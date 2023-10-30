Thailand’s winter arrival delayed, Meteorological Department forecasts milder season

Photo courtesy of iStock

The Meteorological Department of Thailand is preparing to announce the arrival of winter early next week. This declaration is set to occur approximately two weeks later than the usual calendar due to the persistence of weak cool winds and the forecast of a milder temperature trend.

Somkhuan Tonjan, the Director of the Meteorological Observation Division, has indicated that rainfall may continue in the northern parts of the country. This weather pattern is a result of the fading cool winds. Meanwhile, Bangkok is expected to encounter easterly and southeasterly winds, which are contributing to increased levels of humidity.

Throughout this week, regions in the north of Thailand will be covered in moderately cold winds, which will result in lower temperatures in the northeastern areas. Some locations might witness rainfall before it eventually decreases. The official announcement of the beginning of winter by the Meteorological Department is projected to be made at the start of next week.

In Thailand, winter is considered to have arrived when the lowest temperature drops below 23 degrees Celsius, reported The Pattaya News. Along with the delayed commencement, he also revealed that this winter is likely to be less cold than usual.

The chilliest period is forecasted to occur from early December to the later part of January. During this time, the average temperature is expected to fluctuate between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius. This prediction suggests a milder winter season in comparison to previous years.

Despite the delay in the official start of winter, the Meteorological Department assures citizens that preparations are in place to manage the transition in weather patterns. As the nation anticipates the new season, the department continues to monitor and forecast Thailand weather conditions diligently to ensure the safety and comfort of residents during this period.

