provinces expected to face heavy to very heavy rain today include:

In the north: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampoon, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Petchaboon.

In the northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin.

In the central region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, and nearby provinces.

In the east: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Pang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.

From today to September 29, a moderately strong southwestern monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This will cause the Andaman Sea’s upper part to have waves 2-3 metres high and more than 3 metres high in areas with thunderstorms.

The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand would have waves about 2 metres high and more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms. Boat operators are urged to exercise caution, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.

Follow us on :













The public is encouraged to follow the TMD’s announcements and can access information on their website or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours. The next announcement will be issued today at 11am.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.