Thunderstorm warnings across 32 provinces, high waves hit southern seas

Picture courtesy of Tasos Mansour, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms across 32 provinces, including Bangkok, with approximately 30% of the areas expected to be affected. This comes as the southern seas experience high waves, prompting a cautionary notice to seafarers today.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates the presence of a southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, albeit in a weakened state. Meanwhile, a low-pressure area covers northern Vietnam. These conditions have led to a decrease in rainfall across Thailand, although sporadic thunderstorms continue in some areas.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in certain regions of the northern part of the northeastern region. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of potential dangers from heavy rains during this period.

For the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, wave heights of approximately one metre are expected. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, the waves could reach heights of up to two metres. Seafarers in these areas are urged to navigate with caution and avoid regions with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Saola tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean, northeast of the Philippines, is expected to pass through Taiwan between August 30 and September 1. The storm will not directly affect Thailand’s weather, but those planning to travel to that region areas should check the weather conditions before their journey.

Weather forecasts for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow show that thunderstorms will affect 30% of the northern region. The most affected provinces include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

The lowest temperature is forecast between 23-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest forecast is between 32-36 degrees Celsius. The wind is southwesterly with a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.

The northeastern region will also experience thunderstorms affecting 30% of the area, with heavy rains in some places, specifically in Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom.

The central region will have a 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces.

The eastern region will see thunderstorms affecting 40% of the area, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.

The southern region east coast will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.

The western coast of the southern region will also see thunderstorms affecting 30% of the area, with Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang, and Satun provinces being the most affected.

Follow us on :













Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to witness thunderstorms in 20% of the region. The lowest temperature recorded is between 25-27 degrees Celsius, while the highest is between 33-36 degrees Celsius. The wind will be southwesterly with a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.