Thunderstorm warning: Meteorological department issues alert for 30 provinces, including Bangkok

The Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm warning in 30 provinces including Bangkok, with South Thailand being the hardest hit. Citizens are advised to be alert for potential flash floods and forest runoff. At 5am today, a 24 hour forecast reveals that high atmospheric pressure or a mass of cool air from China has spread to cover northern Thailand. This condition reduces rain in the northern region but thunderstorms can still occur in some areas in the North, Central, and Eastern regions.

Meanwhile, easterly and northeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand, the Southern region, and the Andaman Sea, causing heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of the Southern region. People in these areas are warned of dangers from heavy rainfall and accumulated rain which may cause flash floods and forest runoff. The Meteorological Department warns of thunderstorms in 30 provinces including Bangkok. In particular, areas on mountain slopes near waterways and low-lying areas should also increase caution when travelling through areas with thunderstorms.

Regarding sea conditions, the lower Gulf of Thailand has moderate wind waves with a height of one to two metres. In areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than two metres high. The upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea also have waves about one metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than two metres high. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the northern region, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Tak provinces. The lowest temperature is 20 to 23 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 29 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast with a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour. The Meteorological Department warns 30 provinces of the risk of thunderstorms.

In the northeastern region, there is partly cloudy weather. The lowest temperature is 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast with a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The central region has a 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces. The lowest temperature is 22 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast with a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region has a 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The lowest temperature is 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast with a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves about one metre high and in areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than two metres high.

The southern region (east coast) has an 80% chance of thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rain in some areas, especially in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. The lowest temperature is 23 to 24 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. From Chumphon province upwards, the wind is from the northeast with a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves about one metre high and in areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than two metres high. From Surat Thani province downwards, the wind is from the east with a speed of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves one to two metres high and in areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than two metres high, reported KhaoSod.

The southern region (west coast) has a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas, especially in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The lowest temperature is 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the east with a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves about one metre high and in areas with thunderstorms, waves can be more than two metres high. The southern region has the highest chance of heavy rain.

Bangkok and its vicinity have a 10% chance of thunderstorms. The lowest temperature is 26 to 27 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast with a speed of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

